The Name of those involved in a Van-Tractor accident near Farley earlier this week have now been released. Randy Theobald was heading north operating a 2004 Toyota Sienna. Theobald rear-ended a manure spreader being pulled by an International tractor that Carl Greenwood was operating. Randy and two passengers, Susan Young and Pauline Theobald, were extricated from the vehicle and all three subjects were transported to the hospital. Young and Randy Theobald were taken to UnityPoint Finley with non-life-threatening injuries. Pauline Theobald was a back seat passenger and was taken to MercyOne, and was then flown to University of Iowa hospitals with possible life-threatening injuries.

FARLEY, IA ・ 10 HOURS AGO