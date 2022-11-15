Read full article on original website
Daycare blocked by Historic designation, Dubuque looks to remove designation
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - After Dubuque’s Historic Preservation Commission blocked plans for a daycare that would require tearing down a former Knights of Columbus building, Dubuque’s City Manager is looking to remove the area from the downtown historic conservation district. At Monday’s meeting, Dubuque’s City Council will consider...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to make 4 stops in Quad Cities region
DAVENPORT, Iowa — All aboard! The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is returning to the Quad Cities region this year. This will be the first cross-continent tour in three years. The train is collecting food and money for food banks across North America. "I'm grateful to the CP team members...
Dubuque Resident to Be Featured in New Disney+ Holiday Special
If you're looking for some holiday fare to stream during this festive season, consider pressing play on an upcoming Disney+ special, which features a Dubuque resident!. Per the Telegraph Herald, Rachel Spurling, a 2018 graduate of Clarke University and professional snow sculptor, is set to appear on Best in Snow, a holiday special exclusive to Disney+. The 90-minute special is set to premiere on the streaming service on Friday, November 18th!
Dubuque Holy Family Catholic Central Campus schools closed for water main break
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Holy Family Catholic Schools said its central campus schools are closed Friday due to a water main break. That includes Our Lady of Guadalupe, Mazzuchelli Catholic Middle School, Wahlert Catholic High School and the Central Office. Other Holy Family schools and childcare centers including Resurrection, St....
Dubuque’s Salvation Army Kettle Campaign, “Challenge Days” Coming Soon
There are countless staples of Christmas every single year, but one makes their presence known whether you're grocery shopping or holiday shopping. Often times, they do it with the help of a brass instrument. Of course I'm talking about the Salvation Army and their annual Christmas Kettle Campaign. Our area's...
Clayton County Best project looks to make fishing easier for the community
Central student IJ Hubbard paints the prototype fishing pole holder for a project through the Clayton County Best class.
Historically-low Mississippi River straining exports in Eastern Iowa
It’s a quiet form of transportation, a significant mover of agricultural goods, and heavily impacted by the weather - Barge traffic on the Mighty Mississippi River has been facing challenges all autumn. Drought continues across the Upper Midwest, and the lack of water up this way is having a...
Embrace the Holiday Season with This Delightful Dubuque Craft Show
Just like that, the weather has turned on a dime. The pleasantly cool air of fall has shifted to suggest the frigidness of winter is almost here. But the holiday season seems to get spirits high for many people. An upcoming event at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds will surely make that easy to embrace.
Can You Name All Five Flags Flown at Dubuque’s Five Flags Center?
Have you ever realized that there are certain things in life you just accept at face value? That you never bothered to question why something was named the way it was? I had that slight revelation this weekend. Thinking ahead to next weekend, when I'm set to see Clint Black take the stage at Five Flags Center, I thought not about the concert...
Names Released in Farley Road Accident
Authorities have released the names of those involved in an accident near Farley on Monday night. It happened at 7815 Farley Road south of town shortly before 7:30 pm. The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office says Randy Theobald of Farley was driving a minivan northbound when he rear-ended a manure spreader being pulled by a tractor driven by Carl Greenwood of Epworth.
High Street accident highlights response time of local services
The Elkader fire and police departments, along with Alliant Energy, responded in smooth coordination the evening of Nov. 9, after a grain trailer struck and broke a utility pole on High Street.
Semi Rollover in Dubuque Snarls Traffic on Hiway 20 Today
A semi-tractor trailer rollover this afternoon on Dodge Street in Dubuque is backing up traffic on a busy stretch of Hiway 20 today. According to the Telegraph Herald. the rollover was reported east of the intersection with Bryant Street in the eastbound lanes. Several caller to the radio station also reported a long traffic backup.
Veteran’s Day Celebrations Throughout The Quad Cities and Eastern Iowa
Veteran's Day is coming up this Friday, and we as a nation come together to honor those who put it all on the line to protect our freedoms. Veterans Day has its origins at the end of World War I when at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918, the fighting ended with the signing of an armistice. U.S. Soldiers celebrate the armistice that ended World War I, on November 11, 1918.
Western Dubuque High School approved for $12.2 million renovation
EPWORTH, Iowa (KCRG) - Western Dubuque High School is set to be under construction in the spring after the District’s School Board unanimously approved a bid to renovate the building. Parts of the renovation include expanding the vocational building as well as updating the school’s kitchen and cafeteria.
The Name of those involved in a Van-Tractor accident near Farley earlier this week have now been released. Randy Theobald was heading north operating a 2004 Toyota Sienna. Theobald rear-ended a manure spreader being pulled by an International tractor that Carl Greenwood was operating. Randy and two passengers, Susan Young and Pauline Theobald, were extricated from the vehicle and all three subjects were transported to the hospital. Young and Randy Theobald were taken to UnityPoint Finley with non-life-threatening injuries. Pauline Theobald was a back seat passenger and was taken to MercyOne, and was then flown to University of Iowa hospitals with possible life-threatening injuries.
The City of Dubuque is currently accepting applications and seeking volunteers for the DBQ Shovel Crew, a volunteer-based snow shoveling assistance program.
According to the City of Dubuque website, the program pairs volunteers with residents who are physically and financially unable to remove snow and ice from the sidewalk adjacent to their property and do not have other resources to clear it; this includes neighbors, friends, family, or a hired service. To...
Help Assure Tri-State Kids Have Food in Their Bellies This Christmas
Many children in Dubuque and the larger Tri-State area rely on preschool/school lunch programs in order to get one of their few meals a day. When kids go on their annual winter break, those two weeks put an added strain on parents to make sure they have something in their bellies.
Five Businesses, Attractions That Would Make Dubuque Even Better
Having been in the Tri-States for eight months, I've had a lot of time to explore the area and the businesses within it. I love so many food and entertainment options out here, but I do long for a few businesses and attractions that I enjoyed back home near Chicago.
