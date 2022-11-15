ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

City and Denver Health to unveil proposed operating agreement today

By ALEX EDWARDS,
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15pcej_0jBkLXA700

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and Denver Health CEO Donna Lynne will announce on Tuesday a proposed 2023 operating agreement between Denver Health and the city.

The proposed operating agreement introduces new efforts that city leaders say will improve emergency medical services during responses, officials said.

It also renews the focus on accountability, transparency and partnership which will better serve the people of Denver, according to a news release form the mayor's office.

The city contracts with Denver Health to provide services, such as emergency and prisoner medical services. The city also provides services to Denver Health, including payroll and legal services related.

City and hospital officials said the new agreement includes hiring of a second medical director to provide support to the Denver Fire Department and Department of Safety emergency medical responses services, as well as a Denver Sheriff Department Administrator for direct coordination with the hospital authority.

Colorado State
