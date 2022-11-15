Read full article on original website
These Two Eastern Iowa Cities Have Their Own Board Game
If there is one board game that people love and hate to play, it would be Monopoly. The banker always cheats, it takes too long to play, and it's a little too close to real life, especially paying taxes. People in the cities of Davenport and Clinton can now play a version of Monopoly that is based on both of these Eastern Iowa river cities.
At Work in Strawberry Point!
Congratulations to Crystal and Lorna at Strawberry Building Supply…our newest winner in our At Work Network. A delicious dozen Aunt Emmy’s cupcakes was delivered…and they were elated!. Playing is easy. Simply text us at 262-MIX-KMCH….tell us who you are and where you’re listening. A new...
One hospitalized in Dubuque crash involving tractor
Home heating costs are on the rise with chiller temperatures. A police dog for the Altoona Police Department is back home after getting lost over the weekend in Warren County. Iowa's public university to see enrollment growth after years of decline. Updated: 5 hours ago. Iowa's public Universities are expected...
The 61 Drive In Theatre Needs Your Help Iowa!
Over the last few years, drive-in theaters have become very popular again. The first one I ever visited was 61 Drive In Theater just South of Maquoketa. It was a fantastic experience, and I have been back multiple times, but now this drive-In needs our help!. How You Can Help.
Can You Name All Five Flags Flown at Dubuque’s Five Flags Center?
Have you ever realized that there are certain things in life you just accept at face value? That you never bothered to question why something was named the way it was? I had that slight revelation this weekend. Thinking ahead to next weekend, when I'm set to see Clint Black take the stage at Five Flags Center, I thought not about the concert...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to make 4 stops in Quad Cities region
DAVENPORT, Iowa — All aboard! The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is returning to the Quad Cities region this year. This will be the first cross-continent tour in three years. The train is collecting food and money for food banks across North America. "I'm grateful to the CP team members...
Dubuque’s Salvation Army Kettle Campaign, “Challenge Days” Coming Soon
There are countless staples of Christmas every single year, but one makes their presence known whether you're grocery shopping or holiday shopping. Often times, they do it with the help of a brass instrument. Of course I'm talking about the Salvation Army and their annual Christmas Kettle Campaign. Our area's...
Biz Buzz Monday: Maquoketa couple relocating, renaming gym
Do you have an interesting story or news tip to share about a local business? Ideas can be shared with business reporter Kayli Reese at kayli.reese@thmedia.com or 563-588-5673. Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from the tri-state area. In addition to this update from Maquoketa, Iowa, we will share other developments...
Veteran’s Day Celebrations Throughout The Quad Cities and Eastern Iowa
Veteran's Day is coming up this Friday, and we as a nation come together to honor those who put it all on the line to protect our freedoms. Veterans Day has its origins at the end of World War I when at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918, the fighting ended with the signing of an armistice. U.S. Soldiers celebrate the armistice that ended World War I, on November 11, 1918.
Dubuque Resident to Be Featured in New Disney+ Holiday Special
If you're looking for some holiday fare to stream during this festive season, consider pressing play on an upcoming Disney+ special, which features a Dubuque resident!. Per the Telegraph Herald, Rachel Spurling, a 2018 graduate of Clarke University and professional snow sculptor, is set to appear on Best in Snow, a holiday special exclusive to Disney+. The 90-minute special is set to premiere on the streaming service on Friday, November 18th!
Celebrate the Christmas Season in Cuba City, Wisconsin
There are certainly no shortage of things to do and places to see during the Holidays here in the Tri-states. Over the next several weeks I'll be spotlighting a few of them...in no particular order. Cuba City will celebrate the holiday season beginning with Small Business Saturday on November 26th...
Asbury Powerball Player Misses Winning Billions By One Number
Someone purchased a Powerball ticket in Asbury, Iowa, with five winning numbers but came within just one number of winning the $1.9 billion jackpot. The Dubuque Telegraph Herald reports that a Powerball ticket purchased at Casey's General Store in Asbury matched four of the first five numbers and the Powerball. Unfortunately, they won't be a newly minted billionaire, but reports indicate the Asbury, Iowa ticket will make someone $100,000 richer.
The City of Dubuque is currently accepting applications and seeking volunteers for the DBQ Shovel Crew, a volunteer-based snow shoveling assistance program.
According to the City of Dubuque website, the program pairs volunteers with residents who are physically and financially unable to remove snow and ice from the sidewalk adjacent to their property and do not have other resources to clear it; this includes neighbors, friends, family, or a hired service. To...
Embrace the Holiday Season with This Delightful Dubuque Craft Show
Just like that, the weather has turned on a dime. The pleasantly cool air of fall has shifted to suggest the frigidness of winter is almost here. But the holiday season seems to get spirits high for many people. An upcoming event at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds will surely make that easy to embrace.
Monticello Man Identified As Driver Killed in Motorcycle Crash
Authorities have identified the motorcyclist who died following a collision with a deer Wednesday outside of Monticello. 38 year old Jack Larrimore of Monticello was airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, where he died from his injuries Wednesday. Aaccording to the Iowa State Patrol, Larrimore was traveling north on Iowa Highway 38 near 195th Street in rural Monticello around 5:35pm Wednesday when a deer entered the roadway. The motorcycle struck the deer, sending Larrimore onto the east shoulder of the roadway.
Comedian, TikTok Star Charlie Berens Returns to Dubuque in 2023
Not even a full year after he proved to be a laugh riot at the Five Flags Center, a popular comedian and TikTok star will be back in the Key City as part of his "Midwest Survival Guide Tour." That man is none other than Wisconsin native Charlie Berens, who...
One Person Seriously Injured in Dubuque County Crash
(Farley, IA) -- One person is in serious condition after a crash in Dubuque County. Investigators say the crash happened a little before 7:30 Monday evening when a car rear-ended a tractor in the 7800 block of Farley Road. There were several people in the car, and one was flown to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in serious condition.
One person seriously hurt after crash involving tractor in Dubuque County
FARLEY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — One person is hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash involving a tractor in Dubuque County. The crash happened Monday evening around 7:20 pm in the 7800 block of Farley Road. A car rear-ended a farm tractor pulling a manure spreader, which did...
ATM Theft in Jo Daviess County
Jo Daviess County authorities are seeking the public’s help identifying two people in connection with a recent ATM theft. According to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department, two individuals allegedly were involved in a theft of an ATM and undisclosed amount of U.S. currency on November 7th. Anyone with information on this theft is asked to contact the sheriff’s department at 815-777-2141 or Dubuque/Jo Daviess Counties Crime Stoppers at 800-747-0117.
Saints Split Weekend In Ohio
Friday nights (11/11) match-up against the Youngstown Phantoms did not go according to plan. The Phantoms run away with a 7-2 victory on the evening that started with a 3-0 first period. By the second, it was 5-2, with the phantoms adding 2 more to finish the night off. Phantoms, Shane Lachance scored a brace on the evening as they outshot the Saints 40-27 and capitalized on 4 of 7 power play attempts. The Saints, however, were shut down on their 4 powerplay opportunities.
