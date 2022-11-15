Read full article on original website
WIBC.com
Police: Man Who Shot and Killed Carjacker Charged With Murder
INDIANAPOLIS–A man who police say shot another man who was trying to steal his car Thursday morning has been charged with murder. Indianapolis Metro Police say Dustin Phipps tried to steal Anvictor Butler’s Chevy Malibu when he went inside a gas station to pay, and Butler came out, pulled his Glock .357 and shot two rounds into the driver’s side of the car, killing Phipps.
953wiki.com
Traffic Stop Yields Large Amount of Methamphetamine and Heroin in Scott Co
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is Committed to Arresting Drug Dealers…No ifs, ands, or buts!. Scott County-On 11-15-2022, Scott County Sheriff’s Deputies made a traffic stop on State Road 56 near Lake Road in Scottsburg that resulted in a large amount of suspected Methamphetamine, (Approximately 45 Grams), and suspected Heroin, (Approximately 5 Grams), along with scales to weigh the product located resulting in the arrests of two (2) drug offenders.
wbiw.com
Mitchell man threatens driver and is arrested
MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested Wednesday on a warrant after a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputy responded to a call on October 21, 2022, at 12:18 p.m. from a female requesting to speak to an officer. When the officer arrived, a male and female told the...
wbiw.com
Two women were arrested during a traffic stop
BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested Sunday night after a Bedford police officer spotted a gray Nissan Altima traveling north on Mitchell Road. The officer reported the driver of the vehicle drove over the fog line three times between the State Road 37 overpass and M&E Honda. The...
IMPD: 2 teenagers arrested for armed robberies of food delivery delivers
INDIANAPOLIS — Two teenagers were arrested last week for their alleged roles in two armed robberies of food delivery drivers on Indianapolis' east side, IMPD announced Thursday. On Thursday, Nov. 10, IMPD robbery detectives began investigating multiple armed robberies of food delivery drivers. During the investigation, two male teenagers,...
Police: Indy man arrested for murder of man who tried to steal his car
With surveillance cameras rolling at the Marathon gas station, police believe an attempted car theft turned deadly.
Fox 59
Attempted car theft leads to deadly shooting and suspect arrested for murder
An Indianapolis man is behind bars accused of murder after police say the shot and killed someone trying to steal his car. With surveillance cameras rolling at the Marathon gas station, police believe an attempted car theft turned deadly. Attempted car theft leads to deadly shooting and …. An Indianapolis...
wbiw.com
Fraudulent bank transactions lead to multiple arrests
BEDFORD – Two Bedford men were arrested Wednesday after Bedford Police officers were called to German American Bank on October 17, 2022, on a report of fraud. According to a probable cause affidavit, a bank employee reported that a person by the name of Landarius Hoskins opened an account and made multiple $2000 deposits on October 7, 2022, and later withdrew those funds from the bank. The deposits were flagged as fraudulent.
wbiw.com
False identity and drugs lead to arrest
BEDFORD – A Springville man was arrested early Sunday after a Bedford Police officer spotted a gray Nissan Altima change lanes and not using a turn signal as the driver went from the right lane to the left lane on 16th Street. The officer ran the license plate and...
wdrb.com
Louisville man arrested after crash on New Cut Road that killed 1 and injured 2 others
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is in custody charged with murder after police said he caused a crash that killed one person and injured two others on New Cut Road late Tuesday night. LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said 3rd Division officers responded to reports of a serious injury...
953wiki.com
Traffic Stop Nets Significate Amount of Narcotics
November 12, 2022, Madison Police arrested Freda D. Davis 47, Madison, Indiana, and Amy L. Watterson, 46, Hanover, Indiana, on preliminary alleged charges of; possession of methamphetamine Level 3 Felony and maintaining a common nuisance Level 6 Felony. Madison Police Officer Curtis Shelpman executed a traffic stop on Milton Street,...
wbiw.com
Refusal to cooperate with police officers leads to Bedford teen arrest
BEDFORD – A Bedford teen was arrested on Wednesday, November 9th when Bedford Police Officers were called to the 1000 block of 25th Street at 10:33 p.m. after a report of an unwanted person. The male caller told police, 19-year-old Shawn Deaton refused to his property. Police found Deaton...
wrtv.com
Four months after deadly mall shooting, Johnson Co. businesses come together for active killer training
JOHNSON COUNTY — Four months ago, a man walked into the food court at Greenwood Park Mall and killed 3 people. The deadly shooting rocked the Johnson County community, but people we talked to say they refuse to live in fear and they are preparing for those worst case scenario situations.
wbiw.com
Bedford woman punches another woman in the face and is arrested
BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested Sunday when Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a home in the 8000 block of US 50 West after a report of a physical domestic fight. When police arrived they spoke to the victim who told police she and 23-year-old...
wrtv.com
Franklin woman's death now ruled a homicide, man arrested at scene has history of domestic violence
FRANKLIN — WRTV has learned more about the death of a Franklin woman, now ruled a homicide. Questions are circling the City of Franklin regarding the death of Jennifer Lewis, ruled a homicide from being shot according to the Johnson County Coroner's Office. Many are wondering how something like this happened.
WTHR
Police arrest Seymour man after baby tests positive for meth
SEYMOUR, Ind — Police arrested a Seymour man Sunday night after a baby tested positive for methamphetamine at a local hospital. Monday afternoon, police say that the child is in stable condition. The 10-month-old infant was first taken to Schneck Medical Center in Seymour on Saturday afternoon after displaying symptoms of sickness and "extreme excitement," according to Investigation Lt. C.J. Foster with the Seymour Police Department.
IMPD: Man arrested for alleged role in deadly shooting on northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was arrested last week for his alleged role in the northeast side shooting of a woman who died two days later, IMPD said Sunday. Shortly before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, IMPD officers responded to the 3500 block of Blue Spruce Lane, near the intersection of 38th Street and North Sherman Drive, on a report of a person shot.
korncountry.com
Seymour infant tests positive for meth
SEYMOUR, Ind. – The Seymour Police Department was contacted by the Indiana Department of Child Services on Sunday and advised that a 10-month-old child had tested positive for methamphetamine at Schneck Medical Center. The infant was admitted to the hospital for observation. After meeting with the department of child...
wslmradio.com
Bedford Couple Arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine
On Thursday, November 10, 2022, the Indiana State Police Bloomington District ACES (Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section) concluded a lengthy investigation by arresting two Bedford residents for possession of methamphetamine. Over the past few months, Troopers received multiple tips and information that Amber Eads, 40 years old of Bedford, and Jacob...
wdrb.com
Louisville man charged with murder in death of 1-year-old, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been charged with murder in the death of a 1-year-old child, according to Louisville Metro Police. According to court documents, 29-year-old Derrick Taylor was arrested on Monday night and charged with murder. Police said officers responded to assist the fire department for...
