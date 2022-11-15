ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Feel Optimistic Tom Brady Returns in 2023

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are currently sitting on their bye week after a big win on the road in Germany against the Seattle Seahawks (6-4), 21-16. The defense played great, Byron Leftwich and his offense found the running game again, and Tom Brady seemed to have a different smile on his face that we hadn't seen all season. It felt like he fell back in love with football again after these last two wins with the team now sitting at 5-5 on the season.
Deebo Samuel Names His Top Three Toughest WRs in the NFL

Deebo Samuel has made a reputation for himself in the NFL as one of the league’s toughest players. So during an interview on CBS Sports’ Maggie & Perloff, the 49ers wideout was asked to name his top three toughest wideouts in the league, with the stipulation that he couldn’t name himself.
Buccaneers star named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

The National Football League today announced that Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 10. White earned the distinction for the third time in his career, in addition to winning NFC Defensive Player of the Month honors in September of 2022.
