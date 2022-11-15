Read full article on original website
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Feel Optimistic Tom Brady Returns in 2023
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are currently sitting on their bye week after a big win on the road in Germany against the Seattle Seahawks (6-4), 21-16. The defense played great, Byron Leftwich and his offense found the running game again, and Tom Brady seemed to have a different smile on his face that we hadn't seen all season. It felt like he fell back in love with football again after these last two wins with the team now sitting at 5-5 on the season.
Deebo Samuel Names His Top Three Toughest WRs in the NFL
Deebo Samuel has made a reputation for himself in the NFL as one of the league’s toughest players. So during an interview on CBS Sports’ Maggie & Perloff, the 49ers wideout was asked to name his top three toughest wideouts in the league, with the stipulation that he couldn’t name himself.
Jaguars Midseason Superlatives: Etienne Dominates Halfway Point for Offense
The Jacksonville Jaguars are finally hitting the bye week. It couldn't have come at a better time for the 3-7 squad, especially considering the second-half of their schedule features games against the Baltimore Ravens, New York Jets, Dallas Cowboys, and Tennessee Titans twice.
Buccaneers star named NFC Defensive Player of the Week
The National Football League today announced that Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 10. White earned the distinction for the third time in his career, in addition to winning NFC Defensive Player of the Month honors in September of 2022.
'We Are Just Scratching the Surface': How Travis Etienne's Liftoff Has Lived Up to Expectations
As scary and even baffling as it seems, Travis Etienne is just getting started. Etienne has been everything the Jacksonville Jaguars could have ever hoped for and more through the first 10 games of his career. But that is just the start of what is now expected to be a special journey.
