The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are currently sitting on their bye week after a big win on the road in Germany against the Seattle Seahawks (6-4), 21-16. The defense played great, Byron Leftwich and his offense found the running game again, and Tom Brady seemed to have a different smile on his face that we hadn't seen all season. It felt like he fell back in love with football again after these last two wins with the team now sitting at 5-5 on the season.

TAMPA, FL ・ 7 HOURS AGO