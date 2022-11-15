Read full article on original website
The Late Morning Weather Report — Clouds Continue to Build from the West & Southwest
We have clouds moving further into the area from the west and southwest from a disturbance that is dropping showers across the Gulf Coast. While we are not expecting any rain in Central Alabama, there are a few returns on radar over portions of Barbour and Russell counties where virga may be occurring.
Cold Nights, Cool Days; Dry Through Monday
TEMPERATURES REMAIN BELOW AVERAGE: After a very cold morning with lows mostly in the 20s, temperatures have recovered into the 50s across Alabama this afternoon. High, thin clouds will move over the state tonight, but the weather will stay cold and dry with another freeze for most of the state. Lows early tomorrow morning will be in the 24-32 degree range.
Midday Nowcast: Sunshine in Full Supply
Tons of sunshine and temperatures in the 40s late this morning, and many locations should reach the low 50s this afternoon across Alabama. Tonight, expect freezing temperatures with widespread 20s and 30s. Tomorrow will feature more clouds, and some light rain across South Alabama, but the northern half of the state will remain dry. Highs tomorrow will be in the low 50s. Sunday will be sunny and colder with highs falling back into the 40s.
Midday Nowcast: Sunny, but Still Cold
We continue to deal with cold and dry weather across Alabama today. Many spots were in the 20s this morning, and we will see that again tonight. Highs this afternoon under a mainly sunny sky are in the mid and upper 40s. Tomorrow will feature more sun than clouds, and we should see highs in the low 50s.
Cool Days, Sub-Freezing Mornings Continue
COLD: Here are some temperatures across Alabama just before sunrise…. No records so far… Birmingham’s record low for November 18 is 20, set in 1959. Alabama’s weather won’t change much through the weekend with partly to mostly sunny cool days and clear cold nights. Highs in the 50-54 degree range today and tomorrow, falling back into the upper 40s Sunday. Morning lows remain below freezing, generally in the 20s.
Another Very Cool Fall Afternoon in Central Alabama
The good news is that skies are continuing to clear across the area from northwest to southeast as we have reached the afternoon hours, but much of the area south of the I-59 corridor remains mostly cloudy. North of that, skies are mostly sunny. Temperatures as of the 12 pm...
Alabama NewsCenter — NASA’s newest rocket, Space Launch System, blasts off with Alabama DNA
NASA’s Space Launch System – the space agency’s most powerful rocket ever – blasted off on its inaugural mission Nov. 16, thanks to major contributions from scientists, engineers, technicians and workers in Alabama. Following the launch, NASA’s Orion spacecraft is on its way to the Moon...
