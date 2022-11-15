Read full article on original website
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Best Pizza Shops in Connecticut
- Whether you're looking for a slice of pizza for lunch or a late-night snack, there are plenty of options across the state. From a casual, family-friendly diner to a swanky pizza parlor, Connecticut offers various options. The key is finding the best pizza for you. Bufalina in Guilford. Located...
WTNH.com
Conn. ranked second healthiest state in U.S.: Study
Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut may be the home of the hamburger, but it still ranked the second healthiest state across the country, according to a new study. The study, conducted by the online fitness resource Total Shape, analyzed data from each state including online searches for gym memberships, how many gyms are in a state per 100,000 of the population, percentage of smokers, and obesity.
pethelpful.com
Massachusetts Rescue Shares All the Dogs Who Weren't Adopted at Their Event
There are many dogs available for adoption across the country, and the people who work at animal shelters and rescue organizations are working diligently to get these pups into a good home. Sometimes, this is done by throwing a big adoption event to draw people in to see all the dogs, but even when this happens, some dogs are still left without a forever family at the end of the day.
Doorbell Cam Laws and Can I Legally Record A Conversation In Connecticut?
We have all seen the creepy ring cam pics of weirdos in masks staring into the lens of these micro surveillance cameras and it makes me wonder about the laws surrounding the use of home surveillance equipment. The ring cam is just one of many that are available out there on the market, but how far can you go to keep your property protected from predators?
Connecticut pharmacies sign on to prescribe antiviral meds to COVID-positive patients
WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — In another step forward in the fight against COVID, pharmacists across Connecticut will now be empowered to assess COVID-positive patients and prescribe them potentially life-saving medication. This new initiative is all about increasing availability and access to the oral COVID antiviral treatment pill called Paxlovid. The...
NBC Connecticut
3 CT Schools Can't Receive Funding After Review of Native American Names
Three Connecticut schools are now ineligible for funding from the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan Fund after a review of the schools' names, images and symbols showed noncompliance with state statutes. The schools are the Canton High School Warriors, the Killingly High School Redmen and Red Gals, and the Windsor High...
Change of pace: These are the states Conn. residents want to relocate to
Conn. (WTNH) — Do you ever feel like you need a change of pace? You’re not alone. Connecticut residents looking to relocate often look to the city or out west. A study, conducted by moving experts at movingapt.com, looked at Google search data across the state based on search terms like “houses in,” “Zillow,” “apartments […]
Dozens of towns flipped in the ’22 governor’s race
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – All the recounts are over in our state. Democrats remain in control of the general assembly. New research shows they may have had help from a particular group of voters. News 8 drilled into the data including which towns flipped one way or the other here in Connecticut. Tufts University in […]
NBC Connecticut
Driving While High: What CT's Law Says About Cannabis Impairment
Driving high equals a DUI. That’s the message the Connecticut Department of Transportation has been driving home since the state legalized adult-use cannabis in 2021. Connecticut has one of the highest rates of drunken driving fatalities in the country. But confirming a driver is impaired by cannabis is more complicated than determining alcohol impairment.
3 Connecticut schools lose funding over continued use of Native American mascots
(WTNH) – Three Connecticut schools will no longer receive funding from Native American tribes after refusing to remove Native American imagery and/or mascot names from the school. The Connecticut Office of Policy and Management completed its review of public schools and their associated athletic teams regarding their use of Native American tribes, individuals, customs, and […]
Eversource, UI customers could pay double the current rates for energy
BERLIN, Conn — Both Eversource and UI have submitted their new electricity supply prices with Connecticut's Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) for the first half of 2023. If PURA approves the submission, residential Eversource customers would be charged 24.2 cents per kilowatt-hour. This is double the current rate, which...
connecticutexplorer.com
9 Paces to go for the Best Milkshakes in CT
There isn’t a time during the year when I’m not down for a tall, tasty milkshake. I recently went on a search for places that serve the best milkshakes in CT and let me tell you – I was not disappointed. The milkshakes at these top shops...
WTNH.com
Must-sees: Places everyone should see in Conn. before they die
Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut residents: do you have a bucket list of places to see before you die? While the Nutmeg state is small, it’s certainly home to some intriguing, must-see spots. See our full list of fan-favorite spots and hidden gems across the state below:. Gillette Castle...
Lamont, legislators agree to boost essential worker bonuses, extend gas tax holiday
As Eversource asked for a big rate increase, Lamont underscored the need for more assistance to consumers
Look up! Meteor shower visible from Connecticut Thursday night
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s that time of year again to grab some warm blankets, find a dark place and look up. The Leonid meteor shower, which is seen each year in the middle of November, will peak Thursday night until dawn Friday, according to NASA. The shower has been visible since Nov. 6 […]
MSNBC
Meet the Connecticut Dem who won his race by a single vote
High school teacher Chris Poulos, who won his Connecticut state house race by just one vote, joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss how knocking on 5,300 doors and talking to voters inspired him. Sen. Chris Murphy, who previously held the seat and campaigned with Poulos, says: “When you meet him, you realize why he did so well.”Nov. 17, 2022.
ctnewsjunkie.com
Connecticut Electric Rates To Increase Nearly 50%
Connecticut residents will see their electric bills increase almost 50% over what they currently pay, according to new filings with the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority. Citing global demand both Eversource and United Illuminating have asked regulators to increase the supply portion of consumers bills. Eversource will increase monthly bills by...
Connecticut school districts battling chronic absenteeism
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut public school districts are facing the growing crisis of students missing a large chunk of the school year. Of the nearly 19,000 students in New Haven Public Schools, 42% have missed at least 10% of school days. Five percent have missed at least 18 of the first 45 days […]
Eyewitness News
Answer Desk: Why are energy prices higher in CT than across the country?
(WFSB) - According to energy experts, customers in Connecticut pay more for electricity than the national average electric bill. Why are prices more expensive here in the Nutmeg state, and New England in general?. The two main reasons we see higher electric bills is our location and the war in...
branfordseven.com
Industries with the most workplace injuries in Connecticut
Stacker investigated industries with the most workplace injuries in Connecticut using data from OSHA. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
105.5 The Wolf
