Nov. 19—ALBANY — Albany Police Department officers responded to the 800 block of Cotton Avenue Friday in response to allegations of financial card fraud. The victim stated they had asked the suspect, Jobenia Kirksey, 26), to help them set up his Kemp card over the phone so they could pay their utility bill. Kirksey told the victim she could not set up the card using two cell phones inputting the card information. The next day the victim learned all the money was gone from the card except $6.

ALBANY, GA ・ 7 HOURS AGO