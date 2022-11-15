ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn, MI

HometownLife.com

New furniture showroom opens in downtown Birmingham

Looking to refresh your home's look? A new shop in downtown Birmingham hopes to help you do just that. Serena and Lily, a national boutique known for its higher-end home furnishings and artwork, recently opened its first store in Michigan in the southeast Oakland County community. Occupying the space formerly held by Linda Dresner — who closed her iconic shop last spring — the storefront at 299 W. Maple now sports furniture and paintings rather than clothing.
BIRMINGHAM, MI
Detroit News

Detroit Soul to host preview event at their forthcoming second location

Brothers Jerome Brown and Samuel VanBuren opened Detroit Soul as a carryout restaurant on Eight Mile in 2015, and next month they’ll celebrate a second location catering to dine-in customers. Offering soul food with healthier options using locally sourced ingredients, the second location for Detroit Soul will be on...
DETROIT, MI
wdet.org

A new all-halal Coney Island is open on Detroit’s Eastside

A new Coney Island has opened up in Detroit, just north of Hamtramck. Coney Star Halal offers halal breakfast foods, Coney dogs, corn beef egg rolls and more. Customers order from the counter of the newly-remodeled building with marble-looking floor tile and galactic wallpaper. Halal means that the food is...
DETROIT, MI
wcsx.com

We Now Know Where RoboCop Statue Is Going In Detroit!

It’s been a long time coming – but we finally know where the RoboCop statue is going to be – at Eastern Market. Now we don’t know EXACTLY where it’ll be…but our buddy Brandon Walley told the Detroit Free Press:. “It’s going to be...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Massive $1.5B plan includes hotels, apartments, offices for District Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Is the long-fabled District Detroit development that was promised so many years ago finally here?. A new $1.5 billion plan that would transform several properties on Woodward, as well as constructing several more was announced by Ilitch Companies this week, with the property developer promising a slew of office space, retail space, new hotels, and mixed-income housing.
DETROIT, MI
HometownLife.com

Buff City Soap opens in Canton, brings customizable bars of soap to Ford Road

If you smell something good on Ford Road, it just might be Canton Township's newest store. Buff City Soap, a shop specializing in making clothing and bodies smell great, recently opened next to the Planet Fitness at 43555 Ford Road. Products such as laundry detergent, bath bombs, hand soap and other clean-smelling items line the wall of the new store.
CANTON, MI
Banana 101.5

Inside Flint’s Abandoned Swanson Funeral Home – 2017 VS. 2021

Check out this video from inside the abandoned Swanson Funeral Home in Flint, MI. Over the last five-plus years, Swanson Funeral Home in Flint has been in the news on several occasions. None of those occasions have been for good reasons. Swanson Funeral Home was forcibly shut down by the state back in 2017 and that is just the beginning of the story.
FLINT, MI
CBS Detroit

Puff Cannabis giving away thousands of turkeys to Metro Detroit families

(CBS DETROIT) - Thanksgiving is quickly approaching, and Puff Cannabis is stepping up to make sure Metro Detroit families have what they need for the holiday.Starting Friday, the marijuana dispensary plans to give away more than 1,700 turkeys to people in need. The giveaway is happening at three of the company's store locations. Friday, Nov. 18, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Puff Cannabis, 44825 Van Dyke Ave., UticaMonday, Nov. 21, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.Puff Cannabis, 11941 Joseph Campau Ave., HamtramckTuesday, Nov. 22, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.Puff Cannabis, 2 Ajax Dr., Madison HeightsTurkeys will be given away on a first-come, first-serve...
MADISON HEIGHTS, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit church helping families get connected online

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit church is getting an east side neighborhood connected through fellowship and technology.Church of the Messiah is working to get residents in the Islandview neighborhood online.The Equitable Internet Initiative works with community hubs to get high-speed signals to low-income homes.Wallace Gilbert is the assistant pastor and project manager of the initiative at the church."Our boundaries for the Equitable Internet Initiative is from Chene to Alter Rd to I-94 and we're in conversation with the Belle Isle Conservancy to throw our wireless internet onto the island," Gilbert said.According to The Detroit Community Technology Project, 38% of Detroit homes...
DETROIT, MI
wcsx.com

VIDEO: Wayne County LightFest’s Naughty Bear

It’s that time again! Tis the season for Christmas lights in Metro Detroit…specifically the Wayne County LightFest. Every year Big Jim’s mind is in the gutter because once he noticed the polar bear, he will never look at it the same again…. While taking a drive through...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI

