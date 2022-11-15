This semester, CU Denver’s Asian American and Native American Pacific Islander-Serving Institution (AANAPISI) Operational Team and the Office of Advancement collaborated with the Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA) for a special performance of the award-winning play The Chinese Lady, written by Lloyd Suh and directed by Seema Sueko. The play is a fictionalized account of Afong Moy, the first known Chinese woman in America who was featured as the marquis attraction of an exhibit. The play highlights untold and marginalized stories—and at times painful experiences—of Asian Americans in U.S. history.

