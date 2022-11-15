Former Guns N’ Roses manager Alan Niven has shared his thoughts on the idea of a GNR reunion album, and the music industry veteran pulled no punches. In a new interview with Classic Rock, Niven was asked about his feelings on Slash, Duff McKagan and Axl Rose reuniting as GNR for a tour and a new album. The manager responded, “I have no interest in seeing the band again – their moment was February 2, 1988 [the date that the band’s infamous Live at the Ritz show was filmed]. The Aerosmith tour was really good too – tremendous band response to tremendous audience response.”

2 DAYS AGO