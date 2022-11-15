Read full article on original website
Kymberly Herrin, ZZ Top ‘Legs’ Video Star, Dead at 65
Kymberly Herrin, the model and actress who grabbed rock fans’ attention in ZZ Top’s 1984 music video for “Legs,” has died at the age of 65. A cause of death has not been announced. An obituary published in the Santa Barbara News-Press simply stated that she “passed away peacefully” on Oct. 28.
Placebo want fewer phones at their shows: “It makes [performing] so much more difficult”
Alt-rockers Placebo have asked fans not be ‘disrespectful’ to their fellow concert-goers by recording shows on their phones, noting that it makes their performance more challenging. In a statement to Instagram yesterday (17 November), singer and guitarist Brian Molko, alongside guitarist and bassist Stefan Olsdal made the controversial...
Smashing Pumpkins react to Gen Z reactions to their music: “Don’t worry. The young and the old both love/hate SP”
Smashing Pumpkins have responded to a viral TikTok video a schoolteacher has posted of her students reacting to the band’s music. Teacher Cierra Johnson went viral for her TikTok series showing her students reacting to her listening tastes. She posted the Smashing Pumpkins edition on her TikTok on 12 November.
Northlane’s Josh Smith on designing his understated new Jackson signature
The story of Jackson’s collaboration with Northlane’s Josh Smith – like a lot of good stories – begins with the breaking of a neck. A guitar neck, luckily, but still an inciting incident: “We were playing in Montreal and I took my guitar outside from our trailer,” Josh tells over zoom, appropriately enough calling from a sunny spring day in Melbourne. “It was minus 15 degrees celsius outside, like a proper blizzard. And then I brought it into the venue, which was 25 to 30 degrees, and humid. The neck just cracked.”
“There’s three sides to every story” Dave Mustaine on 40 years of Megadeth, defying doctors, and a reunion with Metallica that almost happened
Even after 16 albums and almost 40 years recording Megadeth, Dave Mustaine still passionately and diligently promotes his new albums as if they’re his first. In many ways, Magedave is an interviewer’s dream – both because his passion for his current work seems never to subside, but also because he is a man who has absolutely no hesitation in speaking his mind, or airing old grievances in public. When Mustaine speaks, headlines come tumbling out.
Fans mad over Muse and Turnstile being nominated for Best Metal Performance at the Grammys
Muse and Turnstile’s recent nominations for Best Metal Performance at the 2023 Grammys has apparently left some fans scratching their heads and tearing their hair out. Earlier this week, the Grammys revealed their nominations for 2023’s awards, causing — to absolutely no surprise — a stir across the internet for their decisions in the metal and rock categories.
Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters releases Comfortably Numb 2022
Roger Waters has rereleased a new version of Pink Floyd’s Comfortably Numb, titled Comfortably Numb 2022. The track originally appeared on the seminal Pink Floyd album The Wall and was recreated by Waters during the lockdown, to act as an opening song for his tour This Is Not A Drill.
Alan Niven doesn’t care for a GNR reunion album: “The tantrums of youth look absurd on a 60-year-old”
Former Guns N’ Roses manager Alan Niven has shared his thoughts on the idea of a GNR reunion album, and the music industry veteran pulled no punches. In a new interview with Classic Rock, Niven was asked about his feelings on Slash, Duff McKagan and Axl Rose reuniting as GNR for a tour and a new album. The manager responded, “I have no interest in seeing the band again – their moment was February 2, 1988 [the date that the band’s infamous Live at the Ritz show was filmed]. The Aerosmith tour was really good too – tremendous band response to tremendous audience response.”
