Marshall, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

maritime-executive.com

The U.S. Coast Guard's Role at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

On May 27, 1958, the Coast Guard Cutter Ingham quietly escorted the Navy destroyer USS Blandy up the Potomac River, toward Washington, D.C. Blandy carried the mortal remains of two unidentified American soldiers, one from World War II and one from the Korean War. They were to be laid to rest in the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.
WASHINGTON, DC
Inside Nova

First responders honored in 2nd Annual Flags for Heroes

For the second year in a row, The Rotary Club of Culpeper presented Flags for Heroes on Nov. 10, as a way to honor the area’s pandemic frontline workers. “Today is a special day for us to honor our veterans as well as our heroes,” said Susie Hatfield, the chairman of the Flags for Heroes committee.
CULPEPER, VA
places.travel

A Blast from the Past: 5 Historic Sites You Must Visit in Arlington

While most travelers seek out Washington, D.C., for their American history fix, Arlington, Virginia, is home to monuments and historical attractions that can easily stand on their own. History is celebrated and honored throughout the county, from the spectacular Air Force Memorial to the iconic Arlington National Cemetery. Known for...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Arlington schools lauded for commitment to military families

Eight Arlington public schools have for the first time received the designation of “Virginia Purple Star School” for their commitment to military families. Arlington Career Center, Arlington Traditional School, Key Elementary School, Hoffman-Boston Elementary School, Kenmore Middle School, Oakridge Elementary School, Swanson Middle School and Thomas Jefferson Middle School have joined Discovery Elementary School, which in 2019 was the first Arlington public school to receive the Purple Star designation.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
fredericksburg.today

Living history program at Chatham Manor on November 19

Experience hands-on history with a camp of Civil War living historians at Chatham Manor on November 19. This living history program marks the 160th anniversary of the United States Army of the Potomac’s arrival outside Fredericksburg in November 1862. On November 15th, 1862, the vanguard of the United States...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
Inside Nova

Letter; 70% of Arlington voters prove a mandate for Missing Middle

Editor: The recently concluded Arlington County Board election was billed as a referendum on Missing Middle housing policies, which surged to become the most dominant and divisive issue in a county election since the streetcar eight years ago. The results are in: Arlington voters delivered a decisive win for pro-Missing...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Virginia residents organize against data center rezoning

In northern Virginia, a victory for homeowners who suspected a data center was headed to their community. It took some detective work on their end to figure out what was happening. FOX 5's Lindsay Watts reports from Fairfax County with how this all played out.
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

Belmont Bay dispute extended by overloaded court

Couples will be able to reach the wedding venue in Belmont Bay for at least a few more weeks, partly because of an overworked local court system. Judge Kimberly Irving extended an emergency preliminary injunction Tuesday, keeping the Belmont Bay Homeowners Association from blocking public access to the entrance of The Osprey’s at Belmont Bay through at least Dec. 9.
theriver953.com

News Maker Andrea Cosans of WFCC-CAP on renovations

The Winchester Frederick County Congregational Community Action Program (WFCC-CAP) has gone through some expansion and renovations. We spoke with Executive Director of WFCCAP Andrea Cosans about the changes in our latest news maker. News makers are brought to you by Warren County Together We are Community. Andrea tells us about...
WINCHESTER, VA
royalexaminer.com

Warren County Grand Jury of November 2022 indictments

The Warren County Grand Jury of November 2022 has issued the following indictments:. COUNT ONE: On or about April 2, 2022, in the County of Warren, Amber Michelle Linaburg did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Q&A: Thanksgiving food distribution is an all hands on deck operation

The Arlington Knights of Columbus is gearing up for its annual Thanksgiving-meal effort, which is expected to feed more than 2,500 people this year. For information on the initiative – a tradition for generations – see the Website at www.bit.ly/thanksgivingarlington. The Sun Gazette recently checked in with Kate...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
popville.com

“there was an entirely foreseeable fire in River Terrace”

Tonight (Tues.) there was an entirely foreseeable fire in River Terrace, which could have been prevented, and could have ended in tragedy. There’s been a long abandoned and condemned house; for several weeks a squatter has taken up residence. Many calls and messages have been sent to local leaders and authorities over weeks and months. They’ve known about it, even so much to come out and inadequately board up doors to prevent entry several times.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

DC warming shelter for men draws community concern for kids

WASHINGTON (7News) — As the District opens warming centers, one community is worried their recreation center could become a shelter. “The only thing I know at this point is that this shelter is supposed to be for 70-men. And I heard it is going to be open for an extended period of time because it is hypothermia season. So my understanding is they will be allowed to stay here throughout the day,” Ward 6 ANC Rhonda Hamilton, shared her frustration with other community leaders.
WASHINGTON, DC
Inside Nova

InFive: Double shooting, Christmas Basket returns and a chilly day

Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Police were on the scene of a shooting that left two people wounded early this morning outside Dumfries. The 50th Christmas Basket campaign to benefit the Prince William Corps of the Salvation Army has kicked off with a benefactor promising to match $25,000 in donations.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Washington Examiner

DC moves to lower jail sentences and reduce punishments amid rising crime

City Council members in Washington, D.C., lowered penalties for some crimes and rejected efforts to increase the punishment for others in an overhaul of the city’s criminal code on Tuesday, despite an increase in some crimes across the district. The D.C. City Council voted to eliminate most mandatory minimum...
WASHINGTON, DC

