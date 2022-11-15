Read full article on original website
maritime-executive.com
The U.S. Coast Guard's Role at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
On May 27, 1958, the Coast Guard Cutter Ingham quietly escorted the Navy destroyer USS Blandy up the Potomac River, toward Washington, D.C. Blandy carried the mortal remains of two unidentified American soldiers, one from World War II and one from the Korean War. They were to be laid to rest in the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.
Inside Nova
First responders honored in 2nd Annual Flags for Heroes
For the second year in a row, The Rotary Club of Culpeper presented Flags for Heroes on Nov. 10, as a way to honor the area’s pandemic frontline workers. “Today is a special day for us to honor our veterans as well as our heroes,” said Susie Hatfield, the chairman of the Flags for Heroes committee.
places.travel
A Blast from the Past: 5 Historic Sites You Must Visit in Arlington
While most travelers seek out Washington, D.C., for their American history fix, Arlington, Virginia, is home to monuments and historical attractions that can easily stand on their own. History is celebrated and honored throughout the county, from the spectacular Air Force Memorial to the iconic Arlington National Cemetery. Known for...
Thomas Caldwell confronted with violent messages on the stand in seditious conspiracy trial
WASHINGTON — A Virginia resident facing seditious conspiracy charges told jurors his wife meant Jan. 6 could have been an opportunity to “start the healing process” when she derided Congress for evacuating from the pro-Trump mob – one of a number of incongruous statements he made while testifying in his own defense Tuesday.
Inside Nova
Arlington schools lauded for commitment to military families
Eight Arlington public schools have for the first time received the designation of “Virginia Purple Star School” for their commitment to military families. Arlington Career Center, Arlington Traditional School, Key Elementary School, Hoffman-Boston Elementary School, Kenmore Middle School, Oakridge Elementary School, Swanson Middle School and Thomas Jefferson Middle School have joined Discovery Elementary School, which in 2019 was the first Arlington public school to receive the Purple Star designation.
fredericksburg.today
Living history program at Chatham Manor on November 19
Experience hands-on history with a camp of Civil War living historians at Chatham Manor on November 19. This living history program marks the 160th anniversary of the United States Army of the Potomac’s arrival outside Fredericksburg in November 1862. On November 15th, 1862, the vanguard of the United States...
Inside Nova
Letter; 70% of Arlington voters prove a mandate for Missing Middle
Editor: The recently concluded Arlington County Board election was billed as a referendum on Missing Middle housing policies, which surged to become the most dominant and divisive issue in a county election since the streetcar eight years ago. The results are in: Arlington voters delivered a decisive win for pro-Missing...
fox5dc.com
Virginia residents organize against data center rezoning
In northern Virginia, a victory for homeowners who suspected a data center was headed to their community. It took some detective work on their end to figure out what was happening. FOX 5's Lindsay Watts reports from Fairfax County with how this all played out.
Inside Nova
Belmont Bay dispute extended by overloaded court
Couples will be able to reach the wedding venue in Belmont Bay for at least a few more weeks, partly because of an overworked local court system. Judge Kimberly Irving extended an emergency preliminary injunction Tuesday, keeping the Belmont Bay Homeowners Association from blocking public access to the entrance of The Osprey’s at Belmont Bay through at least Dec. 9.
Inside Nova
Sun Gazette editorial: Questioning Arlington leadership worthy pursuing
The Arlington County Civic Federation’s rank-and-file this week was slated to get a first look at the draft of a proposed resolution calling on county-government leaders to return to a more open, responsive county government where everyone has the chance to have a seat at the table. The resolution...
theriver953.com
News Maker Andrea Cosans of WFCC-CAP on renovations
The Winchester Frederick County Congregational Community Action Program (WFCC-CAP) has gone through some expansion and renovations. We spoke with Executive Director of WFCCAP Andrea Cosans about the changes in our latest news maker. News makers are brought to you by Warren County Together We are Community. Andrea tells us about...
royalexaminer.com
Warren County Grand Jury of November 2022 indictments
The Warren County Grand Jury of November 2022 has issued the following indictments:. COUNT ONE: On or about April 2, 2022, in the County of Warren, Amber Michelle Linaburg did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of.
Inside Nova
Q&A: Thanksgiving food distribution is an all hands on deck operation
The Arlington Knights of Columbus is gearing up for its annual Thanksgiving-meal effort, which is expected to feed more than 2,500 people this year. For information on the initiative – a tradition for generations – see the Website at www.bit.ly/thanksgivingarlington. The Sun Gazette recently checked in with Kate...
Exhibit aims to reflect Virginia slave auction block's weight
When it sat at the corner of William and Charles streets—its former location for more than 170 years—a significant portion of it was underground.
Lawmakers In Maryland Condemn New Anti-Semitic Graffiti Found Painted In The Region
Some of the top elected officials in Maryland are speaking out after new anti-Semitic graffiti was found spray-painted in a popular area park. For the second time in nearly as many months, anti-Semitic graffiti was found spray-painted along the Bethesda Trolley Trail in the Wildwood neighborhood. County Executive Marc Elrich...
popville.com
“there was an entirely foreseeable fire in River Terrace”
Tonight (Tues.) there was an entirely foreseeable fire in River Terrace, which could have been prevented, and could have ended in tragedy. There’s been a long abandoned and condemned house; for several weeks a squatter has taken up residence. Many calls and messages have been sent to local leaders and authorities over weeks and months. They’ve known about it, even so much to come out and inadequately board up doors to prevent entry several times.
WJLA
DC warming shelter for men draws community concern for kids
WASHINGTON (7News) — As the District opens warming centers, one community is worried their recreation center could become a shelter. “The only thing I know at this point is that this shelter is supposed to be for 70-men. And I heard it is going to be open for an extended period of time because it is hypothermia season. So my understanding is they will be allowed to stay here throughout the day,” Ward 6 ANC Rhonda Hamilton, shared her frustration with other community leaders.
Inside Nova
InFive: Double shooting, Christmas Basket returns and a chilly day
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Police were on the scene of a shooting that left two people wounded early this morning outside Dumfries. The 50th Christmas Basket campaign to benefit the Prince William Corps of the Salvation Army has kicked off with a benefactor promising to match $25,000 in donations.
Washington Examiner
DC moves to lower jail sentences and reduce punishments amid rising crime
City Council members in Washington, D.C., lowered penalties for some crimes and rejected efforts to increase the punishment for others in an overhaul of the city’s criminal code on Tuesday, despite an increase in some crimes across the district. The D.C. City Council voted to eliminate most mandatory minimum...
Inside Nova
Around Prince William: Filling big shoes in local conservation
“You have some big shoes to fill!” That was the refrain Court Squires, the new executive director of the Prince William Conservation Alliance, kept hearing from folks calling to congratulate her. Squires is replacing Kim Hosen, who is retiring Jan. 1 after founding the alliance and serving as its...
