PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- Global energy storage platform provider Powin LLC (Powin), will deliver a 1.9 GWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) for Akaysha Energy (Akaysha), a BlackRock company, to power the New South Wales (NSW) Waratah Super Battery (WSB) Project. Following a competitive procurement process, Akaysha Energy has been appointed by the Energy Corporation of NSW (EnergyCo) to develop the Waratah Super Battery — the most powerful battery in the world – to provide a service of at least 700 MW capacity as part of a System Integrity Protection Scheme (SIPS). Powin will supply 2,592 Centipede™ Energy Segments and 288 power conversion systems from their wholly owned subsidiary, EKS Energy for a total project capacity of 909MW / 1915 MWh. Powin will also provide a 20-year long-term service agreement (LTSA) which will enhance the reliability, efficiency and availability of power supplied by the mega battery. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005312/en/ Rendering of the Powin Stack™ 750 Centipede™ Battery Energy Storage Platform (Photo: Business Wire)

