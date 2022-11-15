Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Cost of living: Rent increases pricing out families
Two mums from South Yorkshire say rising rent costs are pricing them out of their homes. Stacey Murray and Kelly Walker, who live in Doncaster, have told the BBC they can no longer afford the homes they live in, or other properties suitable for their families. "It's just heart-breaking at...
American workers hate their jobs so much that nearly half of them wouldn’t wish it on their worst enemy
Workers are becoming increasingly disheartened that work is failing to meet their expectations.
BBC
Rent rises: 'I'm nearly 70, I can't afford to rent any more'
At 69, Barbara Kennedy had hoped her house-hunting days were behind her. The auxiliary nurse from Belfast is living in private rental accommodation, but she cannot afford to keep paying the £675 monthly rent for her current property. She plans to move in January, ahead of her 70th birthday....
The World’s Largest Battery Powered by U.S.-Based Powin has Kicked Off Execution in Australia
PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- Global energy storage platform provider Powin LLC (Powin), will deliver a 1.9 GWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) for Akaysha Energy (Akaysha), a BlackRock company, to power the New South Wales (NSW) Waratah Super Battery (WSB) Project. Following a competitive procurement process, Akaysha Energy has been appointed by the Energy Corporation of NSW (EnergyCo) to develop the Waratah Super Battery — the most powerful battery in the world – to provide a service of at least 700 MW capacity as part of a System Integrity Protection Scheme (SIPS). Powin will supply 2,592 Centipede™ Energy Segments and 288 power conversion systems from their wholly owned subsidiary, EKS Energy for a total project capacity of 909MW / 1915 MWh. Powin will also provide a 20-year long-term service agreement (LTSA) which will enhance the reliability, efficiency and availability of power supplied by the mega battery. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005312/en/ Rendering of the Powin Stack™ 750 Centipede™ Battery Energy Storage Platform (Photo: Business Wire)
BBC
MP says hotel removed homeless for asylum seekers
A Conservative MP says homeless people were removed from a hotel in a town to make way for 34 asylum seekers. The unnamed hotel, in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, is being used as a temporary base while the asylum seekers' claims are processed. But the town's MP Ben Bradley said the hotel...
BBC
Gloucestershire victims of US scam to have money returned
Victims of a postal scam are set to receive compensation after action was taken against the fraudsters. A total of 41 people from Gloucestershire lost money to an international, mass-marketing scam based in Kansas in the United States. Action was taken against the offenders to forfeit cash and assets and...
