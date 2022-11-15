Read full article on original website
Related
Father-of-two who chugged two beers in 30 seconds at Disney food and wine festival is arrested after nearly falling off Skyliner ride and causing a disturbance
A father-of-two was arrested at Disneyland's food and wine festival after chugging two beers and nearly falling off the Skyliner ride. Chase Holderby, 30, of Merritt Island, Florida, was enjoying the festival at Epcot when he reportedly decided to down two beers in a matter of 30 seconds near the American Adventure Pavilion, witnesses claimed in September.
News4Jax.com
Elevate your Charcuterie Board this season
Lauren began writing her debut lifestyle cookbook, The Modern Hippie Table, after her creative journey as a lifestyle blogger inspired women to feel good in their own skin, reinvent their passion for the home and to have fun in the kitchen. Whether she’s working with flavors in the kitchen or setting the scene for a beautiful evening, Lauren’s passion for merging good food and conversation brings people together at the table and can turn an evening into a lasting memory. Lauren lives in Jupiter, Florida, with her Architect husband, two teenage children and Shar Pei pup, Simon.
Comments / 0