News4Jax.com

Healthy lifestyle after quitting smoking offers many benefits

Nov. 17 is the Great American Smokeout, a day held every year to help encourage people to quit smoking. According to a recent study, those who quit and go on to adopt a healthy lifestyle can reduce their risk of death. “It shows that it’s not just about quitting smoking....
News4Jax.com

Can an apple a day keep the psychiatrist away?

The old saying is that an apple a day keeps the doctor away, but what about for your mental health? New research shows how some foods may just be the ultimate mood booster. “There are certain foods that have been shown to be good for brain health and potentially affect mood,” said Tara Collingwood, a registered dietitian with Diet Diva.

