Fit and healthy father, 49, died after doctors mistakenly gave him a cancerous kidney transplant, inquest hears
A fit and healthy father died after doctors mistakenly gave him a cancerous kidney transplant, an inquest heard yesterday. Parminder Singh Sidhu, 49, passed away in agony in March – within a year of the procedure – after doctors failed to spot a tumour. Two other patients who...
News4Jax.com
Increase in children going to emergency rooms with need for mental health services
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There has been a steady increase in the number of children who are seen in emergency rooms for behavior health services, according to a study from the journal Pediatrics, and the increase started even before the COVID-19 pandemic, which brought record high demand for psychological services for children.
News4Jax.com
Healthy lifestyle after quitting smoking offers many benefits
Nov. 17 is the Great American Smokeout, a day held every year to help encourage people to quit smoking. According to a recent study, those who quit and go on to adopt a healthy lifestyle can reduce their risk of death. “It shows that it’s not just about quitting smoking....
News4Jax.com
Can an apple a day keep the psychiatrist away?
The old saying is that an apple a day keeps the doctor away, but what about for your mental health? New research shows how some foods may just be the ultimate mood booster. “There are certain foods that have been shown to be good for brain health and potentially affect mood,” said Tara Collingwood, a registered dietitian with Diet Diva.
