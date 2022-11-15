ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

phillyvoice.com

An indoor-outdoor bar for humans and dogs is coming to Fairmount this spring

Those who don't like to leave their furry friends home alone will soon have a new dog-friendly hangout in the city. The Boozy Mutt, an indoor-outdoor bar and grill that doubles as an off-leash dog park, is set to open in Fairmount in late spring 2023. Local newlywed entrepreneurs Sam and Allison Mattiola are behind the 7,500 square-foot facility, which will feature 140 seats.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Tinseltown Holiday Spectacular returns to the Philadelphia Fairgrounds with Gritty Claus

Holiday lovers will soon have yet another winter wonderland to visit in the Philadelphia region. Tinseltown Holiday Spectacular, an immersive family-friendly outdoor experience, returns to the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center fairgrounds from Black Friday, Nov. 25, through Dec. 31. MORE: Christmas Village to return with ferris wheel, double-decker carousel. The...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Fly unlimited domestic flights with Frontier Airlines' new GoWild! Pass

Want to pack a bag and spontaneously hop a flight without the hassle of expensive last-minute tickets? Frontier Airlines may have the answer. Debuting in May 2023 for the price of $599, Frontier's GoWild! Pass allows travelers to fly unlimited trips to all the airline carrier's U.S. destinations, including Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

North Philadelphia woman opens new Chick-Fil-A on City Ave.

Sixers fans looking for a place to score free chicken nuggets from Chick-Fil-A as a part of the team's "Bricken for Chicken" promotion now have a new restaurant on their roster. A new Chick-Fil-A opened Thursday morning at 4040 City Ave. in Philadelphia, marking the fast-food chain's 84th location in the Philadelphia market.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

After four decades of music, Philly POPS will cease operations in 2023

It is a sad moment for music fans, as the end has arrived for an iconic Philadelphia orchestra. The Philly POPS, the largest standalone pops orchestra in the U.S., will cease operations after completing its 2022-23 season, the orchestra announced Wednesday. MORE: Jazmine Sullivan, Taylor Swift rack up 2023 Grammy...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Proposal would change Philadelphia's residency requirements for civil service jobs

A proposed revision to Philadelphia's residency requirements for civil service jobs may soon help the city fill thousands of vacancies. During Thursday's City Council meeting, Councilmember Helen Gym introduced legislation that she says would accelerate the city's recruiting capabilities by allowing city civil service employees to find a Philadelphia address within six months of employment. Currently, city workers must have a year of residency in Philly.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Sanitation worker fatally shot on the job in Northeast Philly

Philadelphia police are investigating the fatal shooting of a city sanitation worker who was killed on the job Friday morning in Mayfair. Ikeem Johnson, 35, was shot multiple times by a masked man who approached his sanitation truck around 10:30 a.m. on the 3300 block of Tudor Street, near Lincoln High School, Philadelphia police said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

