Philadelphia Flower Show to debut new 'Bloom Bar' where guests can sip drinks and wear floral crowns in 2023
Spring may seem far off, but the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society is preparing for the opening of the 2023 Flower Show, which returns to the Pennsylvania Convention Center after two years at FDR Park in South Philadelphia. The Flower Show celebrates the best in floral arranging and gardening, and participants build...
An indoor-outdoor bar for humans and dogs is coming to Fairmount this spring
Those who don't like to leave their furry friends home alone will soon have a new dog-friendly hangout in the city. The Boozy Mutt, an indoor-outdoor bar and grill that doubles as an off-leash dog park, is set to open in Fairmount in late spring 2023. Local newlywed entrepreneurs Sam and Allison Mattiola are behind the 7,500 square-foot facility, which will feature 140 seats.
Normandy Farm in Blue Bell moves closer to opening new carriage house after destructive fire
Normandy Farm, one of Montgomery County's premier wedding and hospitality destinations, is putting the finishing touches on a $5 million project to rebuild a carriage house that will replace the original, 19th century structure destroyed by a fire last March. Hanson Properties, the family-owned company that runs Normandy Farms Hotel...
Everything you need to know about the Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade
The oldest Thanksgiving Day parade in the country is set to return to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway on Thursday, bringing with it the music, floats and special guests the holiday celebration has become famous for in its 103-year history. Whether you're planning to brave the cold to watch the parade...
Her Place, Roxanne and Sweet Amalia named among Esquire's best new restaurants in America
Three restaurants in the Philadelphia region are receiving national attention for their laidback atmosphere, fresh take on fine dining, and "crave-inducing" menu items as part of Esquire's 2022 ranking of best new restaurants in America, which the publication released on Thursday. In its 40th year, Esquire ranked 40 of the...
Tinseltown Holiday Spectacular returns to the Philadelphia Fairgrounds with Gritty Claus
Holiday lovers will soon have yet another winter wonderland to visit in the Philadelphia region. Tinseltown Holiday Spectacular, an immersive family-friendly outdoor experience, returns to the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center fairgrounds from Black Friday, Nov. 25, through Dec. 31. MORE: Christmas Village to return with ferris wheel, double-decker carousel. The...
Fly unlimited domestic flights with Frontier Airlines' new GoWild! Pass
Want to pack a bag and spontaneously hop a flight without the hassle of expensive last-minute tickets? Frontier Airlines may have the answer. Debuting in May 2023 for the price of $599, Frontier's GoWild! Pass allows travelers to fly unlimited trips to all the airline carrier's U.S. destinations, including Philadelphia.
Bagels & Co. to give away free bagels and coffee at grand opening in Fishtown
Bagels & Co. is officially opening its second location in Fishtown on Friday, and its team is planning to give out free bagels and coffee to celebrate the shop's continued expansion across Philadelphia. The new bagel shop, located at 1317 Frankford Ave. in the trendy North Philly neighborhood, is one...
North Philadelphia woman opens new Chick-Fil-A on City Ave.
Sixers fans looking for a place to score free chicken nuggets from Chick-Fil-A as a part of the team's "Bricken for Chicken" promotion now have a new restaurant on their roster. A new Chick-Fil-A opened Thursday morning at 4040 City Ave. in Philadelphia, marking the fast-food chain's 84th location in the Philadelphia market.
After four decades of music, Philly POPS will cease operations in 2023
It is a sad moment for music fans, as the end has arrived for an iconic Philadelphia orchestra. The Philly POPS, the largest standalone pops orchestra in the U.S., will cease operations after completing its 2022-23 season, the orchestra announced Wednesday. MORE: Jazmine Sullivan, Taylor Swift rack up 2023 Grammy...
Norristown man allegedly beat up his pregnant girlfriend, killing their unborn baby
A Norristown man who allegedly assaulted his pregnant girlfriend in August has been charged with murder in the death of the couple's unborn child, whose heartbeat could not be detected in the days after the attack, Montgomery County prosecutors said. Robert Wiley, 24, allegedly punched, kicked and strangled his girlfriend...
Philly Starbucks workers strike on Red Cup Day, joining union's nationwide work stoppage
Baristas at the Starbucks on 34th and Walnut streets gathered outside the shop before dawn Thursday, assembling signs and blowing up a giant inflatable rat. By the time the store entered its morning rush, they were leading chants with a megaphone. "We're trying to get Starbucks to take us seriously...
Proposal would change Philadelphia's residency requirements for civil service jobs
A proposed revision to Philadelphia's residency requirements for civil service jobs may soon help the city fill thousands of vacancies. During Thursday's City Council meeting, Councilmember Helen Gym introduced legislation that she says would accelerate the city's recruiting capabilities by allowing city civil service employees to find a Philadelphia address within six months of employment. Currently, city workers must have a year of residency in Philly.
Sanitation worker fatally shot on the job in Northeast Philly
Philadelphia police are investigating the fatal shooting of a city sanitation worker who was killed on the job Friday morning in Mayfair. Ikeem Johnson, 35, was shot multiple times by a masked man who approached his sanitation truck around 10:30 a.m. on the 3300 block of Tudor Street, near Lincoln High School, Philadelphia police said.
Protected bike lane bill vetoed by Gov. Wolf over rule that would limit Philly D.A. Larry Krasner's authority
A protected bike lane bill once supported by Gov. Tom Wolf died on his desk Thursday, when he vetoed it due to a provision that would have required the state to appoint a special prosecutor to handle crimes on SEPTA, limiting the authority of Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner. In...
Philly political consultant forged signatures on Democratic candidates' nomination petitions, prosecutors say
A political consultant allegedly helped several Philadelphia judicial candidates get on the ballot for the 2019 Democratic primary by forging thousands of signatures on their nominating petitions. Rasheen Crews, 46, assembled a team of workers to doctor the signatures necessary for his clients to be placed on the ballots for...
