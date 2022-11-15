Those who don't like to leave their furry friends home alone will soon have a new dog-friendly hangout in the city. The Boozy Mutt, an indoor-outdoor bar and grill that doubles as an off-leash dog park, is set to open in Fairmount in late spring 2023. Local newlywed entrepreneurs Sam and Allison Mattiola are behind the 7,500 square-foot facility, which will feature 140 seats.

