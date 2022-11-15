PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Sometimes, Kimberly Howerton forgets her son Kyron is gone. She'll want to hear his voice again, or she'll think about work she needs done around the house. And then she'll catch herself, and it hits her again: someone shot and killed Kyron last year, and his killer is still at large."I never imagined that I would have to live out the rest of my life without my son," Howerton told CBS3 Mysteries. It's easy to remember the good times."Remembering is easy," Howerton said. "It's the time I forget that he is gone that I hurt the most." Kyron Howerton,...

