Philadelphia, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

fox29.com

Philly POPS will cease operations at the conclusion of 2022-2023 season

PHILADELPHIA - After their final performance for the 2022 – 2023 season, the Philly POPS will perform no more. In a statement on their website, President Frank Giordano and Board Chair Joseph Del Raso said, due to various circumstances, including the calamitous affect of COVID-19, they could no longer remain operational.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS3 Mysteries: Kyron Howerton, 24, was a father, 'momma's boy'

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Sometimes, Kimberly Howerton forgets her son Kyron is gone. She'll want to hear his voice again, or she'll think about work she needs done around the house. And then she'll catch herself, and it hits her again: someone shot and killed Kyron last year, and his killer is still at large."I never imagined that I would have to live out the rest of my life without my son," Howerton told CBS3 Mysteries. It's easy to remember the good times."Remembering is easy," Howerton said. "It's the time I forget that he is gone that I hurt the most."  Kyron Howerton,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

North Philadelphia woman opens new Chick-Fil-A on City Ave.

Sixers fans looking for a place to score free chicken nuggets from Chick-Fil-A as a part of the team's "Bricken for Chicken" promotion now have a new restaurant on their roster. A new Chick-Fil-A opened Thursday morning at 4040 City Ave. in Philadelphia, marking the fast-food chain's 84th location in the Philadelphia market.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
94.5 PST

This Event Is A First For Philly and Xfinity Live

There’s nothing I love more than Xfinity Live and good food and this event happening in Philadelphia, PA, is the perfect excuse to eat and drink all day long this Saturday. Xfinity Live is hosting the Philadelphia Street Food Festival this weekend and it’s going to be a huge event. This is the first-ever Philly Street Food festival and it’s coming to one of the best bars in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best Pizza Shops in Pennsylvania

Located in the Historic Italian Market in Philadelphia, Angelo's Pizza Shop serves an extensive menu of pizzas, pasta, sandwiches, and other Italian specialties. This is one of the best pizza places in Philadelphia and one of the most popular. You can order your pizza by the slice or the whole pie, and you can make your own pizzas.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PhillyBite

Fun Things To Do For Couples In Philadelphia

Are you single and hoping to visit Philadelphia with a travel companion/love interest? Here's a tip for meeting someone to enjoy a romantic break in Pennsylvania – sign up for online dating. You'll be amazed by the diverse talent pool you can tap into. This platform will not only introduce you to prospective partners looking for dates, but if you're secretly seeking an unconventional arrangement, you could search for a couple seeking a female! Whatever form of interaction suits you, it’s guaranteed that a digital site or app can be your passport to fulfillment. Once you get that Philly breaks organized, how about a list of fun activities for couples (and their ‘friends’?!)
PHILADELPHIA, PA
quovadisnewspaper.com

While Philly Sports Complex Appeals, Some Blight Repels

It was around 6 a.m. when the instant ringing of my alarm went off. It did not matter at all; I had baggy eyes for the entire night. I was in my bed, already dressed, waiting to leave. Suddenly, echoes bounced off the walls. My family was ready to leave. I stepped outside to the clear skies and approached my dad’s car. With Thanksgiving being the next day, the family and I had a quick prayer to be sure we made it to our destination safely. After we finished, the engine started rumbling, and we were on the road.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
pahomepage.com

Wolf vetoes bike lane bill over Philadelphia special prosecutor provision

Wolf vetoes bike lane bill over Philadelphia special prosecutor provision. Wolf vetoes bike lane bill over Philadelphia special …. Wolf vetoes bike lane bill over Philadelphia special prosecutor provision. Plane Crash Victims One Year Later. Plane Crash Victims One Year Later. Hill Impact Program accepting applications for teens. Hill Impact...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Delaware LIVE News

Final draft of plan for I-95 cap park released

A final draft is out for a plan to cap Interstate 95 in downtown Wilmington and create a 12-acre park atop the newly renovated highway. “Can it be done?” regional planner Dave Gula asked rhetorically. “We believe it can.” “Absolutely,” consultant Mary Margaret Jones said at a public meeting Thursday when asked for her gut feeling about getting the massive ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
philadelphiaweekly.com

17 Best Philly Thrift Stores: Must-Stop Shops for Consignment Connoisseurs

Shopping at local thrift stores is a wonderful way to reduce waste, refresh your wardrobe, and even replenish your wallet! Between countless racks of one-of-a-kind garments and shelves of vintage decor, you can revamp your style without breaking the bank. Here are our picks for the best Philly thrift stores!

