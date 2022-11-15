Read full article on original website
Related
Business Insider
Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally
Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
Dow soars 1,000 points after government report shows U.S. inflation is edging down
Exhilaration swept through Wall Street Thursday after a government report showed that U.S. inflation eased by even more than economists expected last month. The S&P 500 jumped 208 points, or 5.6%, to close at 3,956. The Dow rose 1,201 points, or 3.7%, to 33,715 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq surged 7.4%. Treasury yields fell dramatically as bond markets relaxed.
3 Stocks That May Be Kicked Out of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (and the 3 Stocks That Could Replace Them)
There have been more than 50 changes to the Dow since 1896. Removing these three established companies could be next on the docket.
CNBC
Nasdaq and S&P 500 rise following another lighter-than-expected inflation report
The S&P 500 rose Tuesday after another report signaled that inflation could be slowing. The broad market index advanced 1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 1.7%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 73 points, or 0.2%. Major indexes traded off their highs, with the Dow and S&P briefly dipping...
msn.com
Dow scores 1,200-point gain as stocks log biggest one-day advance since 2020 on signs inflation is softening
U.S. stocks finished sharply higher on Thursday, logging their biggest single-session rally in more than two years as the Dow soared more than 1,200 points on data suggesting inflation may be peaking. When looking at stock performance on CPI data days, both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq clinched their biggest...
Stock Market Today: Markets End an Up Month on a Down Note
Equities closed out an otherwise strong October in the red on Monday, as a rise in bond yields and declines in some big technology stocks weighed on the major indexes. The blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.4% to finish at 32,733, while the broader S&P 500 fell 0.7% to 3,872. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slumped 1.0% to close at 10,988.
Top Wall Street Analyst Follows Warren Buffett’s Lead and Says Buy Top Semiconductor Stocks
As Warren Buffett takes a surprising $5 billion stake in a semiconductor maker, BofA Securities suggests it is time for investors to test the waters with these five top picks in the arena that may be poised to turn around next year.
Motley Fool
These 3 Dow Stocks Will Make or Break the Market This Week
The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened slightly lower Monday morning. Walmart, Home Depot, and Cisco Systems will release their latest financial reports this week. All three companies have influence that could affect the entire stock market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
kalkinemedia.com
U.S. dollar surges as traders say markets overreacted to U.S. inflation data
LONDON (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar rose against the euro and sterling on Monday, after sliding to multi-months high, as expectations of a less aggressive Federal Reserve interest rate hike faded with traders saying market overreacted to a modest miss on U.S. inflation. Last week, the dollar index fell 4%,...
msn.com
Stock market news live updates: Stocks rise, Nasdaq jumps 1.5% amid optimistic inflation data
U.S. stocks gained Tuesday amid another cooler-than-expected inflation report, even as fresh geopolitical tension threw a wrench into the rally midday. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) closed higher by 0.8%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) inched higher by 0.1%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) jumped 1.5% higher, for its best close since September.
Asian benchmarks mostly decline amid lingering China worries
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares mostly declined Thursday amid concerns about the impact of China’s “zero-COVID” strategy mixed with hopes for economic activity and tourism returning to normal. Benchmarks fell in Tokyo, Seoul, Hong Kong and Shanghai, while gaining in Sydney. Oil prices fell. Market watchers...
money.com
Inflation Is Rising Slower Than Expected, and Stocks Are Soaring
Goldco can help you take control of your financial future. After several months of hotter-than-expected inflation numbers, it’s nice to finally see the latest report come in cooler than anticipated. The markets certainly seemed to welcome the latest inflation report: Stocks roared ahead with massive gains early on Thursday.
kitco.com
Gold price rallies following another cooler U.S. inflation report
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in early U.S. trading Tuesday, following another U.S. inflation report that came in a bit cooler than expected. Gold prices hit a three-month high and silver prices a five-month high today. December gold was last up $12.90 at $1,788.90 and December silver was up $0.102 at $22.21.
msn.com
Dow falls slightly as U.S. stocks open lower after retail sales report
U.S. stocks opened lower as investors assess fresh retail sales data that came in slightly above expectations. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.2% soon after the opening bell, while the S&P 500 fell 0.4% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.9%, according to FactSet data, at last check. The U.S. Commerce Department said Wednesday that sales at retailers rose 1.3% in October. That's slightly above the 1.2% increase forecast by economists polled by The Wall Street Journal. The Federal Reserve has been trying to cool the economy and bring down inflation through monetary tightening.
NASDAQ
HPP Dividend Yield Pushes Above 9%
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Wednesday, shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (Symbol: HPP) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1), with the stock changing hands as low as $10.92 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 9% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (Symbol: HPP) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
kitco.com
Gold prices holding within striking distance of $1,800 as U.S. retail sales rise 1.3% in October
(Kitco News) - The gold market is holding on to solid gains and remains in striking distance of $1,800 as U.S. consumers went on a significant shopping spree last month. U.S. retail sales rose 1.3% last month following a roughly unchanged reading in September, according to the latest data from the U.S. Commerce Department. The data significantly beat expectations. Economists were expecting to see a rise of 1.0% in last month's headline number.
CNBC
Dollar loses ground after economic data boosts risk appetite
The U.S. dollar lost ground to other currencies after U.S. economic data provided further evidence that inflation was starting to ease. Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard on Monday echoed weekend comments by Fed Governor Christopher Waller that interest rates need to keep rising to battle inflation. The U.S. dollar lost...
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: Stocks stage blowout rally after milder CPI print
U.S. stocks posted outsized gains Thursday, logging their biggest one-day climb in two years, as Wall Street cheered lighter-than-expected inflation data and monitored midterm election tallies. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for October reflected a 7.7% increase over last year and 0.4% increase over the prior month, better than Wall...
msn.com
Stock market news live updates: Stocks slide as investors face medley of Fedspeak and earnings
U.S. stocks faltered Thursday morning as optimism around easing inflation and a Federal Reserve policy shift waned, while Wall Street parsed through a motley of corporate earnings. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) sank more than 1.1%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) shed 260 points, or 0.8%. The technology-focused Nasdaq...
NASDAQ
Siemens Stock Up On Q4 Profit Growth, Dividend Hike; Positive FY23 View
(RTTNews) - Shares of Siemens AG were gaining around 7 percent in the morning trading in Germany after the conglomerate reported Thursday significantly higher profit and revenues in its fourth quarter, and said it expects strong growth in earnings and sales in fiscal 2023. The company also raised its dividend.
Comments / 0