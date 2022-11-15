Read full article on original website
3 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
A Sick Alabama Nurse Goes to American Family Care, Gets Swab Test & Falls Asleep Waiting on Results; No One Wakes Her UpZack LoveForestdale, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Community Nutcracker Returns to Stage December 2-4P3 StrategiesBirmingham, AL
51-Year-Old Man with Asperger's Syndrome Receives a Blessing from Brother and Sister in Birmingham in a Touching StoryZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Auburn University cheerleader tackles cancer with help from UAB
Cameron Monistere, a cheerleader at Auburn University, was diagnosed with a rare form of Hodgkin's lymphoma before his senior year. Photography: Auburn University Photographic Services. The summer before Cameron Monistere started his senior year at Auburn University, he felt a lump in his throat. This was not the anxiety-induced, metaphorical...
UAB Online ranked No. 15 by Newsweek on ’23 list of America's Top Online Colleges
The University of Alabama at Birmingham’s online learning entity, UAB Online, is ranked by Newsweek as No. 15 on its list of America’s Top Online Colleges for 2023. This recognition puts UAB’s online courses among the top 7.5% of the best and most sought-after in the country, and UAB as the highest-ranked Alabama university on the list.
12 honored for excellence in teaching
Twelve faculty have been selected to receive the President’s Award for Excellence in Teaching, which honors those who have demonstrated exceptional accomplishments in teaching. They were recognized during a reception Sept. 13 in the Hilton Birmingham at UAB. The 2022 honorees represent each school, the College of Arts and...
Emma Terry wins 2023 Miss UAB Scholarship Competition
Thirteen students competed for the title at the Miss UAB Scholarship Competition on Nov. 12, in UAB’s Alys Stephens Performing Arts Center. The competition, presented by Student Involvement and Leadership, is an official preliminary to the Miss Alabama and Miss America competitions. Terry, the daughter of Amy Terry and...
Team from Black college in central Alabama quits tournament after racial abuse
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A women’s volleyball team at a small, historically Black college withdrew from their conference tournament in Alabama after a member was subjected to racial abuse during an awards banquet, officials said. A Talladega College player using a feature that allows nearby cellphones to transfer data to each other received a “racially […]
UAB Student Center for the Public Trust receives Golden Star Chapter honor, individual awards
UAB’s chapter was named a 2021-22 Golden Star Chapter, an honor bestowed on chapters that lead with excellence and ethics on their campuses. Nationally, the Student Center for the Public Trust has 52 chapters, and UAB was one of only 13 to receive this honor. “UAB SCPT’s mission is...
University of Alabama opens new medical clinic
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - This University of Alabama College of Community Health Sciences is expanding its healthcare services in West Alabama. The old University Medical Center clinic was too small for the number of patients they service, so the University is moving the clinic from the old Fitness One site to a new one near Lowe’s in Northport.
College football odds Week 12: How to bet UAB-LSU
The UAB Blazers (5-5, 3-4 in C-USA) will travel to face the LSU Tigers (8-2, 6-1 in SEC West) for a Week 12 non-conference college football matchup. The Blazers are coming off a Week 11 win over North Texas — a victory that ended their three-game losing streak. The...
WVTM 13 Birmingham expanding Sunday anchor team
The NBC station in Birmingham is expanding its Sunday morning newscast with the return of a Birmingham native. WVTM 13 has announced Jarvis Robertson will join the station as an anchor and reporter. Robertson will appear on WVTM 13′s Sunday morning newscasts with co-anchor Magdala Louissaint. He will also report for other newscasts throughout the week.
UAB student awarded inaugural Obama-Chesky Scholarship for Public Service
A junior from the University of Alabama at Birmingham has been awarded the Obama-Chesky Scholarship for Public Service. Alexandra “Lexie” Woolums of Mobile, Alabama will join the inaugural class comprised of 100 recipients from across the United States. The scholarship, also known as the Voyager Scholarship, was created...
Shamefully, I’m Trying This Tuscaloosa Staple For The First Time
I already know there will be dozens of people who will read this and shame me for never trying this popular Tuscaloosa restaurant. With that said, I'm prepared for it. When I first moved to Alabama in 2019, there were a few food places that were heavily recommended for me to try.
Hallman is AAENP President-Elect
University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Nursing Associate Professor Melanie Gibbons Hallman, DNP, CRNP, FNP-BC, ACNP-BC, ENP-C, CNS, FAEN, FAAN (BSN 1983, MSN 1990, MSN 1995, DNP 2012), is President-Elect of the American Academy of Emergency Nurse Practitioners. Hallman has been in the role since November 2021 and will assume the role of President in November 2023.
Alabama Business Hall of Fame inducts 8 new members
On Thursday, November 10, the Alabama Business Hall of Fame inducted eight new members for 2022 in a ceremony hosted at Haven in downtown Birmingham. Over 600 attendees from across the state gathered to celebrate the accomplishments of these inductees. Keep reading to learn more. About the Alabama Business Hall...
How to Watch: No. 18 Alabama Basketball at South Alabama
The Crimson Tide hits the road for the first time this season for a late tipoff in Mobile.
Keep the flu out of your home, classrooms and work
Homes, classrooms and workplaces are breeding grounds for germs and bacteria. Experts at the University of Alabama at Birmingham discuss how to limit the spread in these places to protect your friends, family and coworkers. Start at home. “You cannot germ-proof your home, but you can clean and disinfect things...
USFL Birmingham Stallions announce kickoff date for second season
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The following information is from the United States Football League (USFL):. Champion Stallions will kickoff their title defense on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Protective Stadium. Fans can lock in priority access to 2023 Stallions games by visiting Ticketmaster to make a season ticket deposit for $25. After registering, fans will be contacted about seating preferences and package pricing.
Flu is surging and ’tis the season for the common cold. UAB eMedicine offers online urgent care options for fast results.
“Over the past two and a half years, we’ve seen how valuable and effective telemedicine has become,” said Eric Wallace, M.D., medical director for Telehealth at UAB Medicine. “With a surge in flu cases along with other respiratory illnesses, our online urgent care offerings provide a fast, safe and convenient way for patients to quickly get the medical help they need.”
Alabama Authorities Need Your Help Locating Missing Teen
As the holiday season approaches, people all over Alabama plan to be in the company of their loved ones. Hopefully, Alabamians can help authorities locate this missing teen. A Facebook post made by an Alabama news outlet mentions a missing 17-year-old by the name of Amelia Johnson. The post states...
