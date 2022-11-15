Read full article on original website
Related
What Is the Most Luxurious Train Ride in America?
Commuters may think of a train ride as a dull, bare-bones trek on the Long Island Railroad or even an affordable Amtrak trip. Either of these modes of transportation will get you where you're going....
6 Best Places To Retire in North Carolina on Less Than $2,500 a Month
North Carolina has long attracted residents-to-be with its top-notch universities, thriving economy and gorgeous natural scenery. In 2022, it was named America's Top State for Business by CNBC. ...
Raleigh Christmas parade crash leaves 1 injured after float hits dance troupe
The driver of a truck pulling a float in a Christmas parade in Raleigh, North Carolina, said he'd lost control and couldn't stop, local media reported
DeSantis team has a warning about 'Ron to the Rescue' PAC as 2024 speculation intensifies
Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis' team is distancing itself from a super PAC that is touting the work DeSantis has done in Florida and urging him to run for president in 2024.
Comments / 0