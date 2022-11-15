Read full article on original website
(5TYNTK) Friday, November 18, 2022
The Maine House of Representatives has a new leader, and it is historic – Rep. Rachel Talbot Ross will become the next Speaker, the first Black legislator to ever hold the position in Maine. She will also be the fourth woman to serve as Speaker. (WMTW) All schools in...
(Mix) Ryan Deelon – NewAt2Mix ft. Nicki Minaj, Kendrick Lamar, Saweetie, Roddy Ricch
Listen to the #NewAt2Mix weekdays on @HotRadioMaine 2pm. Nothing but new music in the mix w/ @ryandeelon (104.7 Portland, 100.3 Lewiston, 102.9 Bangor, Hot Radio Maine on Apple Music) Made Hot in Maine by Key Auto Group! Thinking new? Think Key! 30 locations, thousands of vehicles in stock: Key Auto...
