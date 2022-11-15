Congratulations to this week’s KAUS Overby Orthodontics Prep Athlete of the Week, Sara Wangen of the Austin Packers girls hockey team!. Wangen, a senior forward/defenseman for the Packers who tallied 15 goals and 10 assists last season for 25 points has been providing the scoring punch for the squad early in the 2022-2023 season as she tallied both goals in a season-opening matchup with Rochester Century November 10th, and Wangen added two goals and two assists for Austin in a 5-4 loss at Farimont Thursday evening. The Packers will undoubtedly be looking to Wangen to help lead the way this season for a young squad that features only one other senior, three juniors, four sophomores, one freshman and five 8th graders.

AUSTIN, MN ・ 7 HOURS AGO