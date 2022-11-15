Read full article on original website
Overby Orthodontics Prep Athlete of the Week named!
Congratulations to this week’s KAUS Overby Orthodontics Prep Athlete of the Week, Sara Wangen of the Austin Packers girls hockey team!. Wangen, a senior forward/defenseman for the Packers who tallied 15 goals and 10 assists last season for 25 points has been providing the scoring punch for the squad early in the 2022-2023 season as she tallied both goals in a season-opening matchup with Rochester Century November 10th, and Wangen added two goals and two assists for Austin in a 5-4 loss at Farimont Thursday evening. The Packers will undoubtedly be looking to Wangen to help lead the way this season for a young squad that features only one other senior, three juniors, four sophomores, one freshman and five 8th graders.
Hormel Foundation approves record distributions for nonprofit agencies in Austin and Mower County for 2023
The Hormel Foundation Board of Directors announced Wednesday that the Foundation has approved record distributions of $21.1 million for nonprofit agencies in the Austin/Mower community for 2023. The Hormel Foundation’s grants advance the missions of nonprofit organizations in Austin and Mower County. Those organizations are Austin Area Foundation, Austin Community...
Lyle/Pacelli Athletics announce no varsity football for the next two seasons
Officials with the Lyle/Pacelli Athletic Cooperative announced in a letter to students and families this week that they have made the difficult decision to not participate in varsity level football for the 2023 and 2024 seasons. Bill Smith, Athletic Director for Lyle/Pacelli, Kane Malo, Principal for Pacelli Catholic Schools in...
Olivia Walsh advances to finals in two events at State Class A Girls Swimming and Diving Meet
Individuals and relay teams from the Austin Packers girls swimming and diving team attempted to qualify for the finals in the preliminaries of the State Class A Swimming and Diving Meet at the University of Minnesota Thursday, and advancing to the finals in the 50 freestyle was senior Olivia Walsh, who qualified with a time of 24.61 seconds, which was good for sixth overall out of a group of 26 swimmers. Walsh also moved into the finals in the 100 freestyle with a time of 53.58 seconds, which was good for 9th place overall in the preliminary round.
Dear DMC, What Is This? Sincerely, Rochester Minnesota
We get a lot of questions here at Townsquare Media - Rochester. Having one of the finest news departments in the state will do that to you (humble brag!). Lately, a lot of questions have come in about the Discovery Walk project between our radio studios and One and Two Discovery Square.
Two divers from Austin Packers girls swimming and diving team advance to finals
A pair of divers from the Austin Packers girls swimming and diving team are on their way to the State Class A finals after their performances in the prelminaries and semi-finals at the Jean C. Freeman Aquatic Center at the University of Minnesota Wednesday afternoon. Sophomore Reese Norton tallied the...
Clear Snow The Wrong Way And Face Fines In Minnesota
Winter in Minnesota means snow and ice. And it also means you have to get out there and keep that snow and ice from accumulating too much on your sidewalks. But if you clear it the wrong way, you could pay!. It IS true you have only 24 hours to...
ABC 6 Investigates: Allegations of elder mistreatment
(ABC 6 News) – The family of an elderly Austin woman is sounding the alarm about an assisted living facility in town. They accused the South Grove Lodge of mistreatment, altering documents, and a long list of errors when administering medication – and they’re not alone. As...
Faribault Council Member Wants New Hotel to Fill Downtown Hole
Rice County continues to demolish buildings it owned in downtown Faribault to the east of the Courthouse and north of the Law Enforcement Center. The city block is along a gateway into downtown Faribault along Highway 60. The original Faribault Woolen Mills corporate building was one of the structures torn...
Horrific Video Shows Semi Jackknifed in Rochester Due to Weather
Monday morning in Minnesota was interesting thanks to the snow. Numerous accidents were reported and I saw a ton of cars spin out in Rochester while I was on my way to work. One of my kids who goes to Rochester Community Technical College said he saw three cars in the ditch too. But one accident with a semi was actually caught on camera and is a bit intense to watch.
Rochester Business Handing Out 100+ Free Turkeys On Friday
'Tis the season when we need to start defrosting our turkey for the big Thanksgiving Day. This year though, more people are struggling to pay their bills and with the price of meat continuing to increase, a turkey just isn't doable for Thanksgiving. A generous Rochester, Minnesota is stepping up to help this holiday season and is giving away 112 turkeys on Friday.
Jackknifed semi closes down I-35 in southern Minnesota
RICE COUNTY, Minn. – A jackknifed semi caused some big backups on I-35 Tuesday evening.The Minnesota State Patrol says it totally blocked the interstate near the town of Hazelwood in Rice County. Crews finally moved the truck, opening up at least one of the lanes late Tuesday night. It's not known if there were any injuries.The state patrol says it responded to at least 190 crashes Tuesday. That's on top of more than 500 Monday.
Louisiana Man Jailed After Rochester Crash Sends Man to Hospital
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Mankato man was brought to St. Mary’s Hospital after his vehicle was struck from behind on the shoulder of Hwy. 52 in Rochester Tuesday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol Incident report indicates 22-year-old Timothy Bremmer was parked on the southbound Hwy. 52 shoulder at...
Minnesota men sentenced for North Iowa truck theft
OSAGE, Iowa – Two Minnesota men have been sentenced for stealing a pickup truck in Mitchell County. Jesse James Devlaeminck, 43 of Rochester, and Nathaniel Mark Thompson, 37 of Mankato, were accused of stealing a 2015 Chevy Silverado from a property in Stacyville on October 28, 2021. The stolen vehicle was later recovered by the Howard County Sheriff’s Office.
Grand Meadow woman arraigned on arson, threat charges
(ABC 6 News) – A Grand Meadow woman was arrested and arraigned in Mower County Court on arson charges Wednesday, Nov. 16. Phyllis Lynn Gregerson, 54, faces charges of 1st-degree arson, terroristic threats, and domestic assault after allegedly setting fire to a shed and threatening to burn her family home down.
Oronoco bar to close Dec. 23, reopen as “Tammy’s Place” in Kasson
(ABC 6 News) – An Oronoco bar and restaurant will close just ahead of the end of the year, in preparation for a move to Kasson. The restaurant’s Oronoco lease ends Dec. 31, and the week will give the staff time to move all of the inventory to a new location at 111 Main Street, Kasson.
Motorcycle speedster sentenced in Olmsted County
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A motorcyclist arrested after deputies clocked him going 144 miles per hour has pleaded guilty. Noah Alexander Doherty, 23 of Lake City, was arrested on June 14. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says Doherty resisted arrest and a deputy suffered minor injuries when his elbow was shut in a squad car door. Court documents state Doherty finally surrendered after a deputy drew his Taser.
Grand Meadow Woman Charged With Torching Husband’s New Tractor
Grand Meadow, MN (KROC-AM News) - Bail has been set at $50,000 for a Grand Meadow woman accused of arson. 54-year-old Phyllis Gregerson was arraigned today in Mower County Court on a first-degree arson charge and a felony count of terroristic threats. She also faces a misdemeanor domestic assault charge.
Hormel Institute launches Young Scientist Program in partnership with Austin Public Schools
The Hormel Institute is launching the Young Scientist Program in partnership with Austin Public Schools. The program will engage 6-8 grade students from IJ Holton Intermediate School and Ellis Middle School that are interested in biomedical research and science fields. “Students will gain knowledge through exploration, relevance, relationships, rigor, and...
2 injured in head-on crash in Faribault County
FROST, Minn. (KEYC) - Poor road conditions were a factor in a head on crash Monday near Frost that had crews cleaning up the scene for several hours. The Faribault County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just after 11:00 Monday morning on 470th avenue on the northern edge of Frost when a semi and cargo van collided.
