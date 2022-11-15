Read full article on original website
Related
ffxnow.com
Fast-food chain Roy Rogers, named after Hollywood’s cowboy king, was born in Fairfax County
(Updated at 4:20 p.m.) On an April day in 1968, Roy “King of the Cowboys” Rogers and his wife — “Queen of the West” Dale Evans — appeared in front of thousands along Leesburg Pike in Bailey’s Crossroads to open America’s first Roy Rogers.
Visit the Most Charming Christmas Town in Virginia
There's certainly no place like home for the holidays–but some places are definitely exceptions. That is definitely true for one of the most festive towns in the state of Virginia, the charming town of Middleburg.
theburn.com
Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken chooses first Loudoun location
Breaking Nashville hot chicken news — the fast-growing Hangry Joe’s chain has finally settled on its first Loudoun location. The purveyor of spicy chicken sandwiches is headed to Ashburn. The Burn has learned that Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken is coming to the Cameron Chase Village Center. That’s the...
Mineral, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Mineral. The Eastern View High School basketball team will have a game with Louisa County High School on November 15, 2022, 14:00:00. The Eastern View High School basketball team will have a game with Louisa County High School on November 15, 2022, 15:15:00.
insideradio.com
Eight Veteran WTOP Washington, DC Staffers Take Contract Buyouts.
Coinciding with last month’s exit of WTOP Washington, DC (103.5) Director of Content Integration and Operations Craig Schwalb, Hubbard offered contract buyouts for all full-time non-managerial staff at the station who worked in the newsroom or within website development. On Monday (Nov. 14), VP/GM Joel Oxley announced that eight...
WTOP
Manassas baseball league could get new home at Kline Farm in Prince William Co.
More than a year after the long-running Greater Manassas Baseball League learned the city planned to sell the land its fields sit upon, a future home could soon be finalized. Developer Stanley Martin Homes, which has been seeking to build homes on the former 92-acre Kline Dairy Farm, has amended its plans to include a new baseball and softball complex.
restonnow.com
Fairfax County extends farmers market season into December for three sites
While the onset of winter usually heralds the end of farmers markets, Fairfax County announced last week that three markets around the county will brave the chill to continue into December. “The Fairfax County Farmers Markets have extended the season at three popular market locations,” the Fairfax County Park Authority...
Will UVA play football this weekend?
Head football coach Tony Elliott and athletics director Carla Williams addressed the issue at a Tuesday afternoon press conference.
FILM ROOM: Colonial Forge football coach John Brown
STAFFORD, Va. (DC News Now) — After an upset win over Battlefield in the first round of the VHSL playoffs, Jake Rohm sat down with Colonial Forge football head coach John Brown. The two broke down the key plays from the Eagles’ win over the Bobcats, and what lies ahead.
Roanoke City #2 Crime Capital Of Virginia
As reported by James C. Sherlock here in Bacon’s Rebellion, and shared below by agreement, many residents of the Old Dominion may be surprised to learn that the quaint, historic colonial river town and home of Mary Washington University, Fredericksburg, is also the crime capital of Virginia. Sherlock based his findings on research from 2021 […]
WECT
Former UVA basketball star describes heartbreak after shooting leaves three dead
CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WECT) - One of the most well-known athletes from the University of Virginia says he woke up to the tragic news of Sunday night’s shooting and quickly started reaching out to his loved ones. “[My godson] texted me finally earlier [Monday] morning and said he was fine,”...
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for some great food in a comfortable atmosphere, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in Virginia should be put on your list of places to eat.
emu.edu
Sending care and support to UVA and the EMU community
Our hearts go out to the University of Virginia campus community today. Last night, a shooting occurred on the UVA campus, taking the lives of three students and injuring others. Recent news has reported the suspect is in custody. We will continue to monitor updates as they unfold. Safety within...
Colonial Downs and Rosie’s sold to a new owner
Churchill Downs Inc. is the new owner of Colonial Downs in New Kent County and the six Rosie’s Gaming Emporiums across Virginia.
Inside Nova
New highway marker dedicated to first soldier to plant flag on foreign soil in wartime
A new historic highway marker has been dedicated to the first man to raise a U.S. flag on foreign soil during wartime. The new highway marker was installed in Marshall, the birthplace of Lt. Presley O’Bannon. O’Bannon is known for his acts of bravery in the Bey of Tripoli in 1805 and was given a Mameluke Sword by Prince Hamet Karamanli, a symbol that has been worn by Marine Corps officers since 1825. Three Navy ships and a building on the Marine Corps Base Quantico have been named in O’Bannon’s honor.
Loudoun’s Two New School Board Members Have Different Visions For County Schools
After a hard-fought campaign, voters in Loudoun County have selected two new school board candidates from opposite sides of the ideological spectrum. Seats representing the Leesburg and the Broad Run Districts were on the ballot this election season, each with three candidates—one with Democratic backing, one with Republican backing, and one an independent—vying for the role.
WTOP
Fairfax Co. weighs changes to high school grading policy
Virginia’s largest school system has started the process of reevaluating its high school grading policy, after principals reported variation in grading processes from school to school. Sloan Presidio, Fairfax County Public Schools chief academic officer, said during a work session Tuesday that the county hadn’t reviewed grading and reporting...
theriver953.com
VDWR is tracking Chronic Wasting Disease
The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (VDWR) announced by email that they are attempting to track Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). The VDWR is reporting that any deer killed in Orange, Rappahannock and Shenandoah Counties is required to be tested at a CWD sample station. Hunters are being asked to have...
philasun.com
NAACP Philadelphia President Catherine Hicks statement on Univ. of Virginia shooting
It is sad to again mourn young lives lost by gun violence while attending school. The three football players shot and killed at the University of Virginia, became the 68th shooting deaths on school grounds. These deaths add to the 600 U.S. mass shootings this year that four or more people were shot and in most incidents killed.
Missing context, political bias: Some of critics’ objections to Virginia’s new history standards
A number of groups are questioning new history and social science standards proposed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration ahead of a Board of Education meeting to begin reviewing them Thursday. Critics from diverse communities and lawmakers, most recently in a Nov. 15 letter to the governor and school officials, argue the new standards are missing […] The post Missing context, political bias: Some of critics’ objections to Virginia’s new history standards appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Comments / 0