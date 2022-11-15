ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dillon, MT

Comments / 0

Related
theburn.com

Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken chooses first Loudoun location

Breaking Nashville hot chicken news — the fast-growing Hangry Joe’s chain has finally settled on its first Loudoun location. The purveyor of spicy chicken sandwiches is headed to Ashburn. The Burn has learned that Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken is coming to the Cameron Chase Village Center. That’s the...
ASHBURN, VA
insideradio.com

Eight Veteran WTOP Washington, DC Staffers Take Contract Buyouts.

Coinciding with last month’s exit of WTOP Washington, DC (103.5) Director of Content Integration and Operations Craig Schwalb, Hubbard offered contract buyouts for all full-time non-managerial staff at the station who worked in the newsroom or within website development. On Monday (Nov. 14), VP/GM Joel Oxley announced that eight...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Manassas baseball league could get new home at Kline Farm in Prince William Co.

More than a year after the long-running Greater Manassas Baseball League learned the city planned to sell the land its fields sit upon, a future home could soon be finalized. Developer Stanley Martin Homes, which has been seeking to build homes on the former 92-acre Kline Dairy Farm, has amended its plans to include a new baseball and softball complex.
MANASSAS, VA
The Roanoke Star

Roanoke City #2 Crime Capital Of Virginia

As reported by James C. Sherlock here in Bacon’s Rebellion, and shared below by agreement, many residents of the Old Dominion may be surprised to learn that the quaint, historic colonial river town and home of Mary Washington University, Fredericksburg, is also the crime capital of Virginia. Sherlock based his findings on research from 2021 […]
ROANOKE, VA
emu.edu

Sending care and support to UVA and the EMU community

Our hearts go out to the University of Virginia campus community today. Last night, a shooting occurred on the UVA campus, taking the lives of three students and injuring others. Recent news has reported the suspect is in custody. We will continue to monitor updates as they unfold. Safety within...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Inside Nova

New highway marker dedicated to first soldier to plant flag on foreign soil in wartime

A new historic highway marker has been dedicated to the first man to raise a U.S. flag on foreign soil during wartime. The new highway marker was installed in Marshall, the birthplace of Lt. Presley O’Bannon. O’Bannon is known for his acts of bravery in the Bey of Tripoli in 1805 and was given a Mameluke Sword by Prince Hamet Karamanli, a symbol that has been worn by Marine Corps officers since 1825. Three Navy ships and a building on the Marine Corps Base Quantico have been named in O’Bannon’s honor.
MARSHALL, VA
DCist

Loudoun’s Two New School Board Members Have Different Visions For County Schools

After a hard-fought campaign, voters in Loudoun County have selected two new school board candidates from opposite sides of the ideological spectrum. Seats representing the Leesburg and the Broad Run Districts were on the ballot this election season, each with three candidates—one with Democratic backing, one with Republican backing, and one an independent—vying for the role.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Fairfax Co. weighs changes to high school grading policy

Virginia’s largest school system has started the process of reevaluating its high school grading policy, after principals reported variation in grading processes from school to school. Sloan Presidio, Fairfax County Public Schools chief academic officer, said during a work session Tuesday that the county hadn’t reviewed grading and reporting...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

VDWR is tracking Chronic Wasting Disease

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (VDWR) announced by email that they are attempting to track Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). The VDWR is reporting that any deer killed in Orange, Rappahannock and Shenandoah Counties is required to be tested at a CWD sample station. Hunters are being asked to have...
RAPPAHANNOCK COUNTY, VA
Virginia Mercury

Missing context, political bias: Some of critics’ objections to Virginia’s new history standards

A number of groups are questioning new history and social science standards proposed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration ahead of a Board of Education meeting to begin reviewing them Thursday. Critics from diverse communities and lawmakers, most recently in a Nov. 15 letter to the governor and school officials, argue the new standards are missing […] The post Missing context, political bias: Some of critics’ objections to Virginia’s new history standards appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy