Read full article on original website
Related
All-New 2023 Honda Accord Ditches More Powerful Engine For Sleek Looks And Hybrid Power
11th generation of America's best-selling passenger car for the last 50 years. Available with 1.5-liter turbo engine (192/hp/192 lb-ft) or 2.0-liter hybrid powertrain (204 hp/247 lb-ft) First Honda to use Google built-in software, with Honda's largest-ever infotainment screen (12.3 inches) After an already busy year, Honda has introduced the 11th...
Road & Track
2023 Toyota Prius Is All New With Slick Looks, Optional Solar Roof Panels
The 2023 Toyota Prius was unveiled Wednesday in Europe, giving prospective U.S. buyers a first look at the company's iconic hybrid before its reveal at the Los Angeles Auto Show later this week. The Prius has gone plug-in permanently for 2023, with 220 hp in Europe and optional solar roof panels.
Toyota shows new Prius hybrid with more power, range, style
The new Toyota gas-electric Prius hybrid not only comes with more power, acceleration and driving range. It’s also more stylish, scrapping the rather stodgy angular body for a sleekly futuristic look. Simon Humphries, senior general manager of Global Toyota design who unveiled the car in Tokyo on Wednesday, stressed that the company was still defying the skeptics who keep asking how much longer the Japanese automaker will stick with hybrids in a rapidly electrifying industry. “Simply because the Prius is an eco-car within everyone’s reach. In order to achieve carbon neutrality, everyone in the world must participate. We need...
notebookcheck.net
Tesla Semi truck stops would consume the electricity of small town USA as launch event scheduled for December 1
A utility company has run the numbers and warns that the US grid can't provide the charging power for all the upcoming electric trucks like the Tesla Semi that will be released on December 1. The electrification of a typical gas station would demand the amount needed for a sports stadium, while a regular truck stop would need the electricity of a small town.
3 Reasons to Choose the 2023 Toyota Camry Over Its Kia Competition
The 2023 Toyota Camry and 2023 Kia K5 both impress. But the Camry has three advantages over its Kia rival. The post 3 Reasons to Choose the 2023 Toyota Camry Over Its Kia Competition appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
msn.com
Buick Century Raises the Bar for Ultra-Luxury Minivans
The Buick Century is a new flagship ultra-luxury minivan, sitting atop the brands GL8 family of vans offered in China. The Century comes in equally sumptuous four- or six-seat layouts, complete with 18-way adjustable seats. The Century will be available with three trim levels, starting around $74,500 and ranging to...
electrek.co
VW’s strategy to catch Tesla fading with key $2B Trinity EV facility plans up in the air
Volkswagen’s plans to build a new $2.2 billion EV plant to produce its flagship Trinity electric vehicle have hit a roadblock. The facility was part of VW’s strategy to accelerate EV production, close to what Tesla is achieving, but according to new reports, the plans may now be in jeopardy.
fordauthority.com
2023 Honda Pilot Debuts As All-New Ford Explorer Rival
The Ford Explorer has carried over to the 2023 model year largely unchanged, though bigger things are on the horizon. A refreshed 2024 model is already in the testing phase, while an all-electric model is expected to follow in 2025, and the rugged, off-road-focused Timberline trim that debuted in 2021 will stick around for the coming mid-cycle refresh as well. However, the Explorer exists within a very competitive segment, and it will now have the brand new, redesigned 2023 Honda Pilot to deal with as well.
SEE IT: Toyota unveils new 'Hybrid Reborn' Prius in Japan, 'an EV with an engine'
Toyota unveiled its new Prius in Japan on Wednesday, describing the hybrid vehicle as practically an electric vehicle — just with an engine.
Toyota Prius withers on the vine as EV strategy questions linger
Toyota is debuting updated versions of the Toyota Prius hybrid car at the L.A. Auto Show amid growing speculation that the automaker — long vaunted for its sustainable vehicles — is falling behind on EVs. Why it matters: Toyota is the world's largest automaker and one of the...
electrek.co
Erik Buell’s futuristic FUELL Fllow electric motorcycle finally opens reservations ahead of launch
Motorcycle industry legend Erik Buell announced his new electric bike and motorcycle brand FUELL back in early 2019. Now just one pandemic later, the motorbike visionary is finally ready to roll out the FUELL Fllow electric motorcycle… for reservations, that is. The Fllow electric motorcycle follows on the heels...
electrek.co
These are the best electric bike sales for Black Friday that are already running
Just because we’re still a week away from Thanksgiving doesn’t mean you can’t already save big on a new electric bicycle. That’s because most of the e-bike companies have jumped the gun this year in an attempt to beat each other to the punch. And when they fight over us, we win. Case in point: All of these awesome e-bike deals (and some e-scooter deals, too) are already live and running!
electrek.co
GM secures nickel for EV ramp-up from Vale’s new Quebec Battery Valley factory
GM and Vale announced that they have come to an agreement for the former to get a significant part of the nickel sulfate that Vale plans to produce at its upcoming new Quebec Battery Valley factory. There’s a region in Quebec around Bécancour, just outside of the city of Trois-Rivières,...
Consumer Reports Confirms Electric Vehicles Less Reliable Than Gas
Consumer Reports finds that electric vehicles continue to have problems with reliability. The post Consumer Reports Confirms Electric Vehicles Less Reliable Than Gas appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
electrek.co
Tesla expands Supercharger access to non-Tesla EVs in Italy, now covers most of Europe
Tesla has expanded to Italy its pilot program to give Supercharger access to non-Tesla electric vehicles. It now covers most of Europe. Over the last year, we have been reporting on Tesla ramping up its effort to open the Supercharger network, its extensive global network of fast-charging stations, to electric vehicles from other automakers. In November 2021, we saw Tesla take its first step in that direction with a pilot program running at 10 Supercharger stations in the Netherlands that allowed non-Tesla EV owners to charge using the Tesla app.
electrek.co
Bugatti’s most affordable EV just got a $201 discount to $999 in New Green Deals
Owning a Bugatti is no longer limited to just the wealthy elite. The iconic car brand’s first electric scooter, the Bugatti 9.0, is on sale for $201 off right now at Wellbots. Dropping to $999 from $1,200, this electric scooter from Bugatti will let you ride around in style without a single drop of gas or oil this fall and winter. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
torquenews.com
McLaren Latest Automaker To Abandon High Tax State For Texas
The migration of automakers and other businesses from high-tax states to Texas continues. This time it’s New York that loses a company. McLaren, The Americas has a brand-new North American headquarters in Coppell, Texas. The company’s President, Nicolas Brown, and the Mayor of Coppell, Wes Mays, were joined by more than 50 enthusiastic McLaren supercar owners on Saturday to officially inaugurate the company’s grand opening.
electrek.co
From EV school buses to tractors, US seeks zero-emission heavy-duty transport by 2040
The US has just joined the global drive to achieve 100% zero-emission truck and bus sales by 2040. By signing the nonbinding memorandum of understanding (MOU), the US establishes a clear path for heavy- and medium-duty vehicles, from EV school buses to tractors, to generate zero emissions. “We have to...
electrek.co
KKBike K26S full-suspension fat tire e-bike review: A 30 mph rocket of an electric bike
Fat tire electric bikes are all over the place these days. Full-suspension fat tire e-bikes are a bit rarer. But full-suspension fatties that can hit 30 mph (48 km/h) on throttle-only riding – that’s a unicorn right there. But that’s exactly what the KKBike K26S offers. Despite...
electrek.co
Podcast: LA Auto Show, Tesla CEO successor, Tesla Semi, and more
This week on the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy. This week, we discuss everything we saw at the LA Auto Show, a potential Tesla CEO successor, Tesla Semi, and more. Sponsored by EcoFlow: EcoFlow’s Black Friday Sale is here...
Comments / 1