Boy, 10, thwarts potential kidnapper by asking a store employee a clever question
A 10-year-old boy who was followed home from school by a stranger saved himself from a potential kidnapping by taking his father’s safety advice. Sammy Green of Pottstown, Pennsylvania, usually walks home from school, making a portion of the six-block trek with a friend and their father, and the rest alone.
Missouri 10-year-old delivers younger sister at home
NBC News’ Kerry Sanders has the story of how one Missouri 10-year-old is being hailed as a hero after stepping up to help deliver her younger sister at home. Nov. 18, 2022.
