Can You Retire On A Million Dollars In Minnesota?

There are a lot of us that wonder if we will ever be able to retire. It's tough to build up enough retirement cash to even make the thought realistic. A million dollars sounds like a pretty substantial amount of cash but with no more income coming in, it really isn't that much. How long you could expect one million dollars to last, in retirement, all depends on which state you live in.
Gophers Sweep Michigan, Huskies Beat Colorado College on the Road

The University of Minnesota men's hockey team topped Michigan to complete the series sweep and the St. Cloud State University men's hockey team notched their first win of the weekend, while the St. John's and St. Ben's hockey teams both fell on Friday. On Saturday, the season continues for the Gopher and Bison football teams, the SJU football team starts NCAA tournament action, the Granite City Lumberjacks, Minnesota Wild, and St. Cloud Norsemen all take to the ice, and the Timberwolves will visit Philly.
Make Minnesota “Rockstar” Parent Status. How to Win with MIX!

Doesn't every parent want to be a "Rockstar" at some point to their kid? Now we have your chance to be just that!. MIX 94-9 and Rockstar Energy Drink want to help you kick the holidays off into high gear! Here's your chance at winning an Xbox gaming packaging, that includes an Xbox Series S 512 GB All digital console and an Xbox game pass ultimate 3-month membership all valued at $350!
Really? The MOST Googled Question in Minnesota… I Don’t Think So

Google. It's a thing we all use to find out any sort of information. If you don't know something, just "Google" it. Funny how Yahoo never took off like that. You would never say "Hey, Yahoo that question". That just sounds odd. Google. Our source for any information. That includes spelling, random trivia, geography, basically anything you need an answer to, Google helps you out.
How to Get Ready for the Holidays in Minnesota

Thanksgiving is next but many locations are already planning holiday events and displays that have already started or will start soon. Alyssa Hayes from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON. She highlights the following events. Holiday Light Displays:. Every winter, Duluth’s Bayfront Festival Park on Lake Superior transforms into “America's...
Free COVID-19 Tests Are Available

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Just ahead of the holidays, Minnesotans can stockpile more COVID-19 tests. Governor Tim Walz announced that residents can now order four more at-home COVID-19 tests online or by phone. Each of us can do our part to protect the health of our loved ones this...
Gross! 1 Dish I Hate on our Minnesota Thanksgiving Table, But Mom Loves it.

Just about every family has that one dish during the holidays that is a tradition. For Thanksgiving we have one that has been a tradition I am quite certain, since before I was even born. Probably even before my older brothers were born. My grandma, on my mom's side of the family, always made it every year. Later on in life, my mom continued to carry on the tradition and still makes it each year.
2022 Public Safety Award Winners Announced

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Greater St. Cloud Public Safety Foundation (GSCPSF) presented 10 awards recognizing the good work of first responders who serve communities in Benton, Sherburne and Stearns counties in Minnesota, and other advocates of public safety in the greater St. Cloud region. Waite Park Police Officer...
Lake Effect Snow Dropping Big Totals on MN North Shore

DULUTH (WJON News) -- Here in St. Cloud we've had about 4.1 inches of snow so far this week, according to the weather department over at St. Cloud State University. If you are heading up to the north shore of Lake Superior you will find a lot more than that. The National Weather Service says Finland has had 21 inches of snow already this week. Hovland is at 19.7 inches and Grand Marais is at 16.5 inches as of Wednesday morning.
1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

