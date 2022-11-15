Read full article on original website
Related
Can You Retire On A Million Dollars In Minnesota?
There are a lot of us that wonder if we will ever be able to retire. It's tough to build up enough retirement cash to even make the thought realistic. A million dollars sounds like a pretty substantial amount of cash but with no more income coming in, it really isn't that much. How long you could expect one million dollars to last, in retirement, all depends on which state you live in.
Central Minnesota Congressman Elected As The Majority Whip, & What That Means
Representative Tom Emmer, who represents the 6th Congressional District in Minnesota, was recently elected as the Majority Whip for the 118th Congress. In a statement posted to his congressional webpage, Rep. Emmer stated that it was "an honor". But what does the Majority Whip do?. It is an honor to...
2 Cities Near St Cloud Among 20 Safest In Minnesota
I can't quite put my finger on when it became such a priority to research and find out where it's safest to live. I've lived in a few big cities and safety really was never an issue. I'll amend that with, until I had kids. Things changed. The last decade...
DEED: Minnesota Added Over 17K Jobs in October
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Minnesota added 17,400 jobs last month. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development says that is up 0.6 percent from September. This is the 13th consecutive month of job gains in the state. Our unemployment rate did tick up one-tenth of a point from...
Gophers Sweep Michigan, Huskies Beat Colorado College on the Road
The University of Minnesota men's hockey team topped Michigan to complete the series sweep and the St. Cloud State University men's hockey team notched their first win of the weekend, while the St. John's and St. Ben's hockey teams both fell on Friday. On Saturday, the season continues for the Gopher and Bison football teams, the SJU football team starts NCAA tournament action, the Granite City Lumberjacks, Minnesota Wild, and St. Cloud Norsemen all take to the ice, and the Timberwolves will visit Philly.
Make Minnesota “Rockstar” Parent Status. How to Win with MIX!
Doesn't every parent want to be a "Rockstar" at some point to their kid? Now we have your chance to be just that!. MIX 94-9 and Rockstar Energy Drink want to help you kick the holidays off into high gear! Here's your chance at winning an Xbox gaming packaging, that includes an Xbox Series S 512 GB All digital console and an Xbox game pass ultimate 3-month membership all valued at $350!
Really? The MOST Googled Question in Minnesota… I Don’t Think So
Google. It's a thing we all use to find out any sort of information. If you don't know something, just "Google" it. Funny how Yahoo never took off like that. You would never say "Hey, Yahoo that question". That just sounds odd. Google. Our source for any information. That includes spelling, random trivia, geography, basically anything you need an answer to, Google helps you out.
How to Get Ready for the Holidays in Minnesota
Thanksgiving is next but many locations are already planning holiday events and displays that have already started or will start soon. Alyssa Hayes from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON. She highlights the following events. Holiday Light Displays:. Every winter, Duluth’s Bayfront Festival Park on Lake Superior transforms into “America's...
Find Holiday Gifts & Savings At ‘Made In Minnesota’ This Weekend In St. Cloud
It's just about time for our big Made In Minnesota Event! I'm so excited about this year's event. We have well over 100 vendors that will be displaying their Made in Minnesota goods, and you are invited to the party. UNIQUE GIFTS. If you are looking for great quality, unique...
Free COVID-19 Tests Are Available
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Just ahead of the holidays, Minnesotans can stockpile more COVID-19 tests. Governor Tim Walz announced that residents can now order four more at-home COVID-19 tests online or by phone. Each of us can do our part to protect the health of our loved ones this...
Gross! 1 Dish I Hate on our Minnesota Thanksgiving Table, But Mom Loves it.
Just about every family has that one dish during the holidays that is a tradition. For Thanksgiving we have one that has been a tradition I am quite certain, since before I was even born. Probably even before my older brothers were born. My grandma, on my mom's side of the family, always made it every year. Later on in life, my mom continued to carry on the tradition and still makes it each year.
Wishbone 5K on Thanksgiving Day in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- You can burn off some calories before you sit down for that big meal on Thanksgiving Day. The CentraCare Wishbone Run is being held again this year at the St. Cloud Area YMCA. This longstanding tradition includes a 5K run, two mile walk, and a Little Turkeys 1K run.
$2 Million Apollo Stadium Improvements Approved by Board
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Apollo High School stadium is getting some upgrades. The St. Cloud Area School Board approved up to $2 million in funding during its meeting Wednesday night. The stadium improvements will include resurfacing the track and adding field turf. The board says by making the...
2022 Public Safety Award Winners Announced
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Greater St. Cloud Public Safety Foundation (GSCPSF) presented 10 awards recognizing the good work of first responders who serve communities in Benton, Sherburne and Stearns counties in Minnesota, and other advocates of public safety in the greater St. Cloud region. Waite Park Police Officer...
Popular Minnesota Canned Meat Maker Creates A ‘New’ Holiday Product
Minnesota's very own SPAM company in Austin has done it again. They've come up with another amazing item that will surely sell out again this year if it's as popular as the 2019 release of SPAM Pumpkin Spice - Limited Edition. The pumpkin spice variety of SPAM was released in August and sold out in about 7 hours, according to an article in foodandwine.com.
Central Minnesota Holiday Light Parade Calendar for 2022
Looking for a holiday light parade to attend near you? Check out the ones we know about below, and if there's one we should add, email it to us here. Alexandria - Lights on Broadway Parade November 25th @ 6 PM. Join the fun of the 1st Annual Lights On...
Lake Effect Snow Dropping Big Totals on MN North Shore
DULUTH (WJON News) -- Here in St. Cloud we've had about 4.1 inches of snow so far this week, according to the weather department over at St. Cloud State University. If you are heading up to the north shore of Lake Superior you will find a lot more than that. The National Weather Service says Finland has had 21 inches of snow already this week. Hovland is at 19.7 inches and Grand Marais is at 16.5 inches as of Wednesday morning.
St. Cloud Councilwoman Elect Larson Schedules East Side Meeting
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Newly elected St. Cloud councilwoman Karen Larson doesn't officially get sworn in until January, but she's already working hard. Larson will be the new representative for Ward 2 which is all of the east side along with the Hester Park neighborhood area. She has scheduled...
Today Might Just Be The Worst Day Driving In Central Minnesota…Here’s Why
So we are on day 3 of snow falling here in Central Minnesota. We've seen the temps fall below freezing during the nights, and with not much salt and sand on the roads, compared to later in the season I'm thinking we are going to have overconfident drivers hitting the roads today.
St. Cloud Parks and Recreation Share Great Sledding Locations For This Winter
After the snow we got this week, you might have a kid (or a kid at heart) itching to get out and do some sledding. The St. Cloud Parks and Recreation Instagram page can read your mind, they shared information this week on sledding locations at area parks. Ready for...
1390 Granite City Sports
St. Cloud, MN
13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0