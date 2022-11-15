ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, OR

Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 11/15 – NBC’s DATELINE Does Story on Ashland Murder of David Grubbs, Adult-In-Custody Death at Jackson County Jail

 3 days ago
Related
KTVL

Medford father of five missing after taking odd job downtown

MEDFORD, Ore. — A Southern Oregon family is hoping the community can help as they look for their 46-year-old father, last seen leaving his home in Medford on Monday afternoon. Jose Jesus Albarran Guerrero’s family said the last time they saw him was after he came back from the...
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

Rise in RSV cases in Southern Oregon

JACKSON COUNTY - Southern Oregon is seeing a rise in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) in infants and adults over 65. Today the Oregon Health Authority released the numbers of positive tests I Southern Oregon. There are now 29 positive cases from the weeks of November 6th, 2022 to November 12, 2022.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Suspect arrested for dead spouse's identity theft

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — Oregon's District Attorney's Office says a Southern Oregon woman is facing federal charges for allegedly using her dead spouse's identity to get more than $30 thousand in federal student aid. According to officials, 55-year-old Cynthia Pickering of Central Point was indicted for nine counts of...
CENTRAL POINT, OR
mybasin.com

KCSO Searching for Missing Chiloquin Man

The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) is looking for a missing person out of Chiloquin, Oregon. Steven Kenneth Davis was last seen in December 2021 in Chiloquin and reported to have left with an unidentified individual in a vehicle that could not be described. Steven Davis is 39 years...
CHILOQUIN, OR
KTVL

Car crash in Central Point, drivers advised to avoid area

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — UPDATE, NOV. 18 2:00 PM:. Jackson County Roads says the intersection of Table Rock Road and Biddle Road in Central Point has been cleared. Drivers can proceed as usual. -- ORIGINAL STORY:. Officials are warning the public to avoid the area of Table Rock Road...
CENTRAL POINT, OR
kptv.com

Roseburg man arrested for pointing a gun at another

ROSEBURG, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was taken into custody Wednesday morning after pointing a gun at a site manager of a local business during a disagreement, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. Dispatchers received a 911 call at about 11 a.m. from a local business on the...
ROSEBURG, OR
KDRV

Groundbreaking ceremony for manufactured home park destroyed in Almeda Fire, rebuilding begins

MEDFORD, Ore. – The rebuilding process has begun for the Royal Oaks Mobile Manor community, a manufactured home park that was destroyed in the 2020 Almeda Fire. Thursday afternoon, a groundbreaking and shovel ceremony took place along South Pacific Highway in Medford. State, county and city officials joined community members in celebrating the first steps towards rebuilding.
MEDFORD, OR
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 62 Fatal, Jackson Co., Nov. 15

On November 5th, at approximately 6:29PM, a green Ford F250, operated by Kenn Alan Biando (37) of Shady Cove, was traveling west on Hwy 62 near MP 31, when it lost control, resulting in a roll-over crash. The driver of the vehicle was in critical condition and life-flighted to Rogue Regional Medical Center. The driver later died at the hospital on Nov 8th.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
Klamath Falls News

Klamath Falls SWAT captures wanted suspect

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On November 15, 2022, members of the Klamath Falls Police Department and their Special Weapons and Tactics team served a search warrant at 336 Lewis Street in Klamath Falls. Alvin Ayers Jr., 40, was arrested after a short standoff without further incident. Ayers was lodged in...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
focushillsboro.com

Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations Brought Against The Oregon Secretary Of State And County Officials

Voter Suppression And Fraud: Clackamas, Washington, Multnomah, Lane, Linn, Marion, Jackson, Deschutes, Yamhill, Douglas, Coos, and Klamath counties, as well as the Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, are the targets of a lawsuit alleging voter suppression and failure to investigate charges of voter fraud. Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations...
OREGON STATE
roguevalleymagazine.com

Taprock Northwest Grill – Pacific Northwest Flair At the Rogue River

Taprock Northwest Grill is where Grants Pass locals take their out-of-town guests!. But why wait to experience great food with a Pacific Northwest flair against the backdrop of the beautiful Rogue River and iconic Caveman Bridge?. Taprock features breakfast, lunch, and dinner as well as holiday special events. Local beer...
GRANTS PASS, OR
KTVL

3 hospitalized after early morning explosion

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — Josephine County Sheriff's Office announced the explosion in Wonder early Thursday morning is being investigated as a Butane Honey Oil Lab incident. Officials say two adults were critically injured and one juvenile suffered minor injuries. The investigation is still ongoing, no further details are being...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Central Point woman died as Jackson County Jail inmate

MEDFORD, Ore. -- A Central Point woman's death is under investigation tonight. She died in the Jackson County Jail. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) says today 34-year-old Sabrina Renee Decker was in the jail awaiting trial when she died last night. JCSO says its corrections deputies recognized an...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
Klamath Alerts

Man Arrested In Klamath Falls After Short Standoff

On November 15, 2022, members of the Klamath Falls Police Department (KFPD) and their Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team served a search warrant at 336 Lewis Street in Klamath Falls. Alvin Ayers Jr. (40 years old) was arrested after a short standoff without further incident. His warrants are for two (2) felony counts for violation of release agreement, three (3) felony counts for failure to appear (FTA), three (3) misdemeanor counts for violation of release agreement, four (4) misdemeanor counts for FTA, one (1) misdemeanor charge for Assault in the 4th degree / Domestic Abuse, and one (1) misdemeanor charge for Harassment. Mr. Ayers was lodged in the Klamath County Jail and was held on all fourteen (14) charges.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Mount Shasta Herald

This e-storefront, Siskiyou Farm Co., will let shoppers buy eggs, meat cuts from farmers

Shopping for local products in Siskiyou County is starting to resemble a shopping experience on any number of e-commerce sites. “I always kind of describe it like, Etsy for Siskiyou farm and food,” remarked Niki Brown, program director for agriculture and innovation at Siskiyou Economic Development, describing the Siskiyou FarmCo. project, developed by Siskiyou County EDC as part of an effort to grow agriculture and food-based local businesses.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA

