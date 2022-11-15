Read full article on original website
Easy Bruising: Symptoms, Causes, and Treatment
Everyone has experienced a bruise at some point. However, bruising that occurs easily—without injury or trauma—can be a sign of an underlying medical condition that is keeping your blood from clotting properly. It can also occur as a side effect of some medications, such as blood thinners. This...
Symptoms of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is a disease that causes progressively worsening weakness of voluntary muscles throughout the body, including the muscles that control eating. After the initial symptoms begin, the condition advances rapidly over the course of months. Within a few years, this neurological disease usually leads to a complete...
What Are the Early Signs of Sepsis?
Sepsis is your body's severe response to an infection that has entered your bloodstream. More than 1.7 million Americans get sepsis each year, and about 350,000 people in the United States die from sepsis annually. Early recognition and quick treatment are key to surviving sepsis, but many people do not know what it looks like.
Does Wine Trigger Gout?
Gout is a type of arthritis, a condition involving swollen, painful joints that happens when the immune system attacks healthy cells. The joints most likely to be affected by gout are the joints at the ends of the arms and legs, including the ankles, fingers, toes, and especially the big toe.
Hypothyroidism Nursing Diagnosis and Care Plans
Hypothyroidism, or underactive thyroid, occurs when the thyroid gland does not produce enough thyroid hormone to meet the body’s needs. Levothyroxine, a synthetic version of thyroid hormone, is a hormone replacement therapy most often prescribed to treat hypothyroidism. Because hypothyroidism is a chronic disease, a multidisciplinary approach is required to provide lifelong care and treatment. Nurses play a vital role in the care of people with hypothyroidism.
Gallbladder Disease Facts and Statistics: What You Need to Know
Gallbladder disease is any condition affecting the health of the gallbladder (ie., the digestive sac located under your liver). It is most commonly associated with gallstones, which affects some 25 million Americans, about 10%—15% of the adult population. In this article, you’ll learn more about who gets gallbladder disease...
The Immunoglobulin E (IgE) Test: What to Expect
Allergies occur when the immune system reacts to a foreign substance from something eaten, touched, or inhaled into the lungs. Over 50 million Americans have at least one allergy, and allergies are the sixth leading cause of chronic illness in the United States. Allergic conditions are also a common reason many people visit their healthcare providers for testing. In extreme cases, anaphylactic allergies can also be deadly.
Diabetes and Liver Cancer: What Is the Relationship?
Diabetes can affect multiple organs, including the liver. Over time, the damaging effects of diabetes can cause the scarring of liver tissues and the gradual loss of liver function. In some people, the mounting damage can lead to hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), the most common form of liver cancer. Both type...
AHI (Apnea-Hypopnea Index): Understanding Your Results
Sleep apnea is a sleep disorder that causes breathing difficulties during sleep. The condition ranges in severity from a mild decrease in airflow to airflow completely stopping, which can be life-threatening. Sleep apnea has multiple causes, including the tongue or tissues in the airways blocking the air or challenges related...
Experimental Treatments for Type 2 Diabetes
Lifestyle changes such as eating a diabetes-friendly diet, exercising more, and maintaining a healthy body weight combined with existing treatment options are the best way to prevent or manage type 2 diabetes. However, for people with type 2 diabetes who have trouble controlling their blood sugar by making healthier lifestyle...
What Does Gout Pain Feel Like?
Gout is a type of arthritis that is most often in one area or joint and involves swelling and pain. The big toe, other toes, fingers, ankles, and knees are the most common places to experience gout. This condition happens when a natural waste product in the body called uric...
Muscle Stiffness
Most people experience muscle stiffness at some point in their lives, whether after strenuous activity or due to an injury. However, muscle stiffness can also be a sign of an underlying health condition or a side effect of medication, or it may develop from an insect bite or sting. This...
Gestational Diabetes: Early Delivery in Pregnancy
Most people with gestational diabetes have uncomplicated, full-term births. However, the condition does put a person at risk for preterm birth (delivering your baby before 37 weeks versus a full-term pregnancy of 40 weeks). Gestational diabetes is high blood sugar during pregnancy in a person who did not have diabetes before pregnancy.
How Geographic Atrophy Is Diagnosed
If you have late age-related macular degeneration (AMD), one of the things an ophthalmologist (eye doctor) will look for each visit are signs of geographic atrophy. They commonly recommend undergoing imaging testing, ranging from retinal fundus photography (a color image of the retina) to autofluorescence imaging (which shows where geographic atrophy is occurring). These can light up problem areas and show everything from protein deposits to fluid under the retina.
Can Type 2 Diabetes Turn Into Type 1?
Type 1 diabetes and type 2 diabetes are separate conditions with unique causes. One condition cannot turn into the other. Type 1 diabetes is a disease of insulin deficiency caused by an autoimmune reaction (when the body attacks healthy cells by mistake). Type 2 diabetes is a disease of insulin resistance, in which the body cannot respond to or use insulin efficiently. Type 2 diabetes primarily develops due to lifestyle factors, like obesity and lack of exercise.
Prevention of Tuberculosis: 8 Ways to Slow Transmission
Tuberculosis (TB) is a preventable bacterial infection. Prevention focuses on treating latent TB (when the condition lives in your body but doesn't make you sick) to halt the active disease, early diagnosis, and vaccination. This article provides an overview of TB prevention strategies and how to implement them. Tuberculosis Prevention...
Rash on Wrist
Rashes can occur anywhere on the body, but when they develop on the wrists, a couple of common culprits can usually explain why. This article will discuss the symptoms associated with wrist rash, its causes, and how you can manage these rashes, so they don’t become a nuisance that impacts your quality of life.
What Is Superficial Siderosis?
Superficial siderosis is a rare and often unrecognized degenerative disorder that affects the brain and spinal cord. People with this condition usually present with symptoms such as hearing loss, motor issues, and movement abnormalities. This condition stems from recurring or chronic bleeding into the subarachnoid space, where cerebrospinal fluid (CSF)...
Thiazolidinediones for Type 2 Diabetes
Thiazolidinediones (TZDs) are oral diabetes medications that make your body more sensitive to insulin. They can be used alone or with other medications to help you control your blood sugar. While they are often effective, especially when first-line diabetes treatments aren’t helping, there are downsides and contraindications to discuss with your healthcare provider.
Is Eczema Painful?
Eczema is an inflammatory skin condition that causes an itchy rash to appear on the body. Eczema can also be painful; about 61% of adults with eczema experience pain, which is a separate symptom from itchiness. The pain can be described as burning, tingling, or stinging. Eczema can also cause...
