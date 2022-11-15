ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox32chicago.com

Snow falls across Chicago area, more expected Wednesday

CHICAGO - Snow piled on in Lake County Tuesday, as the first measurable snowfall of the season was recorded. "It’s been a ride, it’s been off and on throughout the whole day," said Mike Coletta, owner of AMC Landscapes. Plow drivers like Coletta are kicking it into high...
LAKE COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather Alert: More snow ahead Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Another day, another chance of snow.Roadways should be clear for the morning commuters because only minor accumulation is expected. Evening commuters may be impacted by slow driving conditions with more snow. Wednesday's high temperatures will be in the mid 30s, but an arctic chill settles in by the end of the week. Highs both Friday and Saturday will be in the 20s and lows in the teens.  
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Chicago begins wintry week with 1st snow of season

–Chicago heads into a cold, wintry week with prospects of the city’s first measurable snow in 7 months tomorrow into Wednesday—though precip is likely to be mixed at times after start Tuesday morning as snow, especially in areas near Lake Michigan. Lake enhancement of the precip as cold air rides over warmer lake waters is indicated in lakeside counties.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Here’s when we expect to see snow start to fall

CHICAGO – The calendar may say fall, but Chicago is in for its first taste of winter Tuesday. The season’s first snowstorm is moving in, and a winter weather advisory has been issued for the Chicago area starting at 6a on Tuesday and ending 6a Wednesday morning. Tom Skilling and the WGN weather team predict […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

How much snow will we get on Tuesday?”

CHICAGO – Chicago is under a Winter Weather Advisory as the first snowstorm of the season moves in on Tuesday.  It’s about right on time– Chicago usually gets the first measurable snow of the season in mid-November. So how much are we going to get? Well, it depends on where you live. Tom Skilling and […]
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Here's how much snow Chicago could get today

CHICAGO - Winter pays an early visit over the next several days with snow and reinforcing shots of bitter arctic air by mid-November standards. The average date of first measurable snowfall for Chicago is Nov. 16 so this is mighty close. Snow is overspreading our area as of this writing and will pick up in intensity. Roads will be mainly wet through the AM commute due to warm pavement/ground temps.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather Alert: Slushy snow accumulation expected Tuesday into Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Multiple rounds of snowfall are in the forecast starting Tuesday morning, as a strong area of low pressure pushes through the region over the next 36 hours. Snowfall will increase through the Tuesday morning commute. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from Tuesday morning to Wednesday morning, as travel could be impacted by slushy snow accumulation.  Lake enhanced snow is possible from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning, allowing for the potential for some heavier bursts of snow.Snowfall amounts will range from little to no accumulation near the lake, due to lake water temperatures in the upper 40s, to snowfall amounts as...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Cold continues; first snow accumulation possible

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Temperatures will remain cold for the entire week in the Chicago area. Sunday night will bring mostly clear skies and a low temperature of 21 degrees. Expect Monday to be mostly sunny. High temperatures will reach 42 degrees. The rest of the week will be in the 30s until temperatures drop Friday and Saturday. Tuesday brings a chance of a mix of rain and snow and possibly the first snow accumulation of the season. 
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

With Snow in Chicago's Forecast, Here's How Much Accumulation is Expected

Although it's not quite wintertime yet, it'll sure feel -- and look -- like it this week. According to NBC 5 Storm Team, forecast models show the Chicago area is in store for its first measurable snowfall. While Monday is expected to be mild and dry, snow showers are expected to develop just after midnight, starting from the south and spreading northward.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

SUV plows into White Castle in West Garfield Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A serious crash sent a sport-utility vehicle through the wall of a White Castle in the West Garfield Park neighborhood Tuesday.Incredible video shows the car on its side in the dining area of the White Castle, located at 3901 W. Madison St.Snow was falling in the Chicago area for much of the day Tuesday. It was not clear late Tuesday if weather was a factor.Officials have not said whether anyone was hurt.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Winter coat giveaway pop-up starts Monday afternoon

CHICAGO (CBS) -- With the arrival of cold weather, a Chicago nonprofit is hosting a pop-up winter coat drive taking place Monday afternoon. The Mr. Dad's Father's Club is hosting two winter coat giveaways this month, including Monday's event in the Roseland community at 111th and Michigan. The giveaway starts...
