CHICAGO (CBS) -- Multiple rounds of snowfall are in the forecast starting Tuesday morning, as a strong area of low pressure pushes through the region over the next 36 hours. Snowfall will increase through the Tuesday morning commute. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from Tuesday morning to Wednesday morning, as travel could be impacted by slushy snow accumulation. Lake enhanced snow is possible from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning, allowing for the potential for some heavier bursts of snow.Snowfall amounts will range from little to no accumulation near the lake, due to lake water temperatures in the upper 40s, to snowfall amounts as...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO