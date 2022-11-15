Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
Snow falls across Chicago area, more expected Wednesday
CHICAGO - Snow piled on in Lake County Tuesday, as the first measurable snowfall of the season was recorded. "It’s been a ride, it’s been off and on throughout the whole day," said Mike Coletta, owner of AMC Landscapes. Plow drivers like Coletta are kicking it into high...
A warm October for the world, but Chicago is shivering now
Chicago - Chicago may be diving into the deep freeze for the next few days, but the latest numbers from NOAA say climate change is keeping our world relatively warm this year. I will start with a look at the local short-term chilly forecast. We saw an inch of snow...
Chicago Weather Alert: More snow ahead Wednesday
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Another day, another chance of snow.Roadways should be clear for the morning commuters because only minor accumulation is expected. Evening commuters may be impacted by slow driving conditions with more snow. Wednesday's high temperatures will be in the mid 30s, but an arctic chill settles in by the end of the week. Highs both Friday and Saturday will be in the 20s and lows in the teens.
Lake effect snow hits Northwest Indiana
It looks and feels like winter in Northwest Indiana where the lake effect dropped between one and two inches on the town of Chesterton Wednesday night.
Chicago begins wintry week with 1st snow of season
–Chicago heads into a cold, wintry week with prospects of the city’s first measurable snow in 7 months tomorrow into Wednesday—though precip is likely to be mixed at times after start Tuesday morning as snow, especially in areas near Lake Michigan. Lake enhancement of the precip as cold air rides over warmer lake waters is indicated in lakeside counties.
La Niña could bring above-average precipitation to northern Illinois this winter
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The winter chill has set in, and it looks like it may be staying for at least a little while. We’re expecting La Niña conditions once again for the upcoming winter season. This could bring quite a bit of variability in both temperatures and precipitation for us here in northern Illinois. According […]
Here’s when we expect to see snow start to fall
CHICAGO – The calendar may say fall, but Chicago is in for its first taste of winter Tuesday. The season’s first snowstorm is moving in, and a winter weather advisory has been issued for the Chicago area starting at 6a on Tuesday and ending 6a Wednesday morning. Tom Skilling and the WGN weather team predict […]
How much snow will we get on Tuesday?”
CHICAGO – Chicago is under a Winter Weather Advisory as the first snowstorm of the season moves in on Tuesday. It’s about right on time– Chicago usually gets the first measurable snow of the season in mid-November. So how much are we going to get? Well, it depends on where you live. Tom Skilling and […]
Here's how much snow Chicago could get today
CHICAGO - Winter pays an early visit over the next several days with snow and reinforcing shots of bitter arctic air by mid-November standards. The average date of first measurable snowfall for Chicago is Nov. 16 so this is mighty close. Snow is overspreading our area as of this writing and will pick up in intensity. Roads will be mainly wet through the AM commute due to warm pavement/ground temps.
Welcome to winter: Chicago area to experience this week 1st measurable snowfall of the season
The Chicago area will likely see its first measurable accumulation of snow this season. Flurries and snow showers are expected to start early Tuesday morning and continue into the evening.
Winter Weather Advisories Issued for Chicago Area Ahead of Looming Snowfall
Nov. 15 Update: Ready or not Chicago, it's snowing. For the latest on the storm and the winter weather advisories, click here. Our original story continues below. Winter weather advisories have been issued across the Chicago area, as slushy snow is expected to snarl morning commutes throughout the region. According...
Chicago Weather Alert: Slushy snow accumulation expected Tuesday into Wednesday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Multiple rounds of snowfall are in the forecast starting Tuesday morning, as a strong area of low pressure pushes through the region over the next 36 hours. Snowfall will increase through the Tuesday morning commute. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from Tuesday morning to Wednesday morning, as travel could be impacted by slushy snow accumulation. Lake enhanced snow is possible from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning, allowing for the potential for some heavier bursts of snow.Snowfall amounts will range from little to no accumulation near the lake, due to lake water temperatures in the upper 40s, to snowfall amounts as...
Snowy Weather, Near-Freezing Temperatures Expected in Chicago, Suburbs This Week
The Chicago area sure had a nice stretch of the temperatures in the 50s, 60s and 70s the past few weeks. But it's now time to get those warm weather jackets, gloves and hats out of storage for good -- because the cold weather is officially here. According to NBC...
Chicago First Alert Weather: Cold continues; first snow accumulation possible
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Temperatures will remain cold for the entire week in the Chicago area. Sunday night will bring mostly clear skies and a low temperature of 21 degrees. Expect Monday to be mostly sunny. High temperatures will reach 42 degrees. The rest of the week will be in the 30s until temperatures drop Friday and Saturday. Tuesday brings a chance of a mix of rain and snow and possibly the first snow accumulation of the season.
NBC Chicago
With Snow in Chicago's Forecast, Here's How Much Accumulation is Expected
Although it's not quite wintertime yet, it'll sure feel -- and look -- like it this week. According to NBC 5 Storm Team, forecast models show the Chicago area is in store for its first measurable snowfall. While Monday is expected to be mild and dry, snow showers are expected to develop just after midnight, starting from the south and spreading northward.
