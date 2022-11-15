ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

Chicago Cop Arrested at Training Academy, Charged With Pulling Gun on Neighbor

A Chicago cop was arrested Friday morning at the police department’s training academy and charged with brandishing a gun during a dispute with a neighbor earlier this year. Raekwon Livingston, a 24-year-old probationary officer, was taken into custody at the police academy at 1300 W. Jackson Blvd. on the Near West Side. He was charged with a misdemeanor count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to a police spokesperson and an alert from the department.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man robs West Side Chicago bank: FBI

CHICAGO - A man robbed a Chicago bank Thursday afternoon on the city's west side. Around 4:20 p.m., the FBI responded to a bank robbery at the Self-Help Federal Credit Union located at 3960 W. 26th Street. The suspect entered the bank and displayed a note to the teller, the...
CHICAGO, IL
hometownnewsnow.com

Jail for Rap Music Fan

(La Porte County, IN) - Charges have been filed against a man who rapped his way to the La Porte County Jail. Darvell Cheers, 22, of Chicago was pulled over November 10 on the Indiana Toll Road outside La Porte for speeding in a road construction zone. Court documents revealed...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Boy, 16, shot on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot and hospitalized Friday morning in the Austin neighborhood. The 16-year-old was outside just before noon in the 1500 block of North Lockwood Avenue when a gunman approached and started shooting, according to Chicago police. The boy suffered a gunshot wound to the leg...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Did investigators overlook a crucial lead in girls’ murders?

On January 22, 1957, a motorist spotted what he believed were two mannequins along German Church Road near Willow Springs, in unincorporated Cook County. Upon further investigation, it was determined the mannequins were in fact the bodies of Barbara and Patricia Grimes. The teenage sisters had been missing from their Southwest Side Chicago neighborhood for […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Brazen theft at luxury retailer Moncler in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A video that's been seen more than 300,000 times shows a woman leaving a high-end retailer with an arm full of clothes and getting away in a waiting car. CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reported Thursday night from Oak Street, where police are still looking for the woman caught on video. That woman is seen on the sidewalk, then, she starts running onto to Oak Street with her arms full of merchandise.A woman runs with what appears to be at least two coats in her arms from luxury retailer Moncler, 59 E. Oak St. A police officer tries to...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Police: Boy, 13, and man, 18, fatally shot in Roseland

CHICAGO — Two teenagers were fatally shot in Roseland Thursday morning. According to police, the two boys, ages of 13 and 18, were found unresponsive near the street at 11400 block of South Calumet Avenue around 6:50 a.m. The 18-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene with a gunshot wound to the head. The 13-year-old […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

2 arrested after allegedly shooting woman at Yorktown Mall in Lombard

LOMBARD — Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting of a woman Friday afternoon in the parking lot of the Yorktown Mall in Lombard. According to a press release from the DuPage County State’s Attorney, Ronald Grundy, 22, of Louisville, Kentucky, fired multiple shots at three people around 3 p.m. […]
LOMBARD, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with Near West Side fatal shooting

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was allegedly involved in the fatal shooting of another man on the Lower West Side Monday. Abel Zepeda-Lopez, 24, faces one felony count of first-degree murder. Chicago police said Zepeda-Lopez was involved in the fatal shooting of a 33-year-old man in the 2200 block of...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 17, found shot to death in South Side alley

CHICAGO - A teenage boy was found shot to death Wednesday night in the Brainerd neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. Police responded to a ShotSpotter call around 11 p.m. in the 9100 block of South Lowe Avenue and discovered a 17-year-old boy in an alley with a gunshot wound to his neck, officials said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Leader of violent West Side gang faces mandatory life sentence

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A federal jury on Tuesday convicted a Chicago man with leading a street gang that murdered rivals and violently protected its drug dealing operation on the city's West Side.Donald Lee, 40, was convicted after a two-month trial in U.S. District Court. Lee was the leader of the Wicked Town faction of the Traveling Vice Lords street gang, and was convicted of racketeering, conspiracy, gun, and drug charges.Lee faces a mandatory life sentence in federal prison.Also convicted Tuesday was Torance Benson, 30, a member of the same gang. He was convicted of racketeering conspiracy and gun charges. He...
CHICAGO, IL

