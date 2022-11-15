Read full article on original website
Chicago Cop Arrested at Training Academy, Charged With Pulling Gun on Neighbor
A Chicago cop was arrested Friday morning at the police department’s training academy and charged with brandishing a gun during a dispute with a neighbor earlier this year. Raekwon Livingston, a 24-year-old probationary officer, was taken into custody at the police academy at 1300 W. Jackson Blvd. on the Near West Side. He was charged with a misdemeanor count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to a police spokesperson and an alert from the department.
fox32chicago.com
Man robs West Side Chicago bank: FBI
CHICAGO - A man robbed a Chicago bank Thursday afternoon on the city's west side. Around 4:20 p.m., the FBI responded to a bank robbery at the Self-Help Federal Credit Union located at 3960 W. 26th Street. The suspect entered the bank and displayed a note to the teller, the...
Chicago Offers $15,000 Reward After Shooting Death Of 7-Year-Old Boy
A Chicago family is mourning] the death of 7-year-old Akeem Briscoe, who was killed by a stray bullet days after they buried his father as a result of a medical condition, according to ABC 7 Chicago. Briscoe was washing his hands in the bathroom on Wednesday, Oct. 26, as his...
hometownnewsnow.com
Jail for Rap Music Fan
(La Porte County, IN) - Charges have been filed against a man who rapped his way to the La Porte County Jail. Darvell Cheers, 22, of Chicago was pulled over November 10 on the Indiana Toll Road outside La Porte for speeding in a road construction zone. Court documents revealed...
cwbchicago.com
Oak Street shoplifter evades cop in viral video, but her getaway may be short-lived
Chicago — A viral video making the rounds shows a woman evading a Chicago police officer as she dashes out of a ritzy Oak Street store with pricey winter coats on Wednesday afternoon. But the clock may be ticking on the woman’s freedom. We’ve been told that investigators know her identity.
Boy, 16, shot on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot and hospitalized Friday morning in the Austin neighborhood. The 16-year-old was outside just before noon in the 1500 block of North Lockwood Avenue when a gunman approached and started shooting, according to Chicago police. The boy suffered a gunshot wound to the leg...
Heather Mack, on trial for killing mother, gives up custody of child
CHICAGO — Heather Mack, a woman facing trial for conspiring to murder her mother in Indonesia, has lost custody over her child. Mack served prison time in Indonesia for helping her boyfriend kill Sheila von-Weise-Mack, of Oak Park, and hiding her body into a suitcase. Mack is now in custody in the U.S. Mack had […]
cwbchicago.com
Gunman killed 2 people with one bullet during altercation in the South Loop, prosecutors say
Chicago — Prosecutors on Friday said a suburban man killed two people with one bullet during a fight outside a South Loop business in September. Andre Nelson, 57, was ordered held without bail on two counts of first-degree murder by Judge Susana Ortiz. The events leading up to the...
Did investigators overlook a crucial lead in girls’ murders?
On January 22, 1957, a motorist spotted what he believed were two mannequins along German Church Road near Willow Springs, in unincorporated Cook County. Upon further investigation, it was determined the mannequins were in fact the bodies of Barbara and Patricia Grimes. The teenage sisters had been missing from their Southwest Side Chicago neighborhood for […]
cwbchicago.com
Son of ‘Rooftop Pastor’ had illegal mushrooms, passenger had loaded gun during South Loop traffic stop, prosecutors say
The son of a prominent Chicago pastor was carrying illegal mushrooms, and his backseat passenger had a gun during a traffic stop in the South Loop on Thursday night, officials said. Corey Brooks II, the 21-year-old son of “Rooftop Pastor” Corey Brooks, is charged with felony possession of a controlled...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Man found with gunshot wound to head in West Side alley
CHICAGO - A 21-year-old man was found in an alley with a gunshot wound to the head on Chicago's West Side Friday afternoon. Around 2:45 p.m., police say the male victim was shot in the ride side of his head in the 3300 block of West Lexington Street. The victim...
Chicago carjacking suspect follows victim into building, threatens him with fire extinguisher: CPD
Chicago police are looking for a carjacker who followed a man into a Near North Side building and forced him to hand over his car keys while threatening him with a fire extinguisher.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man accused of crashing stolen vehicle into another car, killing Cook County woman
MAYWOOD, Ill. - A Chicago man is accused of crashing a stolen vehicle into another vehicle in Maywood in 2019, resulting in the death of a woman. Gabriel Ruiz, 21, was arrested Wednesday and charged with felony reckless homicide. On June 16, 2019, Ruth Johnson was the passenger of a...
Brazen theft at luxury retailer Moncler in Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A video that's been seen more than 300,000 times shows a woman leaving a high-end retailer with an arm full of clothes and getting away in a waiting car. CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reported Thursday night from Oak Street, where police are still looking for the woman caught on video. That woman is seen on the sidewalk, then, she starts running onto to Oak Street with her arms full of merchandise.A woman runs with what appears to be at least two coats in her arms from luxury retailer Moncler, 59 E. Oak St. A police officer tries to...
Police: Boy, 13, and man, 18, fatally shot in Roseland
CHICAGO — Two teenagers were fatally shot in Roseland Thursday morning. According to police, the two boys, ages of 13 and 18, were found unresponsive near the street at 11400 block of South Calumet Avenue around 6:50 a.m. The 18-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene with a gunshot wound to the head. The 13-year-old […]
2 arrested after allegedly shooting woman at Yorktown Mall in Lombard
LOMBARD — Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting of a woman Friday afternoon in the parking lot of the Yorktown Mall in Lombard. According to a press release from the DuPage County State’s Attorney, Ronald Grundy, 22, of Louisville, Kentucky, fired multiple shots at three people around 3 p.m. […]
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with Near West Side fatal shooting
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was allegedly involved in the fatal shooting of another man on the Lower West Side Monday. Abel Zepeda-Lopez, 24, faces one felony count of first-degree murder. Chicago police said Zepeda-Lopez was involved in the fatal shooting of a 33-year-old man in the 2200 block of...
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 17, found shot to death in South Side alley
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was found shot to death Wednesday night in the Brainerd neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. Police responded to a ShotSpotter call around 11 p.m. in the 9100 block of South Lowe Avenue and discovered a 17-year-old boy in an alley with a gunshot wound to his neck, officials said.
Leader of violent West Side gang faces mandatory life sentence
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A federal jury on Tuesday convicted a Chicago man with leading a street gang that murdered rivals and violently protected its drug dealing operation on the city's West Side.Donald Lee, 40, was convicted after a two-month trial in U.S. District Court. Lee was the leader of the Wicked Town faction of the Traveling Vice Lords street gang, and was convicted of racketeering, conspiracy, gun, and drug charges.Lee faces a mandatory life sentence in federal prison.Also convicted Tuesday was Torance Benson, 30, a member of the same gang. He was convicted of racketeering conspiracy and gun charges. He...
Chicago police investigating violent assault in Near West Side McDonald's
Chicago police are investigating a violent assault that took place inside a McDonald's on the Near West Side.
