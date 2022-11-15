Read full article on original website
Kate Hudson and mom Goldie Hawn dazzle on the 'Glass Onion' red carpet
Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson enjoyed some mother-daughter time at the premiere of Hudson’s upcoming movie, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Murder Mystery,” in Los Angeles on Monday. Hawn, 76, and Hudson, 43, were all smiles on the red carpet, and they struck plenty of playful poses...
Lindsay Lohan Wore a Sheer Dress for Her Red Carpet Debut With Husband Bader Shammas
Lindsay Lohan is gearing up for the holidays and celebrating the release of her new Netflix film, Falling for Christmas (which hits the streaming platform today). The actress attended Wednesday's New York City screening alongside her new husband, Bader Shammas, for the couple's red carpet debut. For the special event...
See Reese Witherspoon Shut Down the Red Carpet in Figure-Hugging Dress
Reese Witherspoon was out and about on Monday night to promote Netflix's new series, From Scratch. Reese, who is the executive producer, walked the red carpet in for a special screening at Netflix Tudum Theater. For the event, the Morning Show star wore a super figure-hugging brown midi-dress. The sweetheart neckline featured a sheer panel down the middle to add a bit of drama. Reese completed her outfit with matching brown heels and a white clutch purse.
74-Year-Old Goldie Hawn Is A Stunner In Skin-Tight Unitard During Workout
Kate Hudson and mom Goldie Hawn share a variety of content on their respective social media pages, from family photos to professional updates. Sometimes their posts also include exercise and fitness videos. At 74 years of age, Hawn stays up-to-date on ways to stay fit, much to the delight of Hudson, who recently shared a video of Hawn’s that she dubbed as sweet as it gets.
Goldie Hawn Proved Age is Just a Number While Wearing Skintight Black Spandex & Jumping On a Trampoline
It’s the start of the week, and we’re in desperate need of some inspiration. Luckily, we don’t have to look any further than Goldie Hawn’s Instagram account. The beloved Oscar-winning actress is getting us energized for the week ahead with her latest video on the social media platform, in which she shares her exercise routine with fans while sporting a fitted spandex number.
Brad Pitt calls Clint Eastwood-style manliness ‘exhausting’
Actor Brad Pitt took some heat on Twitter recently for calling old-school versions of masculinity, like those often associated with Hollywood legend Clint Eastwood, “exhausting” after wearing a skirt to a red carpet premiere. The brown linen skirt swayed around the Hollywood icon’s knees when he walked a...
Bradley Cooper Attends Leo DiCaprio’s Birthday With Pal Kate Hudson Amid Reports He’s Back With Irina
Bradley has been hanging out with his gal pals recently, including Brooke Shields, as reports have him reconciling with his ex and baby mama, Irina. Bradley Cooper has been a man about town recently as his latest escapade saw him celebrating Leonardo DiCaprio’s 48th birthday bash in Hollywood on Nov. 11 with buddy Kate Hudson. The Nightmare Alley star was spotted driving the Almost Famous actress to the celeb-studded shindig in his luxury SUV. The adorable pair, who have been friends for over a decade, were all smiles during the trip.
Lindsay Lohan Pops in Red Versace Dress for ‘Jimmy Fallon’ While Promoting ‘Falling for Christmas’
Lindsay Lohan appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Nov. 10, looking holiday-ready in red. For her television appearance to promote her Netflix film “Falling for Christmas,” the actress wore a red leather sleeveless Versace dress. She coordinated the dress with a pair of pointy-toe white heels from Le Silla. She accessorized with several rings adorning her fingers and statement hoop earrings.More from WWDRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsCelebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: The Standout Looks Lohan recently began working with celebrity stylist Law Roach, who has dressed...
Where Was Daniel Craig? Actor's No-Show Explained After 'Knives Out' Co-Star Kate Hudson Hits The Red Carpet Without Him
Daniel Craig was noticeably MIA from the Los Angeles premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery on Monday evening, with lead co-star Kate Hudson hitting the red carpet alongside her famous mom, Goldie Hawn, and other members of the movie's cast.RadarOnline.com has learned the film's leading man was feeling under the weather.During the intro last night, director Rian Johnson mentioned that Craig came down with a bug and unfortunately couldn't make it for the special occasion at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. Kate was dressed to impress, clad in a sparkling gold gown while her mother looked chic...
Kate Hudson Looks Beyond Confident In Captivating Olive Corset Gown For Knives Out Press Tour
Kate Hudson has always made a place for herself on best-dressed lists, but her outfits for the Knives Out promotional tour have been something else. Both dreamy and sultry, Hudson knows how to turn heads with these ensembles that accentuate her every curve. On Nov 14, Hudson shared a series...
Johnny Depp walks in Rihanna's 'Savage X Fenty' show, his 1st high-profile appearance since trial
Johnny Depp has yet to land a major Hollywood role since his victory in court earlier this year, but he did score a big endorsement in the industry. Rihanna enlisted the Pirates of the Caribbean star to walk in her highly anticipated fashion show Savage X Fenty Vol. 4. The actor's cameo is similar to Cindy Crawford's buzzy appearance in the 2021 Savage X Fenty showcase — just not as controversial.
Taylor Swift Showcases One of Her Most Daring Looks Yet on MTV EMAs Red Carpet
Watch: Taylor Swift Showcases DARING Bejeweled Look at 2022 MTV EMAs. She can still make the whole place shimmer. Taylor Swift made a fierce appearance on the red carpet at the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards on Nov. 13 in Duesseldorf, Germany. In a daring look, the "Anti-Hero" singer wore a sexy David Koma ensemble, which included a black bodysuit layered with a statement bejeweled chain-link patterned skirt covered in dazzling emerald stones surrounded by tiny crystals. She accessorized with black slingback sandals from Giuseppe Zanotti and a collection of edgy ear cuffs.
Mariska Hargitay Looks Just Like Her Mom Jayne Mansfield During Runway Walk
Actress Mariska Hargitay inherited a lot from her famous parents Jayne Mansfield and Mickey Hargitay. While she is best known for her role on Law & Order: SVU, she proved during a recent event that she could definitely be a model like her famous mom. Mariska was seen doing a...
Kate Hudson and Kathryn Hahn on Their 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' Reunion in 'Glass Onion' (Exclusive)
The love fern is still going strong! ET's Ash Crossan sat down with Kate Hudson and Kathryn Hahn -- co-stars in the upcoming Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery -- to dish on reuniting on set nearly 20 years after starring together in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.
‘Bones and All’ Milan Red Carpet Shuts Down After Large Crowd of Timothée Chalamet Fans Prompts Safety Concerns
The Milan premiere of Luca Guadagnino’s cannibal romance “Bones and All” suspended its red carpet activities on Saturday evening to account for a massive crowd of Timothée Chalamet fans that had attended in hopes of catching a glimpse of the film’s star. Local police shut down the red carpet outside the Space Cinema Odeon after the gathering had swelled to the point of prompting safety concerns. While the premiere continued in a more limited capacity, members of the press were turned away. Photos of attendees were then taken inside the venue. Chalamet did no press. The screening of the film went...
Kristen Bell in 'The People We Hate at the Wedding'
Kristen Bell, Ben Platt, and Allison Janney star in the comedy about family tension among step-siblings at a wedding. Rick Damigella reports.
