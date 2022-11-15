Read full article on original website
Latin Grammy Awards 2022: See the complete list of winners
LAS VEGAS — Bad Bunny, Jorge Drexler and Rosalía were among the big winners Thursday at the 2022 Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas. Record of the year: “Tocarte,” Jorge Drexler and C. Tangana. Album of the year: “Motomami (Digital Album),” Rosalía. Song...
Dolly Parton Sings All-Star ‘Jolene’ With Pink, Brandi Carlile, and…Rob Halford?!…at Rock Hall Induction
Dolly Parton capped off her induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with a performance of her signature song, “Jolene.” The country icon didn’t go it alone: Brandi Carlile, Sheryl Crow, Annie Lennox, Pat Benatar, and Pink — who inducted Parton — were among the all-star cast joining her onstage. But the real wild card was the “Metal God” himself, Rob Halford, who was also inducted into the Rock Hall with his band Judas Priest.
2023 Grammy nominations: All the snubs and surprises
Mary J. Blige's 6 nominations are a pleasant surprise; Nicki Minaj's zero won't sit well with the Barbz.
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Learn Why Erica Campbell Is Nominated For 'Best Gospel/Inspirational' Award This Year
Many fans may know Erica Campbell from the chart-topping gospel musical duo MaryMary, but ahead of this year’s Soul Train Awards, where the singer, songwriter, and actress is nominated for the “Best Gospel/Inspirational Award,” get to the veteran musician better with these interesting facts. Also, don’t forget to tune into our celebration of soul and r&b, all hosted by comedian and actor Deon Cole.
Bad Bunny Makes Grammys History With First Spanish-Language Album Of The Year Nomination
The reggaeton star snagged the momentous nod for “Un Verano Sin Ti.”
Grammys: Beyoncé Leads With Nine Nominations as She and Jay-Z Tie for Most Nominations in History
Beyoncé’s dance album has twirled to the top of the Grammys list: She’s the leading contender at the 2023 Grammy Awards with nine nominations. The pop star’s house effort Renaissance is up for album of the year while her No. 1 hit, “Break My Soul,” earned bids for song and record of the year. She also earned three R&B nominations, one for her Oscar-nominated track “Be Alive” and two in the dance category — a first for the singer.
Prevention
See Dolly Parton, 76, Stun in Head-to-Toe Leather at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction
Dolly Parton was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame over the weekend. To accept the honor (and perform her first rock song), she dressed the part, wearing head-to-toe leather. She had previously withdrawn from the nomination, but had a change of heart. Just a few months ago,...
Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' snubbed at Grammys? Here's what really happened
The Grammy nominations are always fodder for surprises and snubs, but in the case of Taylor Swift, it's not what it may appear.
BBC
Grammy nominations: Songwriter Nija Charles's 'accidental success'
Growing up, Nija Charles wanted to be a music producer or, as she puts it: "the female Pharrell". But after falling into songwriting "by accident", she's now been nominated for a Grammy Awards. The huge US industry show has introduced a Songwriter of the Year prize - one of five...
Rock Hall 2022: Watch Dolly Parton Perform “Jolene” With Inductee Supergroup
Dolly Parton performed “Rockin’ Years” at the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Los Angeles on Saturday night (November 5). She was also joined by Pat Benatar, Eurythmics’ Annie Lennox, Dave Stewart, Simon Le Bon, Brandi Carlile, and Judas Priest’s Rob Halford for “Jolene.” Watch it below.
Five New Categories On the Grammy Nominations List This Year
The Recording Academy will announce nominees for the 65th Grammy Awards on Tuesday with some significant additions. The academy earlier this year added five new categories including songwriter of the year to honor music’s best composer and a special song for social change award. The non-classical songwriter category will...
Karol G Brings Her Energetic Live Show to the Latin Grammys Stage
Karol G brought all her big hits of the year the 2022 Latin Grammys stage. The Colombian superstar performed her latest bangers, including “Cairo,” “Provenza,” and “Gatúbela,” letting the audience at the award show see the electric energy she’s brought to her recent tour. Karol G opened her performance bathed in red light while performing “Gatúbela.” She writhed onstage with her dancers, capturing the vibe of the song’s sultry music video. She then danced through the audience while performing her euphoric anthem “Provenza.” For the grand finale, she transformed the stage into an Egyptian-themed set while performing “Cairo.” She...
Here Are Your 2023 Top Grammy Award Nominees
"The Recording Academy has released its slate of nominees for the 2023 Grammy Awards, and, as expected, the discourse on social media surrounding selections and snubs was buzzing shortly after the drop. Beyoncé leads all artists with nine nominations, bringing her lifetime total to 88 and tying her with her husband Jay-Z as the most nominated artist in the history. Check out the nominees for the biggest awards of the night.Album of the YearThis category is shaping up to be a real fight. For Beyoncé and Adele, it's a face off we've seen in the past. In 2017, Adele's 25...
8 Takeaways From the 2023 Grammys Nominations
Now that we know the nominations for next year’s Grammy ceremony, set to take place February 5 in Los Angeles, it’s time to begin sussing out the Recording Academy’s hits, misses, and WTFs. Any pandemic-era dry spell for boldface releases is officially over: Beyoncé leads the noms with nine, followed closely by Kendrick Lamar with eight, Adele and Brandi Carlile with seven each, and Mary J. Blige, DJ Khaled, Future, and Harry Styles all at six. Taylor Swift, on the strength of her re-recorded Red (Taylor’s Version) and her song from the Where the Crawdads Sing film soundtrack, has a few nods too—and is never to be underestimated when it comes to events where shiny gold trophies are being given out.
2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony premieres this weekend on HBO
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony was one of the most star-studded editions in the event’s 37-year history. Held on November 5 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, the ceremony was full of epic performances, surprise appearances and emotional speeches. You’ve...
American Music Awards: How to watch, what to expect
The 2022 American Music Awards will take place Sunday at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
ETOnline.com
Taylor Swift Makes GRAMMY History With Song of the Year Nomination
Taylor Swift just made history with the 2023 GRAMMY nominations!. The performer picked up four nods when the Recording Academy announced the nominations for the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards on Tuesday, bringing her career nominations to 46. She also wrote her name in the record books with a few important nods.
Watch: Rolling Stone Interviews Rauw Alejandro, Becky G, Tainy, and More on the Latin Grammys Red Carpet
Rolling Stone was on the red carpet for this year’s 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards. This year’s ceremony takes place in Las Vegas for the second year in a row, this time at the Michelob Ultra Arena. Our video team caught up with several acts making appearances at this year’s show, including Rauw Alejandro, Becky G, Tainy and Jorge Drexler, among others. Tainy Tainy has had a huge few years and is being recognized in the Producer of the Year category, among several other nominations. “To be at a point where now I’m at the Grammys, I can’t lie I...
KRDO
Drexler surprises with 6 Latin Grammys; Rosalia best album
Uruguay’s Jorge Drexler was nominated for seven Latin Grammys and has taken home six, surprising those who took Bad Bunny’s triumph for granted. The second surprise was Rosalía winning album of the year for “Motomami (Digital Album).” “You have no idea how unexpected all this is for me,” said Drexler as he received the song of the year award for “Tocarte” (Touch you) from his album “Tinta y tiempo” (Ink and Time). The Uruguayan musician performed “Tocarte” live at the Mandalay Bay Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas with British singer Elvis Costello. Bad Bunny was not present at the ceremony.
