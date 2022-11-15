Read full article on original website
We Spent Hours On TikTok And Here Are 35 Holiday Gifts Other People Thought Are Worth Our Coin
The sleigh bells are ringing and the holiday season is officially around the corner. Although holiday shopping can be a tad bit stressful or overwhelming, TikTok just made everyone's lives a little bit easier by sharing all of the most-wanted, hottest and affordable gifts that Amazon has to offer. Whether you are shopping for your friends, daughter, loved one or special someone, TikTok has it covered. At-home manicure sets, 1,000 piece lego toys and chic clothing that everyone will love, are just a few of the options waiting for you down below. Makeup products that blew up on the internet, roses that will live for up to 2 years and a couple stocking stuffers that are guaranteed to put a smile on everyone's face are also incredible options. Thanks to TikTok, Amazon and this years incredible product releases, it might just be the best holiday season yet.
The 63 best Christmas decorations to decorate your home inside and out
From outdoor Christmas decorations like an inflatable Santa to artificial trees and ornament sets, these are the best Christmas decorations you can buy.
The 40 best health and fitness gift ideas, according to experts
From under-the-water workouts to must-haves for their home gym, our picks for fitness and and workout gifts are top-rated, vetted by professionals and sure to get them moving.
Nordstrom’s Black Friday sale is on — here are our 50 top picks
Nordstrom’s Anniversary and Half-Yearly sales are events we have on our calendars year after year, but don't sleep on the department store's holiday deals. Right now, Nordstrom has unleashed a ton of Black Friday deals, and they’re good until Nov. 29.
Shoppers are pulling back at Macy’s and Kohl’s
New York CNN Business — Middle-income shoppers have tightened their spending on clothing and home furnishings. That’s squeezing Macy’s, Kohl’s, Target and other chains. Macy’s (M) sales dropped 3.1% last quarter from a year ago, while Kohl’s (KSS) tanked 6.9%. Kohl’s (KSS) also withdrew its financial...
40 Useful Gifts That Won't End Up In People's Junk Drawers
They say it’s the thought that counts, and that’s certainly true. But some gifts aren’t as well thought out as others, which can consign well intended presents to a life of collecting dust. If you’re looking for more longevity in your gifts, check out this list of 40 useful gifts that won’t end up in people’s junk drawers. These are products that serve a significant purpose – and serve it well. We’re talking tools, electronic devices, accessories, wearables, and much more, all intended to be no-brainer buys for the holidays. That being said, you still have to give it at least a little thought. Your handyman friend might enjoy a magnetic wristband for holding screws and nails a little more than a wine aerator, for example.
The 30 best tech gifts for everyone on your list
From affordable stocking stuffers to splurge ideas for that special someone, here are the best tech gifts to get this holiday season.
TODAY.com
White lights or colored lights, and more of Martha Stewart’s holiday dos and don’ts
No one does the holidays quite like Martha Stewart. The lifestyle mogul and author of more than 95 how-to books on entertaining, cooking and decorating, Stewart has been showing the rest of us how it's done for nearly 40 years. The 81-year-old recently stopped by TODAY and talked with Hoda...
Parents are buying fewer baby clothes, a sign of deep financial distress
Customers are pulling back on spending at Gap and Old Navy — particularly in one specific category that shows just how much families are feeling inflation’s pinch. In tough times, parents typically skimp on themselves and focus on meeting the needs of their growing children. But Gap and Old Navy said Thursday they’re now seeing less spending on babies’ and kids’ items.
The 21 best perfumes for women that would make a fantastic gift
From floral to spicy to light and fresh, we researched the bestselling perfumes for women so you don't have to. With picks from Chanel, Yves Saint Laurent and Byredo, you're sure to find your perfect scent here.
The best places to buy prescription glasses online in 2022
With more and more brands selling glasses online it's easier than ever to get a new look or fill a new prescription with a few clicks, so we tested a dozen of the the best places to buy glasses online to help you see clearly, whether you're looking for high value or high fashion.
Walmart has 3 PS5 restocks for Black Friday — here’s when to get yours
For some, the best Black Friday deal out there may simply be getting a chance to finally bring home a PlayStation 5, which is still hard to secure two years after it first released. Fortunately, Walmart is giving you three separate chances to secure a PS5 as part of its weeklong Black Friday promotions.
The best smartphones in 2022
Smartphones are at the center of our digital lives. And since you'll likely use your phone more than any other gadget you own, picking the right one to last you through years of use is crucial.
Google’s Nest Doorbell (wired) is the doorbell to get for Google Home users
Google’s newest $179 Nest Doorbell (wired) takes what we liked about last year’s battery-powered Nest Doorbell and gets rid of nearly everything we didn’t like.
Walmart Raises Outlook Thanks to Strength in Grocery, Expects $4.1 Billion Headwind for the Year
Walmart is attracting shoppers in an era of inflation thanks to its discounted prices. The mass-channel merchant revealed quarterly earnings Tuesday before the market opened, improving on top-line sales thanks to continued strength in grocery, but logging a $1.8 billion loss for the quarter, partially because of inflationary pressures. Still, the retailer raised its full-year outlook, expecting continued sales growth, after what it considers a strong third quarter. More from WWDDiwali in New York PartyThe Top Searched Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2021Halloween 2021 Pop Culture-inspired Costumes Shares of Walmart closed up 6.57 percent to $147.48 Tuesday as a result. “We had a good quarter...
