CNN

GOBankingRates

22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

Earning extra money on the side can be easy when you know what types of opportunities to look for. Whether you want to pay off student loan debt, start saving for a big-ticket purchase or build up a fund for the future, finding one of the best side jobs out there is a great way to reach your goal. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money ExpertsStimulus Checks: Mark These Dates on Your Calendar Now Some side jobs pay so well that you might even consider giving up your full-time job to have more time to dedicate to these gigs. It's...
CNET

Medicare Price Changes in 2023: Part B Premiums Are Getting Cheaper

In 2023, Medicare Part B premium prices will be cheaper, while Part A premiums and deductibles are getting slightly more expensive. This is because the Social Security Administration each year adjusts costs associated with the Medicare program by raising or lowering premiums and deductibles using rules set out in the Social Security Act.
AOL Corp

Food Stamps: What Is the Most Money You Can Make To Qualify?

In 2019, 35.7 million people relied on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to eat, according to the Annie E. Casey Foundation, but enrollment had been steadily declining since 2013. That trend went out the window when the pandemic reversed the tide and swelled the rolls of America’s largest food-security program to 41.5 million in 2021.
CNET

The Ultimate Social Security Cheat Sheet: A Guide to Your Benefits

With an 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment coming in 2023, Social Security is a hot topic for recipients this year. As of 2022, roughly 66 million Americans receive Social Security benefits each month, and their payment amounts are increasing in January. The same applies to Supplemental Security Income recipients. To help guide...
Essence

Want A New Job? It May Be Harder Than Ever To Get One Now

New findings show employees are concerned as they continue to lose leverage in what seems like a reversal of the Great Resignation. It looks the Great Resignation era is officially over. Or at least that’s the gist of a new Harris Poll study that analyzed job seekers’ shaky pursuit of...
Popular Science

Why your internet bill could be unfairly high

Until now, many US customers’ infuriating, confusing, and/or expensive issues with their internet service provider (ISP) have either remained largely anecdotal, or backed up by studies contingent on data gleaned from publicly available sources. This morning, however, Consumer Reports, in partnership with The Verge, provided context to at least some of the data via a new, massive study collating records of ISP companies’ widely varying prices, speeds, and dizzying fee systems.
CNET

2023 Social Security COLA Isn't Enough for Seniors, Experts Warn

Starting in January, the cost-of-living adjustment for Social Security benefits will be 8.7%. That's the biggest increase since 1981, when the COLA hit an all-time high of 11.2%. But not everyone thinks next year's boost is enough to deal with ongoing inflation: 55% of retirees said the 2023 COLA should...
TechCrunch

How much tax will you owe when you sell your company?

After an exit, some founders may pay a 0% tax while others pay over 50% of their sale proceeds. Some founders can walk away with as much as two times the money as other founders at the same sale price — purely due to circumstances and tax planning. Personal tax planning can ultimately impact a founder’s take-home proceeds as much as exit-level valuation changes can.
WebMD

Pediatricians Call for National Emergency as Flu, RSV Surge

Nov. 17, 2022 – Pediatricians are imploring the federal government to declare a national emergency as cases of pediatric respiratory illnesses continue to soar. “Our system is stretched to its limit and without immediate attention the crisis will only worsen,” Mark Wietecha, Children's Hospital Association chief executive officer, said in a news release this week that was issued jointly with the American Academy of Pediatrics.
USA TODAY

Krispy Kreme to pay $1.2 million settlement to 516 staffers over not issuing wage bonuses

Krispy Kreme has agreed to pay nearly $1.2 million in back wages and damages to 516 workers to settle a wage violation case, the U.S. Department of Labor announced Thursday. The national donut chain violated labor law by failing to include monthly bonuses in some employees' regular rates of pay, resulting in paid overtime at rates lower than permitted by law, the Labor Department alleged.
