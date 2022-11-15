Read full article on original website
Related
Republicans will control the House, but they can't do much to fix the economy quickly
Congressional Republicans have repeatedly blamed President Joe Biden and their Democratic counterparts for the surge in inflation and the rocky economy. But there's not much the GOP will be able to do to quickly bring down prices and put the economy on more solid footing.
Kaitlan Collins describes what people in Trump's orbit texted her during announcement
CNN's Kaitlan Collins reacts to former President Trump's announcement to run for president in 2024.
First on CNN: Incoming GOP chair investigating Biden family businesses won't subpoena President Biden
The top House Republican poised to investigate the Biden family said Thursday he's not planning to subpoena President Joe Biden despite being prepared to issue one to his son, Hunter.
Fact check: 20 false and misleading claims Trump made in his announcement speech
Washington CNN — Former President Donald Trump began his 2024 presidential campaign just as he ended his presidency in 2021: with a whole lot of inaccuracy. Like many of Trump’s speeches as president, his announcement speech at his Mar-a-Lago resort on Tuesday was filled with false claims about a variety of topics – from his record in office to his Democratic opponents to the economy, the environment and foreign policy.
The 51 most outlandish lines from Donald Trump's announcement speech
Donald Trump made it official Tuesday night: He is running for president again.
Republican 'censorship' lawsuit paves the way for congressional investigations of Biden
Congressional Republicans don't yet have subpoena power to investigate the Biden administration, but some of their investigative targets are already yielding fruit thanks to a lawsuit filed by conservative state attorneys general.
Trump's running for president again. Does that get him off the legal hook?
The never-ending legal problems swirling around former President Donald Trump are already taking center stage in his freshly announced 2024 presidential campaign.
CNN Exclusive: Georgia DA floats immunity deals for fake electors as investigation into Trump hits roadblock
Washington CNN — The Atlanta-area prosecutor investigating Donald Trump and his allies has hit a roadblock in her effort to gain testimony from some of the state Republicans who signed on as fake electors in order to thwart Joe Biden’s 2020 victory in Georgia. Fulton County District Attorney...
First on CNN: Secret Service agent from Trump’s motorcade on January 6 interviewed by House committee
CNN — The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection, is interviewing Robert Engel, the lead agent in former President Donald Trump’s motorcade on the day of the US Capitol attack, two sources tell CNN. Former White House staffer Cassidy Hutchinson testified publicly at a hearing...
Former Trump official reacts to Trump's 2024 announcement
Former President Donald Trump announced another run for the White House during a speech from Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida. Mick Mulvaney, former acting chief of staff for President Trump, joins CNN's Anderson Cooper to discuss.
Michael Gerson, former Bush speechwriter and Washington Post columnist, dies at 58
Michael Gerson, a top speechwriter for President George W. Bush and longtime Washington Post columnist, has died. He was 58.
First on CNN: ‘Greed and deception.’ Elizabeth Warren demands Sam Bankman-Fried and FTX turn over trove of records
New York CNN Business — Democratic Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Dick Durbin are demanding FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried hand over a trove of documents that will shed light on the extraordinary and swift downfall of his crypto exchange. In a letter obtained first by CNN, the lawmakers call for...
North Korea claims Friday's launch was a 'new kind of intercontinental ballistic missile'
North Korea said that it conducted a "test firing of a new kind" of intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Friday, according to the government-run KCNA news agency.
Hear what Russia state media is saying about the war in Ukraine as weather worsens
Russia continues to target Ukrainian infrastructure as it deals with sanctions and a recession. CNN's Fred Pleitgen has the latest.
How media outlets covered Trump's misinformation-laced 2024 announcement
Donald Trump on Tuesday night made it official, declaring his candidacy for 2024 — forcing news organizations to grapple with how to cover the campaign of a twice-impeached president who incited an attack on the US Capitol after misleading his loyal supporters with disinformation about the American election system.
Democrats rip Trump and appeal for campaign cash as former president enters 2024 race
CNN — No one in American politics brings Democrats – and fed-up conservatives – together quite like former President Donald Trump. President Joe Biden, party leaders, allied organizations, rank-and-file elected officials and the campaign of Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock, who faces Republican Herschel Walker in a runoff next month, are responding to Trump’s announcement that he will run for president in 2024 with a pledge to defeat him – again – and a request of their supporters: Send cash.
The New York Post just brutally trolled Donald Trump
CNN — If you’re looking for the most brutal treatment of Donald Trump’s presidential announcement, look no further. The New York Post has won the title. In a story headlined “Been there, Don that” that ran on page 26 in print, the New York Post absolutely eviscerates the former president. The story was teased at the bottom of the front page with: “Florida man makes announcement.” (Shout out to Yahoo News’ Dylan Stableford for flagging!)
Biden meets with business, labor leaders to highlight inflation progress
President Joe Biden is meeting with business executives and labor leaders to highlight recent progress in combating inflation and steadying the economy, a White House official told CNN.
See images Ukraine says show Russian torture chambers in Kherson
Ukraine claims they have found evidence of torture by the Russians throughout Kherson. CNN's Sam Kiley reports on what was uncovered.
CNN
1M+
Followers
173K+
Post
1034M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0