Jay Leno's Friend Saves Comedian's Life By Smothering Flames On His Face In Frantic Garage Fire
From friend to hero! Jay Leno's close pal Dave quite possibly saved his life after the comedian's face bursted into flames on Sunday, November 13. The 72-year-old currently remains hospitalized at the Grossman Burn Center, where he has started to piece together the series of events that led to the terrifying moment he was set ablaze.Leno revealed to a news publication that he had been working on his 1907 white steam car in his famed garage — he shows off the impressive space on his YouTube channel, which has a massive 3.4 million subscribers — and was attempting to fix...
Doctor releases video of Jay Leno getting treatment for burns
Dr. Peter Grossman, the surgeon treating Jay Leno, released video of the comedian in an oxygen chamber getting treatment for the injuries he suffered as a result of a gasoline fire. Grossman says although the injuries are "serious" he is expected to be back to work soon.
"Saturday Night Live" Star Savagely Beaten
"Saturday Night Live" star Chris Redd was rushed to the hospital this week after he was attacked at a comedy club in New York City, according to entertainment website TMZ and news site The Hill.
Actress Erica Hoy Dies in Car Crash
Actress Erica Hoy has died. The 26-year-old was tragically killed in a five-vehicle car crash on the Port River Expressway in the Australian city of Gillman on Tuesday evening that left three others injured. The woman accused of causing the crash has since been arrested. Hoy was traveling with her...
Leslie Jordan Cause of Death: Coroner’s Office Releases Statement
The entertainment world suffered a loss earlier this week as beloved actor and comedian, Leslie Jordan, lost his life in a deadly car accident Monday morning (October 24) in a Los Angeles neighborhood. Now, the Los Angeles coroner’s office is determining the Will and Grace star’s cause of death. Listing the actor’s cause of death as “deferred” on Wednesday, (October 27).
Rod Stewart's 42-Year-Old Son Sean Rushed To Hospital After Being Hit By Truck At Red Light
Rod Stewart’s son was rushed to the hospital after a truck reportedly hit him while he was stopped at a red light, RadarOnline.com has learned.The scary incident happened on Monday, resulting in Sean Stewart, 42, being immediately rushed to a nearby hospital.According to Sean’s Instagram, he was forced to wear a face mask and a neck brace as a result of the accident.“I got hit by a truck at a red light,” he wrote alongside a picture of himself on his Instagram Story. “Hard out here on these streets.”Sean has not yet shared any further details regarding where the accident...
Neighbors Heard Screaming Coming From Aaron Carter's Home Amid Death
Neighbors of singer and actor Aaron Carter, who died Saturday at the age of 34, heard “screaming” and “yelling” coming from the house as Carter was found, according to multiple reports.
Rock Star Husband Of Danny Masterson Accuser Makes Stalking Claim Against The Church Of Scientology While Testifying
The second week of Danny Masterson’s rape trial in Los Angeles concluded on Friday, and there were a number of notable developments over the past few days. Week 2 opened with a surprising testimony and (another) request for a mistrial from the actor’s legal team. Additional testimonies were also heard on Friday, and one of them came from a noted rock star. The Mars Volta lead singer Cedric Zavala took the stand to testify, as his wife is one of several women who’ve claimed that they were sexually assaulted by Masterson during the 2000s. And while giving his account, Zavala claimed that he and his family are being stalked by the Church of Scientology, which he and his spouse once belonged to.
Jay Leno Breaks Silence After Suffering Serious Burns in Gasoline Fire
Over the weekend, longtime Tonight Show host and television personality Jay Leno canceled a Las Vegas appearance due to what was called a “very serious medical emergency.” However, initial reports didn’t reveal what this emergency was, leaving many fans and news outlets to speculate. Now, Jay Leno...
Who Is Jay Leno’s Wife Mavis Leno? Details About Their Marriage, Her Job
Mavis is known for her philanthropic work. The activist supports a variety of causes from education to women’s rights. Mavis currently sits on the Board of Directors of the Feminist Majority Foundation and assumed her role of Chair of the Campaign to Stop Gender Apartheid in Afghanistan in 1997, according to her biography.
Classic Rock Star John McGale Dies in Car Crash
John McGale, a member of the Montreal blues rock band Offenbach, died in a single-car crash on his birthday, Oct. 30. He was 66. Bloc Notes Music president Diane Pinet said she was "in a state of shock" and "devastated" after learning of McGale's death. McGale died in Lacolle, Quebec,...
Bodycam footage shows horrific aftermath of head-on crash caused by 'drunk' teen, 18, who sped at 150mph down the wrong lane in his Ford Mustang, killing two people
Bodycam footage has revealed the horrific aftermath of a head-on crash caused by a 'drunk' teen who was speeding at 150mph down the wrong lane in a Ford Mustang, killing two people. Police released a clip of the first officer frantically trying to comprehend the scene after Luke Christopher House,...
Jay Leno SEEN For First Time Getting Treatment For Serious Injuries At LA Burn Center After Car Fire
Jay Leno was spotted receiving treatment for his burn injuries in a hyperbolic chamber pod, marking the first time anyone has seen the comedian since he fell victim to a car fire, RadarOnline.com has learned. The longtime vehicle enthusiast was using the chamber to address specific concerns regarding the healing process for his injuries. Over the weekend, Leno, 72, was working on one of the many vintage cars he owns, when the combination of leaked gas and sparks from a steam engine combusted. The reaction caused a fire, which gravely injured the TV host. In the video clip...
See Carol Burnett’s longtime, 13th-floor Los Angeles condo for sale for $4.2 million
Legendary actress and comedian Carol Burnett is selling her dazzling longtime Los Angeles pied-à-terre in the Wilshire Westwood building for $4.2 million. The three-bedroom, three-bathroom, 2,800-square-foot home was completely remodeled in 2011, but the condo’s brilliant views of the Santa Monica Mountains from every room remain. “This is...
Popular ABC Show Forced Into Commercial Break After Audience Screams and Curses at Guest
For 25 years, The View has been one of ABC’s most popular daytime talk shows. The panel — which now includes Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin, Sarah Haines, and Alyssa Farah Griffin — has interviewed some of the most famous faces in politics and entertainment. Over the years, they have interviewed people like former President Barack Obama, late Senator John McCain, and Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman.
Rock Guitarist Found Murdered: What We Know About Dan Fawcett's Death
Daniel Fawcett, better known as the guitarist in the Canadian hard rock band Helix back in the early 2000s, was found murdered on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 at 52 years old. Helix lead singer Brian Vollmer confirmed the tragic passing on Facebook, sharing kind words about the former guitarist. "Yesterday...
Jeff Bridges Worked With a Trainer in Order to Walk His Daughter Down the Aisle
On August 21, 2021, Jeff Bridges escorted his daughter, Hayley Bridges, down the aisle in a romantic ceremony in California's Santa Ynez Valley. As the father of the bride, the Academy Award-winning actor knew he'd be playing an important role during the wedding, so he had a lot of planning to do leading up to the big day. His main priority? Work on is health.
Legendary Rock Drummer Dead at 63
Famed drummer D.H. Peligro, who played the drums for the Dead Kenndedys and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, has died at 63, according to a statement from the Dead Kennedys. Peligro died at his home in L.A. from head trauma sustained in an accidental fall, the statement says.
Inside The Car Responsible For Jay Leno's Severe Burns
Jay Leno is known for his love of classic cars, particularly a type known as steam cars. These rare vehicles are also a bit of a fire risk, unfortunately.
Leslie Jordan Sought Medical Help in Weeks Leading Up to His Death (Report)
Leslie Jordan died on Monday, and now new information has come to light about his health. The comedian was driving his BMW in Hollywood when he crashed into a building. At the time, TMZ reported law enforcement suspected Jordan suffered a medical emergency prior to the crash. Now, sources tell...
