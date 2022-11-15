Read full article on original website
Related
3 Dividend Stocks You Can Safely Hold for Decades
Dividends are a way for companies to return value to investors, but they are also a signaling mechanism. A long streak of annual dividend increases is a sign of both success and commitment to shareholders. Three companies that have proven their long-term worth to investors many times over are Federal Realty (NYSE: FRT), Hormel Foods (NYSE: HRL), and Kimberly Clark (NYSE: KMB).
Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FXD
The First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 117,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 39,000. Shares of FXD were up about 0.1% on the day. Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday...
2 of the Best Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now
A falling stock market and constant barrage of negative headlines can wear down investors. It's hard to feel any optimism. But this is precisely the time to remember that every bear market in the U.S. has been followed by a bull market. Buying high-quality businesses at today's depressed prices can lead to life-changing returns in the long run.
Why Rumble Stock Slumped 26.7% This Week
Shares of Rumble (NASDAQ: RUM) tumbled as much as 26.7% this week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The alternative video platform posted strong user growth in the third quarter but a sharp operating loss, leading investors to sell the stock. As of 12:39 p.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 18, the stock is down 24.2% this week.
Warren Buffett Just Bought Shares of Apple's Key Chipmaker -- and 7 Other Stocks
Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), the huge conglomerate run by legendary investor Warren Buffett, released its always anticipated 13F filing on Monday afternoon, detailing the company's portfolio moves from the third quarter of the year. We already knew from Berkshire's latest earnings report that it had purchased close to $9 billion in stock and sold $5.3 billion worth in the third quarter. But the 13F, which is required for large institutional investment managers, removes the mystery. Let's take a look.
Stock Market Plunge: Why I'm Loading Up on These 2 Stocks
Home Depot remains the largest home improvement retailer in the world and can survive the anticipated housing market slowdown. British American Tobacco is shifting toward a noncombustible product future. The two stocks each appear to be solid values at this time. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Dow Tumbles Over 200 Points Following Jobless Claims Data
U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping over 200 points on Thursday. Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded down 0.70% to 33,318.50 while the NASDAQ fell 1.25% to 11,044.04. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.08% to 3,915.88. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples...
Australian shares inch higher as financials and gold stocks advance
Nov 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose marginally on Thursday after a three-day slide, with financials and gold stocks leading the gains, even as better-than-expected U.S. retail sales data dampened hopes of a pivot by the Federal Reserve. The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO climbed 0.1% to 7,131.10 by 2356 GMT....
3 Dividend Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought
Would you like a portfolio that can generate enough passive income to allow for a comfortable retirement? I'll let you in on a very poorly kept secret that could help you get there. Many of the world's most successful investors manage institutions that must disclose their trading activity four times a year.
HPP Dividend Yield Pushes Above 9%
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Wednesday, shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (Symbol: HPP) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1), with the stock changing hands as low as $10.92 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 9% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (Symbol: HPP) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
3 Stocks That May Be Kicked Out of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (and the 3 Stocks That Could Replace Them)
There have been more than 50 changes to the Dow since 1896. Removing these three established companies could be next on the docket.
EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks jump to two-month highs as U.S., China strike positive note
Nov 15 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks hit two-month highs on Tuesday, taking heart from a positive tone in talks between the United States and China, while a weakening dollar buoyed currencies of developing countries. Chinese shares led gains with Hong Kong's benchmark stock index .HSI up 4.1%, while Taiwan's...
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Manulife Financial Corp, Radian Group and LTC Properties
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/21/22, Manulife Financial Corp (Symbol: MFC), Radian Group, Inc. (Symbol: RDN), and LTC Properties, Inc. (Symbol: LTC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Manulife Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.33 on 12/19/22, Radian Group, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 12/2/22, and LTC Properties, Inc. will pay its monthly dividend of $0.19 on 11/30/22. As a percentage of MFC's recent stock price of $17.34, this dividend works out to approximately 1.90%, so look for shares of Manulife Financial Corp to trade 1.90% lower — all else being equal — when MFC shares open for trading on 11/21/22. Similarly, investors should look for RDN to open 1.06% lower in price and for LTC to open 0.50% lower, all else being equal.
After Hours Most Active for Nov 14, 2022 : AMZN, META, AAPL, QQQ, NIO, DIS, BEKE, ADCT, INTC, ATRA, NU, SU
The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 14.06 to 11,715. The total After hours volume is currently 115,689,022 shares traded. The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:. Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is unchanged at $98.49, with 6,737,221 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current...
1 Sensational Stock With Near-930% Upside, According to Ark Investment Management
Electric vehicle company Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is known for delivering high-flying returns to investors over the past few years, as it has grown to become the largest player in the industry. But the stock has lost its shine in 2022, shedding 52% of its value year to date. Some of...
CANADA STOCKS-Toronto stocks up as U.S. peers rise
Nov 18 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index bounced after two straight days of losses tracking U.S. peers, while investors looked past a surprise jump in producer prices in October. At open, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE rose 49.78 points, or 0.25%, to 19,934.36. The index, down...
Dow Surges Over 100 Points; Foot Locker Earnings Top Views
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 100 points on Friday. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded up 0.37% to 33,671.36 while the NASDAQ rose 0.58% to 11,209.68. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.52% to 3,967.16. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Real...
Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
Arrival SA is an [commercial] electric vehicle manufacturer. Canoo Inc is a mobility technology company in the same space as EV manufacturers. Snail, Inc a game developer and publisher saw its share price jump from its all-time low of $1.54 to its all-time high of $4.36. Penny stocks may seem...
GOVT, XRT: Big ETF Inflows
Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, which added 14,700,000 units, or a 1.5% increase week over week. And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest...
Why Is Nasdaq (NDAQ) Up 14.1% Since Last Earnings Report?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Nasdaq (NDAQ). Shares have added about 14.1% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Nasdaq due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
