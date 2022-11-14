ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NBC Chicago

6 Chicago Restaurants Open for Thanksgiving Dinner

Just because it's Thanksgiving doesn't mean you have to cook. In fact, plenty of restaurants across Chicago have special Thanksgiving menus and offerings for those that are looking to dine in on the holiday. From traditional turkey dinners to an Argentinian twist, here are six restaurants in Chicago that are...
CHICAGO, IL
JamBase

Chicago’s The Salt Shed Reveals Initial Lineup For Indoor Venue

The indoor portion of new Chicago venue The Salt Shed will open its doors next February to start hosting concerts. Operators of the venue revealed the first wave of concerts at the indoor performance space, including shows featuring The Flaming Lips, Iggy Pop, The Roots, The Wood Brothers, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard and more.
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

Dive Into Pool of Sprinkles at Popular Illinois Museum of Ice Cream

When I was in grade school and it was field trip day, it was always exciting that it would be a day away from school, but I still knew I was going to a boring "museum." Nothing could be boring about this museum in Chicago that's recently been way more popular on TikTok than traditional visits like the Field Museum and Adler Planetarium.
CHICAGO, IL
midwestliving.com

Festive Trains to Ride This Holiday Season

Throughout November and December, scenic trains across the Midwest transform into decked-out, magical locomotives bursting with cheer. These family-friendly holiday train rides are short and sweet, ranging from hour-long jaunts to two-hour voyages, and often include Christmas treats, dazzling decorations, enchanting music and visits with Santa Claus. Allstate CTA Holiday...
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

Does Snow & Cold Equal Less Crime and Violence in Chicago?

Does the colder and snowy weather, equal LESS crime and violence in the largest city in Illinois? NBCChicago. I've always heard that warmer weather and nicer summer days, brings a rise in crime. Maybe people with criminal intentions do better work in short sleeve shirts?. This is folklore, this is...
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

9@9: Don’t rinse your turkey!

CHICAGO – There are a lot of things that you need to do in order to get the perfect Thanksgiving dinner ready. But there is one thing you shouldn’t do when it comes to your turkey. Wednesday’s “9@9” segment covered that topic along with a few others, including...
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

Totally Romantic Illinois Couple Gets Married At…Aldi?

I'm sure that when I get home today my wife Amy, having read this piece, will be wondering aloud why in the world we chose Rockford's Sinnissippi Gardens as our wedding venue when we could have tied the knot in a perfectly good supermarket. Luckily, I remember her turning her...
BATAVIA, IL
Thrillist

A 3-Floor Immersive Harry Potter Experience Just Opened in Chicago

Chicago continues to prove it’s second to none: this time, with the worldwide debut of Harry Potter: Magic at Play, an immersive 30,000 square foot experience transporting you into the fantastical world of wizards that’s also one of the few places you can get Butterbeer outside of Orlando’s Universal Studios.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

The List: Tombstones that Pat found funny

CHICAGO – It’s not a place known for humor, but on occasion, people like to leave this world with a laugh. That was the focus of Pat Tomasulo’s submission for “The List” on Tuesday’s WGN Morning News. He went around and found tombstones of people who tried to have a little fun with those who would visit the cemetery.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Why are people moving out of Illinois?

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 11/05/2022: The Kite Team with Keller Williams Realty Infinity’s Amy Kite joins the program to talk about the housing shortage in Illinois and what are the reasons people are leaving the state. To learn more about what Amy and what her team does, go to amykite.com or call 1-847-877-9881.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Bumper Cars on Ice coming to Illinois

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — This Christmas, you can trade in your ice skates for bumper cars at the Jack Frost Winter Village in Chicago. The Jack Frost Winter Village is an annual event at 1467 N. Elston Avenue, which announced on its Instagram account that it would be hosting Bumper Cars on Ice this year. […]
CHICAGO, IL
959theriver.com

Three New Businesses In Naperville Have Me Excited!

I have to tell you about a few new businesses in Naperville that have me really, really pumped!. The first is a really cool diner concept that is owned by a Vietnam veteran. It’s called Rosie’s Home Cooking, named after Rosie the Riveter. It’s owned by US Marine Lynn Lowder (love that name!) as a way to honor not only servicepeople, but everyone who is going through a tough spot in their lives. Here’s what Lynn had to tell NCTV 17 during a profile piece they did, which you can watch below.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Eater

Apparently, Mayor Lori Lightfoot Moonlights Delivering Pizza

Food is sometimes unwittingly dragged into political theater. Eight years ago, challenger Bruce Rauner’s office leveraged incumbent Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn’s dislike of garlic to contrast the two. No one is saying garlic made the difference between victory and defeat, but campaign managers are looking for anything to drum up attention and give their candidate an edge.
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

This Million Dollar Illinois Home Looks Like The Brady Bunch House

This estate in Wayne, Illinois was originally supposed to be designed by Frank Lloyd Wright and ended up looking like the house from The Brady Bunch. Wayne, Illinois is an affluent town in the western suburbs of Chicago just south of Elgin where Rt. 59 intersects Rt. 64. If you've been through there you know that the houses can get pretty nice.
WAYNE, IL
