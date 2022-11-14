Read full article on original website
Check out Potbelly's 'underground menu'Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Video of cute zoo animals in the snow goes viralJennifer GeerChicago, IL
The Original Juice WRLD Biography: The Story Behind The Chicago NativeThe Daily ScoopChicago, IL
Opinion: An Alleged Kidnapping In Chicago And How Crimes Like This Will Be Affected By The Safe-T ActJason MortonChicago, IL
Starbucks Red Cup Day is back! When to get your free red reusable cup at all Chicago locationsJennifer GeerChicago, IL
NBC Chicago
6 Chicago Restaurants Open for Thanksgiving Dinner
Just because it's Thanksgiving doesn't mean you have to cook. In fact, plenty of restaurants across Chicago have special Thanksgiving menus and offerings for those that are looking to dine in on the holiday. From traditional turkey dinners to an Argentinian twist, here are six restaurants in Chicago that are...
4 Things to Know About Christkindlmarket, Chicago's Favorite Christmas Market
There's 39 days until Christmas, 32 days until Hanukkah, 8 days until Thanksgiving and three days until a favorite Chicago Christmas market reopens: Chicago's 2022 Christkindlmarket. Christkindlmarket, a marquee winter-time Chicago tradition, will soon swing into the area for its annual comeback. The famed-German-style market offers visitors the opportunity to...
JamBase
Chicago’s The Salt Shed Reveals Initial Lineup For Indoor Venue
The indoor portion of new Chicago venue The Salt Shed will open its doors next February to start hosting concerts. Operators of the venue revealed the first wave of concerts at the indoor performance space, including shows featuring The Flaming Lips, Iggy Pop, The Roots, The Wood Brothers, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard and more.
Eater
Levain Bakery, Known for its Monster Cookies, Opens This Weekend in Chicago
New York’s Levain Bakery, best known for its giant and gooey cookies, is opening its first Chicago location this weekend inside the former Maude’s Liquor Bar space in the West Loop. This is Levain’s first expansion that goes beyond the east coast. So what’s a cookie retailer...
Dive Into Pool of Sprinkles at Popular Illinois Museum of Ice Cream
When I was in grade school and it was field trip day, it was always exciting that it would be a day away from school, but I still knew I was going to a boring "museum." Nothing could be boring about this museum in Chicago that's recently been way more popular on TikTok than traditional visits like the Field Museum and Adler Planetarium.
midwestliving.com
Festive Trains to Ride This Holiday Season
Throughout November and December, scenic trains across the Midwest transform into decked-out, magical locomotives bursting with cheer. These family-friendly holiday train rides are short and sweet, ranging from hour-long jaunts to two-hour voyages, and often include Christmas treats, dazzling decorations, enchanting music and visits with Santa Claus. Allstate CTA Holiday...
Does Snow & Cold Equal Less Crime and Violence in Chicago?
Does the colder and snowy weather, equal LESS crime and violence in the largest city in Illinois? NBCChicago. I've always heard that warmer weather and nicer summer days, brings a rise in crime. Maybe people with criminal intentions do better work in short sleeve shirts?. This is folklore, this is...
WGNtv.com
9@9: Don’t rinse your turkey!
CHICAGO – There are a lot of things that you need to do in order to get the perfect Thanksgiving dinner ready. But there is one thing you shouldn’t do when it comes to your turkey. Wednesday’s “9@9” segment covered that topic along with a few others, including...
Is Kuma's Corner still as Iconic as it once was?
It has been some time since I visited Kuma‘s Corner in the Schaumburg area. I wanted to see if they added anything new and exciting to their long list of burgers on their menu.
Totally Romantic Illinois Couple Gets Married At…Aldi?
I'm sure that when I get home today my wife Amy, having read this piece, will be wondering aloud why in the world we chose Rockford's Sinnissippi Gardens as our wedding venue when we could have tied the knot in a perfectly good supermarket. Luckily, I remember her turning her...
Starbucks Red Cup Day is back! When to get your free red reusable cup at all Chicago locations
Also, the iconic holiday lineup of festive cups returns to all Chicago Starbucks. (CHICAGO) Just in time for the cold, snowy weather, Starbucks has brought back its cheerful holiday lineup of iconic cups. It's just what you need to warm your hands with a hot beverage on a cold, dark Chicago morning.
Thrillist
A 3-Floor Immersive Harry Potter Experience Just Opened in Chicago
Chicago continues to prove it’s second to none: this time, with the worldwide debut of Harry Potter: Magic at Play, an immersive 30,000 square foot experience transporting you into the fantastical world of wizards that’s also one of the few places you can get Butterbeer outside of Orlando’s Universal Studios.
WGNtv.com
The List: Tombstones that Pat found funny
CHICAGO – It’s not a place known for humor, but on occasion, people like to leave this world with a laugh. That was the focus of Pat Tomasulo’s submission for “The List” on Tuesday’s WGN Morning News. He went around and found tombstones of people who tried to have a little fun with those who would visit the cemetery.
wgnradio.com
Why are people moving out of Illinois?
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 11/05/2022: The Kite Team with Keller Williams Realty Infinity’s Amy Kite joins the program to talk about the housing shortage in Illinois and what are the reasons people are leaving the state. To learn more about what Amy and what her team does, go to amykite.com or call 1-847-877-9881.
New Store In Orland Park, Illinois Is Like A Shopping Time Capsule
A new store in Orland Park is triggering a sense of nostalgia for some residents. It's not the current store but the faded memories of a defunct big box store many Illinois residents might remember. A new Meijer store in Orland Park may look different on the inside but some of the exteriors is like looking into a time machine.
Bumper Cars on Ice coming to Illinois
CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — This Christmas, you can trade in your ice skates for bumper cars at the Jack Frost Winter Village in Chicago. The Jack Frost Winter Village is an annual event at 1467 N. Elston Avenue, which announced on its Instagram account that it would be hosting Bumper Cars on Ice this year. […]
959theriver.com
Three New Businesses In Naperville Have Me Excited!
I have to tell you about a few new businesses in Naperville that have me really, really pumped!. The first is a really cool diner concept that is owned by a Vietnam veteran. It’s called Rosie’s Home Cooking, named after Rosie the Riveter. It’s owned by US Marine Lynn Lowder (love that name!) as a way to honor not only servicepeople, but everyone who is going through a tough spot in their lives. Here’s what Lynn had to tell NCTV 17 during a profile piece they did, which you can watch below.
This 23-Year-Old In Chicago Lives In Everyone's 'Dream' Apartment (VIDEOS)
TikTokers have found their "dream" living quarters in a 23-year-old woman's apartment. High above the Chicago, IL streets lives Darija Stanojevic (@daroooh), a woman that has gone viral on social media for posting the views from her extravagant floor-to-ceiling windows that looks like a Pinterest fantasy. Stanojevic, who goes by...
Eater
Apparently, Mayor Lori Lightfoot Moonlights Delivering Pizza
Food is sometimes unwittingly dragged into political theater. Eight years ago, challenger Bruce Rauner’s office leveraged incumbent Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn’s dislike of garlic to contrast the two. No one is saying garlic made the difference between victory and defeat, but campaign managers are looking for anything to drum up attention and give their candidate an edge.
This Million Dollar Illinois Home Looks Like The Brady Bunch House
This estate in Wayne, Illinois was originally supposed to be designed by Frank Lloyd Wright and ended up looking like the house from The Brady Bunch. Wayne, Illinois is an affluent town in the western suburbs of Chicago just south of Elgin where Rt. 59 intersects Rt. 64. If you've been through there you know that the houses can get pretty nice.
