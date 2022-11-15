The Carroll County Board of Supervisors appears to have a brief agenda for their upcoming meeting on Monday. The board convenes at 9 a.m. in the courthouse meeting room. It opens with updates from County Engineer Zac Andersen on utility permits within the secondary roads department. The supervisors will then discuss the county’s dissemination agent concerning bond repayment and debt management for the new Carroll County jail before approving plats and holding a public hearing for the CDBG down payment assistance program. At 9:30 a.m., the board is scheduled to hear from the Elderbridge Agency on Aging concerning their Fiscal Year (FY) 2024 funding request as supervisors begin preparations for budget season. They will close the proceedings with manure management annual updates and reports from the supervisors’ respective committees. Monday’s meeting is open to the public and will also be live-streamed via the county’s YouTube channel. A copy of the agenda and details on how to attend remotely are included below.

9 HOURS AGO