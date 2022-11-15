ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Last-Minute Plans: What to Do in Lubbock on Sat. November 19, 2022

Continuing my series of last-minute plans you can make here in Lubbock, I have a great idea for those looking to get ready for Christmas this weekend. This weekend, St. Joseph is hosting a Christmas Gift Fair. They will have up to 20 vendors selling handmade crafts, baked goods, jewelry, clothes, candles, home décor, and more. The even if happening on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., so you have all day to shop.
Lubbock: You Can Get These Awesome Sushi Boats Soon

Lubbock's party scene is about to go to a 100 once these new sushi boats launch. From the owner who brought us the amazing MAI THAI Kitchen, Chef Brandon Sisomphou has done it again, With his passion for Asian Cuisine and providing quality food he wanted to elevate the game.
Texas Tech Needs Your Dog to Participate in Their First Ever Halftime Corgi Race

Texas Tech athletics has officially announced that they will be hosting their first ever corgi race during this year’s basketball season. The race will take place during half time at the Red Raider Basketball game on January 3rd against the Kansas City Jayhawks. Of course, in order to put on a corgi race, they need corgis. So, Texas Tech is asking the people of Lubbock to register their corgis for a chance to compete.
An Open Letter Of Appreciation To Lubbock Retail Workers

The holidays can be rough on everyone, especially retail workers. I wanted to take a second to thank you guys for everything you do. It's not easy to put up with entitled customers, products on backorder, restocking your shelves over and over during your shift, and doing it all with a smile on your face.
Is A Beloved Lubbock Radio Personality Near Death?

Actually, No. Because he isn't beloved. All this week, I have been down and out with what doctors and experts would commonly call, "crud". That old enemy of productivity and harbinger of doom. Yep, I feel like crap. In case you are wondering, or in full on panic mode, here...
Early Black Friday Deals Available in Lubbock

Black Friday is still a week away, but some businesses are already starting their sales. Whether your looking for gifts, appliances, or just looking to save some cash, here are 10 businesses here in Lubbock that are doing early Black Friday deals. Early Black Friday Deals Available in Lubbock. Here...
Actor, Activist and Cancer Survivor Danny Trejo is in Lubbock!

It's obvious from the headline of this article that actor, activist, restauranteur, cancer survivor and certified bad a** Danny Trejo is in Lubbock. I was surprised to see that Danny Trejo was in Lubbock because he should be in Los Angeles, California right now working on a movie or working at his restaurant Trejos Tacos. Trejo was spotted at Montelongo's Restaurant in Lubbock enjoying some of the food with other people and obviously enjoying himself at this local restaurant.
Lubbock Woman Accused of Trying to Run People Over With an SUV

A Lubbock woman has been arrested after it's said that she tried to run over 3 people with an SUV. KAMC News reports the incident happened on Wednesday, November 16th. A witness had called 911 and claimed that the suspect, 21-year-old Jasmine Taylor had tried to run over 3 people, the witness' girlfriend her family members, with a GMC Yukon. While in the process of trying to run the 3 over, reports say Taylor struck a brick mailbox.
The 10 Least Expensive Lubbock Neighborhoods in 2022

We looked at the most expensive neighborhood in Lubbock, as well as the safest, but what about the least expensive?. If you are looking for an inexpensive home that has plenty of potential but might need a little tender love and care, these neighborhoods could be a good option. With media real estate prices ranging from $55,774 to $96,887, these are the 10 least expensive neighborhoods in Lubbock and the least expensive house currently for sale in each.
Woman Arrested in Connection to Murder of 66-Year-old Lubbock man

An arrest has been made in the case of a 66-year-old Lubbock man that was found dead in his home. Deputies with the Hale County Sheriff’s Office have arrested 29-year old Kassandra Aguayo at 1:30 a.m. in Plainview on November 18. Aguayo was arrested in connection to the stabbing of 66-year old Ramon Flores whose body was discovered on November 11.
Grant a Seniors Wish Through Meals on Wheels’ Annual Secret Santa

As we get closer towards Thanksgiving this month that just means we are only getting closer to Christmas. This year Lubbock Meals on Wheels is holding their annual Senior Secret Santa programs for a third year in a row. This year Lubbock Meals on Wheels has had over 800 clients turn in a wish list of what they need, or want, just in time for the holiday season.
