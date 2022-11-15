Read full article on original website
lutheranmuseum.com
Murphysboro Saupe’s
Erna Leonora Roth has a special birthday today. She was born on November 16, 1897, so if she was still alive today, she would have to blow out 125 candles on her cake. Erna was the daughter of Martin and Marie (Rudert) Roth. As near as I can tell, Erna was their only child. She was baptized at Concordia Lutheran Church in Frohna. An image of her baptism record is pictured below. It is a strange record. It is the last one on the bottom of a page and does not have much information. It gives no birth date and no baptism date. Nor does it list Erna’s sponsors like other records on the page. I have include the baptism record above Erna’s to display a more typical record for that congregation’s books. Erna’s record is highlighted.
matadornetwork.com
This Endangered Missouri Language Is Named After a Tree
On a quiet stretch of state highway located some 60 miles southeast of St. Louis, blink and you’ll miss the sign that announces you’ve entered Old Mines. The unincorporated area in Washington County, Missouri, is dotted with small towns and tiny hamlets, and at the community’s heart is St. Joachim’s Catholic Church. At first glance, there’s not much else here, but just beneath the sleepy rural facade is a rich linguistic history that dates back centuries.
wfcnnews.com
35 Years Later: Dardeen Family Murders
INA, ILLINOIS - This Friday marks the 35th anniversary of one of the most gruesome murders in Southern Illinois history. 35 years ago, on a cool November evening, police responded to a mobile home in the small community of Ina, Illinois, located just north of the Franklin County line. Upon...
FOX2now.com
DroneFOX: Festus, Missouri
A beautiful look at the tower in Festus, Missouri, courtesy of our Clement AutoGroup DroneFOX. A beautiful look at the tower in Festus, Missouri, courtesy of our Clement AutoGroup DroneFOX. Visitation scheduled Wedensday morning for late Dr. …. Visitation and funeral arrangements are set for the late Dr. Martin Mathews.
wpsdlocal6.com
Finally home: 18 foster children to be adopted in Marion Friday
MARION, IL — November 19 is National Adoption Day and on the 18th, foster children at over 400 courthouses across the country will celebrate as they legally join their forever families. According to a Thursday release, 18 children in foster care will be adopted at the Williamson County Courthouse...
KFVS12
Carbondale firefighters rescue alpacas from stalled elevator
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A southern Illinois fire department recently helped with an unusual rescue. According to the Carbondale Fire Department, they rescued alpacas from a stalled elevator on Thursday, November 17. They said the “victims” were from Rolling Oak Alpaca Ranch in Makanda, Ill. “Called 911 and...
lutheranmuseum.com
Joseph and Emma – A Few More Bock’s in Uniontown
Today is the birthday of Joseph Bock. Like several other Bock babies that have appeared in this blog, Joseph was born and baptized in Uniontown. Joseph was born on November 18, 1843, the son of Michael and Christiane (Hemmann) Bock. Joseph’s mother was the 2nd child of J.G. Hemmann, who has been mentioned in quite a few posts on this blog because he had so many children. Today would be Joseph’s 179th birthday. He was baptized at Grace Lutheran Church in Uniontown. We can view an image of his baptism record from that congregation’s books.
Atlas Obscura
Bollinger Mill and Buford Covered Bridge
Pre-dating the American Civil War, Bollinger Mill is one of the most stunning sights in Missouri. It was even on the Missouri Bicentennial stamp in 2021. It is one of the only mills to feature a covered bridge side by side. The Buford Covered bridge adjoining the mill is one of only four covered bridges remaining in Missouri.
republicmonitor.com
Richardet named Humanitarian of the Year
If there was one phrase that Perry County Community Foundation Director Sean Unterreiner could use to describe this one person it would be “making a difference.”. “He is a guy that wants to make a difference in this community,” Unterreiner said. “He isn’t always sure how or what he wants to do, but he wants to do something and make it happen.”
KFVS12
Du Quoin man sentenced for violating protection order
DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - A southern Illinois man was sentenced recently for violating a protection order. According to a release from the Jackson County State’s Attorney’s Office, Dustin Lee Dimitroff, 26, of Du Quoin, was sentenced to 5.5 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections in each case.
Nearly Two Miles of Tunnels Confirmed Under Large State University in Missouri
Many universities around America have urban legends about tunnels. That's certainly the case with Southeast Missouri State University (SEMO) in Cape Girardeau. The school's website published a story recently speaking with the Facilities Management department about the legendary tunnels under campus. While they were quick to point out there are...
KFVS12
Murphysboro man sentenced to 2 years in prison on gun charge
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - A southern Illinois was sentenced to two years in prison on a gun charge. According to a release from the Jackson County State’s Attorney’s Office, 20-year-old Christopher Douglas, of Murphysboro, was sentenced to two years in the Illinois Department of Correction followed by one year of mandatory supervised release.
wsiu.org
Agape Christian High School is building a new facility in Williamson County
Agape Christian High School in southern Illinois recently broke ground on a new school building. Phase one of the new facility, to be located on Crainville Landing Drive in Carterville, is expected to be finished in the Fall of 2023. The new location will be about four miles east of...
Queen of Hearts drawing grows to $665,947 after another loss
After a week off for election day, the Queen of Hearts drawing was back Tuesday in Waterloo, and the jackpot keeps growing as another ticket holder loses picking the queen of hearts card.
KFVS12
Homeless Jesus sculpture unveiled in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A new sculpture is designed to raise homelessness awareness in the Southeast Missouri area. That’s the hope of the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri as they unveiled a 7-foot “Homeless Jesus” statue in front of their building along S. Sprigg Street in Cape Girardeau on Wednesday, November 16.
thecash-book.com
Jackson school district wins lawsuit appeal
The Missouri Court of Appeals ruled in favor of the Jackson R-2 School District on Nov. 8, effectively ending a long-running lawsuit over electrical work during the construction of the Jackson High School’s event center. The Eastern District of the Missouri Court of Appeals found that the school district...
KFVS12
Sikeston grandfather goes missing while hunting in Carter County, MO
Alleged Caruthersville shooter appears before judge. On Monday, we caught up with the Illinois Department of Transportation to see how they are prepping for the winter weather. Hundreds of turkey dinners given away for free in Cairo, Illinois. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Hundreds of turkey dinners given away for...
kfmo.com
Ironton Man Injured in Wreck
(St. Francois County, MO) A man from Ironton, 59 year old Gary D. Emily, is suffering serious injuries following a traffic accident involving a pick up in St. Francois County Tuesday morning at 9:35. Highway Patrol records show Emily was driving north on Highway 221, at Henson Road, when he lost control of the truck in a curve. It ran off the left side of the highway and smashed into a tree. Emily, who was not wearing a seat belt during the accident, was taken to Mercy Hospital at St. Louis.
Human Remains Found by Hunter in Jefferson County Linked to Longtime Missing Person
Jerry Crew's missing person case previously led to a SWAT team shoot-out
KFVS12
Search continues for missing hunter in Carter County, Mo.
CARTER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The search for a missing Sikeston man in southeast Missouri continued on Tuesday. The Carter County Sheriff’s Department said on Tuesday, November 15 they are still actively searching for Phillip Carnell. The brother of Phillip Carnell said they are holding out hope for a...
