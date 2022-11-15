Erna Leonora Roth has a special birthday today. She was born on November 16, 1897, so if she was still alive today, she would have to blow out 125 candles on her cake. Erna was the daughter of Martin and Marie (Rudert) Roth. As near as I can tell, Erna was their only child. She was baptized at Concordia Lutheran Church in Frohna. An image of her baptism record is pictured below. It is a strange record. It is the last one on the bottom of a page and does not have much information. It gives no birth date and no baptism date. Nor does it list Erna’s sponsors like other records on the page. I have include the baptism record above Erna’s to display a more typical record for that congregation’s books. Erna’s record is highlighted.

MURPHYSBORO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO