Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Offseason: With Tyler Anderson Gone, Where Does LA Go With the Rotation?

The Dodgers have some big decisions to make this offseason regarding their starting pitching. With Clayton Kershaw coming back for a 16th season in L.A., they have six guys who made at least six starts for the team last season: Kershaw, Julio Urias, Tony Gonsolin, Dustin May, Ryan Pepiot, and Michael Grove. They also have Andre Jackson, who pitched four games in relief last year but has been a starter in the minors, plus top prospects Bobby Miller and Gavin Stone, who both finished 2022 in Triple-A and should be ready for the big leagues soon.
Dodgers Rumors: Poll of 50 MLB Reporters Predicts Carlos Correa’s Future

Over at MLB.com, they polled 50 of their baseball experts to guess where 11 of the biggest-name free agents will end up signing this offseason. The experts had six of the 11 returning to their previous teams, but they also had some interesting predictions on the others. The experts have the Dodgers signing just one of the 11, and it’s not a name that will make a lot of fans happy.
Dodgers News: Julio Urias Disrespected in Cy Young Award Voting

The Julio Urias disrespect continues. Urias has finished in third place in voting for the National League Cy Young Award. The left-hander finished behind Marlins ace, Sandy Alcantara, and Max Fried of the Atlanta Braves. It’s hard to make a case against Alcantara, as he was one of baseball’s best pitchers all season long. But Urias continues to fly under the radar, as one of the most disrespected and under-appreciated players in the league.
Dodgers News: Mark Prior on the Loss of Tyler Anderson in Free Agency

Tyler Anderson led the Dodgers in innings pitched in 2022 and finished fifth in the National League in ERA, bringing an unexpected steadiness to a starting rotation that had a lot more volatility than they might have expected. Only Anderson and Julio Urias remained healthy all season, with Walker Buehler, Clayton Kershaw, Tony Gonsolin, Dustin May, and Andrew Heaney all missing significant time with injuries.
Dodgers News: Tyler Anderson Sheds Some Light on Contract Conversations with LA

Former Dodgers pitcher Tyler Anderson signed with the Angels earlier this week, turning down the one-year, $19.65 million qualifying offer the Dodgers had extended. Anderson got a three-year, $39 million deal from Anaheim, and there were reports that while the Dodgers were interested in having the All-Star lefty back on a multi-year contract, they weren’t willing to go to three years.
Justin Turner News: Free Agent Sounds Willing to be Patient Waiting for Dodgers

When the Dodgers decided not to exercise their $16 million option on Justin Turner last week, the longtime L.A. third baseman became a free agent for the third time since he came home to Los Angeles before the 2014 season. Each of the first two times, he ended up re-signing with the Dodgers — a four-year deal after 2016 and a two-year deal (with the team option) after 2020.
Dodgers: Could Cody Bellinger Still Return to LA Following Non-Tender? And Should He?

Cody Bellinger is officially a free agent. That means he’ll have the opportunity to negotiate his next contract with all 30 MLB teams. Yes, that includes the Dodgers. Although the Dodgers non-tendered Bellinger, that doesn’t mean his time in Los Angeles is 100% over. The Dodgers didn’t want to pay him the approximately $18 million he would’ve made with arbitration, but they could still find a middle ground.
Cody Bellinger News: As Dodgers Decision Looms, We’re Reminded About Former MVP’s Struggles

Friday is the deadline for MLB teams to officially “tender” contracts to players who haven’t yet reached free agency. (Yes, November 18 is the only day of the year anyone still uses “tender” as a verb meaning “to offer or present formally.”) For the Dodgers, there are plenty of easy decisions. Should they keep Will Smith and Evan Phillips? Sure, why not.
Dodgers Rumors: LA May Be Exploring Trade Options for Cody Bellinger

The Dodgers have until 5pm Pacific today to make a decision on whether to tender a contract to outfielder Cody Bellinger. If they choose to tender him, he would be eligible for arbitration and likely make $17-18 million in 2023, which is a lot of money for a guy who has been very bad offensively over the past two seasons. They could non-tender him and let him walk, or they could non-tender him and try to bring him back on a lower-dollar contract.
