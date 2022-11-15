Read full article on original website
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts on Managing Struggling Star Players
The Dodgers won 111 games in the 2022 regular season, their best record in franchise history and the best record by a National League team in over a century. For that, 17 of 30 voters for Manager of the Year thought Dave Roberts was one of the three best managers in the league. The other 13? Who knows.
Dodgers Offseason: With Tyler Anderson Gone, Where Does LA Go With the Rotation?
The Dodgers have some big decisions to make this offseason regarding their starting pitching. With Clayton Kershaw coming back for a 16th season in L.A., they have six guys who made at least six starts for the team last season: Kershaw, Julio Urias, Tony Gonsolin, Dustin May, Ryan Pepiot, and Michael Grove. They also have Andre Jackson, who pitched four games in relief last year but has been a starter in the minors, plus top prospects Bobby Miller and Gavin Stone, who both finished 2022 in Triple-A and should be ready for the big leagues soon.
Dodgers: Joc Pederson Accepts Qualifying Offer, Remains with Giants
Joc Pederson spent seven seasons with the Dodgers before hitting free agency after the 2020 season. He signed with the Cubs, who traded him to the Braves at midseason, and he won his second straight World Series with Atlanta that October. After 2021, he signed with the Giants, the team he rooted for growing up in the Bay Area.
Dodgers Rumors: Poll of 50 MLB Reporters Predicts Carlos Correa’s Future
Over at MLB.com, they polled 50 of their baseball experts to guess where 11 of the biggest-name free agents will end up signing this offseason. The experts had six of the 11 returning to their previous teams, but they also had some interesting predictions on the others. The experts have the Dodgers signing just one of the 11, and it’s not a name that will make a lot of fans happy.
Dodgers News: Julio Urias Disrespected in Cy Young Award Voting
The Julio Urias disrespect continues. Urias has finished in third place in voting for the National League Cy Young Award. The left-hander finished behind Marlins ace, Sandy Alcantara, and Max Fried of the Atlanta Braves. It’s hard to make a case against Alcantara, as he was one of baseball’s best pitchers all season long. But Urias continues to fly under the radar, as one of the most disrespected and under-appreciated players in the league.
Dodgers News: Mark Prior on the Loss of Tyler Anderson in Free Agency
Tyler Anderson led the Dodgers in innings pitched in 2022 and finished fifth in the National League in ERA, bringing an unexpected steadiness to a starting rotation that had a lot more volatility than they might have expected. Only Anderson and Julio Urias remained healthy all season, with Walker Buehler, Clayton Kershaw, Tony Gonsolin, Dustin May, and Andrew Heaney all missing significant time with injuries.
Dodgers News: Two Prospects Take Home Final Weekly Honors at AFL
The Dodgers prospects showed out once again as the final week of the Arizona Fall League comes to a close. In recognition of their efforts, pitcher Emmet Sheehan and outfielder Jose Ramos were rewarded with the hitter and pitcher of the week honors for there respective positions (via MLB). Sheehan...
Dodgers Rumors: Free Agent Justin Verlander Further Linked to LA
When Tyler Anderson signed with the Angels on Tuesday, it opened up a spot in the Dodgers’ starting rotation that they’ll need to fill. While they have multiple options available, either through free agency, the trade market, or internally, one name might have gotten a little more likely with Anderson’s departure.
Dodgers News: 111 Win Season Ranks Near Top Of Dave Roberts Career Accomplishments
To record the most wins in franchise history, especially for an organization like the Dodgers, is no easy feat. Despite the season coming to a screeching halt in the NLDS, it doesn’t take anything away from Dave Roberts and the fantastic season the team had. The Dodgers looked like...
Dodgers News: Roberts Agrees That LA Had ‘Bullseye’ On Their Back All Season Long
Being the top team in professional sports automatically makes you a target for other teams. They bring there best to take you down any given night to say they beat the best team, and it doesn’t make it any easier for Dave Roberts. Along with taking the title for...
Dodgers News: Tyler Anderson Sheds Some Light on Contract Conversations with LA
Former Dodgers pitcher Tyler Anderson signed with the Angels earlier this week, turning down the one-year, $19.65 million qualifying offer the Dodgers had extended. Anderson got a three-year, $39 million deal from Anaheim, and there were reports that while the Dodgers were interested in having the All-Star lefty back on a multi-year contract, they weren’t willing to go to three years.
Justin Turner News: Free Agent Sounds Willing to be Patient Waiting for Dodgers
When the Dodgers decided not to exercise their $16 million option on Justin Turner last week, the longtime L.A. third baseman became a free agent for the third time since he came home to Los Angeles before the 2014 season. Each of the first two times, he ended up re-signing with the Dodgers — a four-year deal after 2016 and a two-year deal (with the team option) after 2020.
Dodgers: Could Cody Bellinger Still Return to LA Following Non-Tender? And Should He?
Cody Bellinger is officially a free agent. That means he’ll have the opportunity to negotiate his next contract with all 30 MLB teams. Yes, that includes the Dodgers. Although the Dodgers non-tendered Bellinger, that doesn’t mean his time in Los Angeles is 100% over. The Dodgers didn’t want to pay him the approximately $18 million he would’ve made with arbitration, but they could still find a middle ground.
Trea Turner Rumors: MLB Reporter Feels There is One Path Back to Dodgers For Free Agent
Trea Turner’s free agency is likely to be one of the biggest storylines of the Dodgers offseason, even if it spends most of the time in the background. The All-Star is one of four big-name shortstops on the market, with more than four teams looking for help in the middle of the infield.
Cody Bellinger Rumors: AL East Team May Pivot to Former Dodgers MVP, if Non-Tendered
One of the most fascinating subplots of the Dodgers’ tough decision whether to offer Cody Bellinger a contract by Friday afternoon’s tender deadline is where the former MVP might end up if Los Angeles decides to part ways with him. It could become a very real question just hours from now.
Cody Bellinger News: As Dodgers Decision Looms, We’re Reminded About Former MVP’s Struggles
Friday is the deadline for MLB teams to officially “tender” contracts to players who haven’t yet reached free agency. (Yes, November 18 is the only day of the year anyone still uses “tender” as a verb meaning “to offer or present formally.”) For the Dodgers, there are plenty of easy decisions. Should they keep Will Smith and Evan Phillips? Sure, why not.
Dodgers Rumors: LA May Be Exploring Trade Options for Cody Bellinger
The Dodgers have until 5pm Pacific today to make a decision on whether to tender a contract to outfielder Cody Bellinger. If they choose to tender him, he would be eligible for arbitration and likely make $17-18 million in 2023, which is a lot of money for a guy who has been very bad offensively over the past two seasons. They could non-tender him and let him walk, or they could non-tender him and try to bring him back on a lower-dollar contract.
Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts Get Some Love on NL MVP Ballot
The NL MVP winner has been announced and unfortunately, no Dodgers player won the award. Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt took home the honors with a third-best in the league .317 batting average, fourth-best 115 RBI’s and eighth-best 35 home runs. Goldschmidt is worthy of the honor, but of...
Dodgers News: Dodgers Acquire RHP Jake Reed From Red Sox
The third time’s the charm for the Dodgers as they acquire RHP Jake Reed once again. Reed is set to enter his third season in the league and third stint with the Dodgers during the span. Reed was claimed off waivers from the Red Sox although he began the...
Dodgers News: Cody Bellinger Reportedly Will Be Non-Tendered
The moment many of us expected has finally arrived. The Dodgers are reportedly non-tendering OF Cody Bellinger, making him a free agent. MLB insider Ken Rosenthal was among those to report on the two-time All-Star. This move doesn’t come as a surprise, as Bellinger was eligible to get around $18...
