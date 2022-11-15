The Dodgers have some big decisions to make this offseason regarding their starting pitching. With Clayton Kershaw coming back for a 16th season in L.A., they have six guys who made at least six starts for the team last season: Kershaw, Julio Urias, Tony Gonsolin, Dustin May, Ryan Pepiot, and Michael Grove. They also have Andre Jackson, who pitched four games in relief last year but has been a starter in the minors, plus top prospects Bobby Miller and Gavin Stone, who both finished 2022 in Triple-A and should be ready for the big leagues soon.

