Six Month Road Closure in Kasson Ends
Kasson, MN (KROC-AM News)- Hwy. 57 in Kasson has reopened. A MnDOT news release says crews removed the barriers Wednesday after the roadway was closed from 1st. North to 11th St. Northeast for a reconstruction project. Traffic was detoured away from the work zone since May. The reopening of the...
KAAL-TV
UPDATE: Crash on Hwy 52 snarls traffic during Tuesday evening commute
UPDATE: 11/16 (6:41 a.m.) – A Mankato man suffered non-life threatening injuries in a crash Tuesday evening in Rochester. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 6:53 p.m.. a 2014 Ford Taurus was parked on the median shoulder of Hwy 52 southbound at Civic Center Dr., when a 2010 Chevrolet Malibu traveling southbound on Hwy 52 struck the Ford.
Clear Snow The Wrong Way And Face Fines In Minnesota
Winter in Minnesota means snow and ice. And it also means you have to get out there and keep that snow and ice from accumulating too much on your sidewalks. But if you clear it the wrong way, you could pay!. It IS true you have only 24 hours to...
myaustinminnesota.com
Waltham man injured in one-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 218 in Mower County Thursday evening
A Waltham man was injured in a one-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 218 in Mower County Thursday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2002 Ford Ranger pickup being driven by 81-year old Robert Donald Invalson of Waltham was northbound on Highway 218 at approximately 5:38 p.m. Thursday evening when he lost control of the vehicle on the ice, causing the vehicle to collide with the ditch near 320th St. in Udolpho Township.
KIMT
1 hospitalized after rollover crash on I-90 in SE Minnesota
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 34-year-old Rushford man was hospitalized following a one-vehicle crash on Thursday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol said Carl Schollmeier suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to St. Marys Hospital. He was driving a van on I-90 near mile marker 224 when it went into the...
Rushford Man Hurt in I-90 Rollover Near Rochester
Eyota, MN (KROC-AM News)- State troopers responded to a rollover crash on I-90 near Rochester Thursday morning. The state accident report indicates 34-year-old Carl Schollmeier was traveling west on the snow and ice covered interstate when his vehicle left the road, entered the ditch and rolled about two miles west of the Eyota exit shortly after 7 a.m. Schollmeier was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
Elderly Minnesota Man Hurt in Crash Near Austin
Blooming Prairie, MN (KROC-AM News)- An elderly Waltham, MN man was hurt in a single-vehicle crash between Austin and Blooming Prairie Thursday evening. The State Patrol accident report says 81-year-old Robert Invalson was driving his Ford Ranger north on Hwy. 218 when he lost control of his vehicle on ice. The pick-up went off the road and crashed into the ditch at the intersection with 320th St. about 10 miles north of Austin around 5:30 p.m.
Another Slick Morning Commute In Southeast Minnesota
Undated (KROC-AM News)- Morning commuters are dealing with a third straight morning of slippery roads. The National Weather Service says the majority of roads in the region are either partially covered or fully covered with snow and ice. MnDOT’s 511 website shows plows are out clearing and treating major roads throughout the region.
KAAL-TV
Body found in Rochester church shed; carbon monoxide suspected
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police responded Tuesday afternoon to the discovery of a deceased man inside a shed at Bethel Lutheran Church. The call came in at about 3:26 p.m., public information officer Amanda Grayson said. The 59-year-old man had gone out to the maintenance shed a few...
Closure Planned Tuesday for Pair of Olmsted County Roads
Byron, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two roads at the Olmsted-Dodge County line are scheduled to close to through traffic Tuesday. Olmsted County Public Works says crews will be shutting down County Rd. 25 Southwest from 110th Ave. to 120th Ave. and 120th Ave. from 15th Street to Dodge County Road 8. Dodge County Rd. 8 will also be closed to through traffic from Dodge County Rd. 15 to 120th Ave.
Rochester Area Crash Among Dozens of Injury Crashes Statewide
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Slick conditions created by today's snowfall contributed to hundreds of traffic crashes in Minnesota. As of late this morning, the Minnesota State Patrol had received reports of 322 crashes. 25 of those crashes resulted in injuries, but there were no serious injuries or fatalities reported. There were another 67 reports of vehicle spin-outs or vehicles off the road, and three reports of jackknifed semi-trucks.
KIMT
Man, 63, dead after 2-vehicle crash in southeastern Minnesota
FILLMORE COUNTY, Minn. - A Harmony man has died as the result of a two-vehicle crash Tuesday in Fillmore County. The Minnesota State Patrol said the crash happened at 8:59 a.m. at Highway 52 and County Rd. 30. The driver of an F-350, Mark Hanson, of New Richland, was not...
Dear DMC, What Is This? Sincerely, Rochester Minnesota
We get a lot of questions here at Townsquare Media - Rochester. Having one of the finest news departments in the state will do that to you (humble brag!). Lately, a lot of questions have come in about the Discovery Walk project between our radio studios and One and Two Discovery Square.
myaustinminnesota.com
Two people injured in two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 218 in Steele County Tuesday evening
Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 218 in Steele County Tuesday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2005 Volkswagen Jetta being driven by 27-year old Jeremiah John Nowak of Albert Lea was traveling southbound on Highway 218 at approximately 5:28 p.m. Tuesday evening when his vehicle collided with a 2008 Nissan Rouge being driven by 21-year old Natalea Monique DeAlba of Owatonna, which was northbound on Highway 218 at the time of the accident.
KIMT
1 dead, 2 revived after recent overdoses in Olmsted County
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A rash of overdoses in southeastern Minnesota continued this week that left one person dead. The sheriff’s office said one happened Wednesday night in Eyota when a 65-year-old man overdosed and died. There was evidence of drug use at the scene. The Rochester Police Department...
Thousands Without Power in Rochester (Update)
Update 11/16/22 7:10 a.m. Rochester Public Utility's outage map no longer shows a power outage in the area of Hwy. 52 and 37th St. Northwest. Original Story: Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Thousands of Rochester residents are without power as of Tuesday morning. Rochester Public Utilities (RPU) reports over 2,700 customers...
Louisiana Man Jailed After Rochester Crash Sends Man to Hospital
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Mankato man was brought to St. Mary’s Hospital after his vehicle was struck from behind on the shoulder of Hwy. 52 in Rochester Tuesday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol Incident report indicates 22-year-old Timothy Bremmer was parked on the southbound Hwy. 52 shoulder at...
myaustinminnesota.com
Name of Harmony man killed in two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 52 in Fillmore County Tuesday morning released
The name of a Harmony man who was killed in a two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 52 in Fillmore County Tuesday morning has been released by authorities. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2015 Ford F350 pickup being driven by 61-year old Mark John Hanson of New Richland was traveling westbound on Highway 52 at approximately 8:59 a.m. Tuesday morning when his vehicle collided with an eastbound 2005 Toyota Prius being driven by 63-year old Laurald Joseph Afseth of Harmony near the intersection of Highway 52 and Fillmore County Road 30 in Canton Township.
(UPDATE) Victim of Fatal Highway 52 Crash Identified
Canton, MN (KROC-AM News) - Slippery travel conditions likely contributed to a deadly traffic crash in southeastern Minnesota this morning. The State Patrol says 63-year-old Laurald Asfeth of Harmony died after his car collided with a pickup truck along Highway 52 in Fillmore County. All. The preliminary crash report says...
Faribault Council Member Wants New Hotel to Fill Downtown Hole
Rice County continues to demolish buildings it owned in downtown Faribault to the east of the Courthouse and north of the Law Enforcement Center. The city block is along a gateway into downtown Faribault along Highway 60. The original Faribault Woolen Mills corporate building was one of the structures torn...
