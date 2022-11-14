ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham County, NC

Man Busted With Faux Oxy Manufactured With Fentanyl In Maryland Gets Prison Without Parole

A Maryland man will spend years behind bars without the possibility of parole following his sentencing for possession of fentanyl in large quantities, officials announced. Owings resident Harold Bernard Gross pleaded guilty in Calvert County Circuit Court to possession of fentanyl in large volume and received a mandatory prison sentence of five years, according to the sheriff’s office.
MARYLAND STATE
aclu-md.org

Anton Black Family, Justice Coalition Reveal New Evidence of Systemic Cover Up by Maryland Medical Examiners in Police Killings of Eastern Shore Teenager, Others

View the legal complaint and learn more about the case here. GREENSBORO, MD – The family of Anton Black and the Coalition for Justice for Anton Black are disclosing extensive new evidence supporting their misconduct charges against the state, former chief Medical Examiner Dr. David Fowler, and other medical examiners, including evidence of wrongdoing in the death investigation of Anton Black and evidence from the independent body created by Maryland’s Attorney General to reexamine the findings and practices of state medical examiners in police custody deaths. The new disclosures – detailing that medical examiners made knowingly false allegations to shield police and government agencies from responsibility in the killing of 19-year-old Anton Black as well as other Black and disabled victims of police violence – come as part of an amendment and update to the family’s lawsuit, following settlement with the involved police officers late this summer.
MARYLAND STATE
WSET

Search warrants reveal cause of death in Forest woman's murder

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Search warrants made available through the Bedford County Circuit Court reveal chilling details of what took place leading up to and after the murder of 28-year-old Katlyn Lyon Montgomery. Montgomery was found unresponsive in her home on October 7. On October 20, who we...
FOREST, VA
WRAL News

cbs17

Police accuse Sanford woman of shooting gun in high school parking lot

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Sanford woman accused of firing a gun in the Lee County High School parking lot after pointing it at another woman is in police custody, authorities say. The Sanford Police Department said Thursday that 37-year-old Marie Shavone Debrow faces four charges in connection with...
SANFORD, NC
cbs17

Chapel Hill suspects captured on camera robbing tools at gun point

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill police are trying to identify several suspects they say stole tools from a van at gun point. Chapel Hill police investigators say several suspects were seen arriving at a hotel in the 5600 block of Fordham Boulevard on Tuesday around 1:30 a.m. Security camera footage showed they were driving a red Ford pickup truck which appeared to have a black truck bed cover.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WBTM

Danville Police Investigating Wednesday Night Shooting

The Danville Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 100 block of Piney Forest Road on Wednesday night. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at approximately 8:30. An adult male victim was located at the scene with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his upper torso and...
DANVILLE, VA
NBC News

Video shows Georgia deputies punching Black inmate, prompting sheriff's investigation

A Georgia sheriff’s office said Tuesday it is investigating after video surfaced of a Black inmate being beaten by deputies while he was in custody at a county jail. The incident happened Sept. 3 at the Camden County Jail in Woodbine after Jarrett Hobbs, 41, of Greensboro, North Carolina, was arrested on suspicion of speeding, driving with a suspended or revoked license and possession of a controlled substance.
WOODBINE, GA
WRAL News

Woman shot in Durham neighborhood, 3 cars hit by bullets

DURHAM, N.C. — A woman was shot Wednesday in a Durham neighborhood. Around midnight, officers with the Durham Police Department responded to a home on Angier Avenue. A woman was shot and transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Crime scene tape was stretched in front of multiple...
DURHAM, NC
durhamsheriff.com

ARREST MADE IN ARMED ROBBERY

Durham, NC (Tuesday, November 15, 2022) --- On Friday, November 11, 2022, at approximately 12:30 a.m., a man entered the Circle K on the 3400 block of US 70 in Durham County where he selected two (2) cases of beer and began to leave without paying for them. The clerk confronted the male subject who then brandished a firearm. He drove away in a Silver Chevrolet Trail Blazer with a missing right front hub cap.
DURHAM COUNTY, NC

