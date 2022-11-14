Read full article on original website
Related
Virginia man maintained cocaine, heroin “stash house” for Danville drug ring
A Virginia man was sentenced to over seven years in prison for his role in a Danville drug ring. But when it came time to sentence him, prosecutors and defense attorneys clashed over whether he was a hardened career offender or a man caught up in circumstances beyond his control.
North Carolina police officer hit in head-on collision, transported to hospital
On Wednesday evening at 9:56 p.m., a Raleigh police officer was hit in a head-on collision on Poole Road and Donald Ross Drive, near Beverly Drive in east Raleigh.
Man Busted With Faux Oxy Manufactured With Fentanyl In Maryland Gets Prison Without Parole
A Maryland man will spend years behind bars without the possibility of parole following his sentencing for possession of fentanyl in large quantities, officials announced. Owings resident Harold Bernard Gross pleaded guilty in Calvert County Circuit Court to possession of fentanyl in large volume and received a mandatory prison sentence of five years, according to the sheriff’s office.
Man accused of killing Wake deputy seeks bail, evidence. Here’s what happened.
Arturo Marin-Sotelo’s attorney argued that his client wasn’t involved in the killing of Deputy Byrd and has cooperated with law enforcement.
aclu-md.org
Anton Black Family, Justice Coalition Reveal New Evidence of Systemic Cover Up by Maryland Medical Examiners in Police Killings of Eastern Shore Teenager, Others
View the legal complaint and learn more about the case here. GREENSBORO, MD – The family of Anton Black and the Coalition for Justice for Anton Black are disclosing extensive new evidence supporting their misconduct charges against the state, former chief Medical Examiner Dr. David Fowler, and other medical examiners, including evidence of wrongdoing in the death investigation of Anton Black and evidence from the independent body created by Maryland’s Attorney General to reexamine the findings and practices of state medical examiners in police custody deaths. The new disclosures – detailing that medical examiners made knowingly false allegations to shield police and government agencies from responsibility in the killing of 19-year-old Anton Black as well as other Black and disabled victims of police violence – come as part of an amendment and update to the family’s lawsuit, following settlement with the involved police officers late this summer.
WSET
Search warrants reveal cause of death in Forest woman's murder
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Search warrants made available through the Bedford County Circuit Court reveal chilling details of what took place leading up to and after the murder of 28-year-old Katlyn Lyon Montgomery. Montgomery was found unresponsive in her home on October 7. On October 20, who we...
Shooting reported in Durham neighborhood
DURHAM, N.C. — Police on Wednesday were investigating a shooting in a Durham neighborhood. Around midnight, officers with the Durham Police Department responded to a home on Angier Avenue. Crime scene tape was stretched in front of multiple homes, but investigators were focused on one home and a car...
Wake County Public Defender's Office to represent 15-year-old suspected gunman in Raleigh mass shooting
The 15-year-old boy suspected of shooting and killing five people in Raleigh, including his brother, will have a public defender. The Wake County Public Defender’s Office told WRAL News on Thursday it will represent Austin Thompson. As of Thursday, Thompson does not have a hearing date scheduled. Thompson will...
cbs17
Police accuse Sanford woman of shooting gun in high school parking lot
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Sanford woman accused of firing a gun in the Lee County High School parking lot after pointing it at another woman is in police custody, authorities say. The Sanford Police Department said Thursday that 37-year-old Marie Shavone Debrow faces four charges in connection with...
cbs17
Chapel Hill suspects captured on camera robbing tools at gun point
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill police are trying to identify several suspects they say stole tools from a van at gun point. Chapel Hill police investigators say several suspects were seen arriving at a hotel in the 5600 block of Fordham Boulevard on Tuesday around 1:30 a.m. Security camera footage showed they were driving a red Ford pickup truck which appeared to have a black truck bed cover.
WBTM
Danville Police Investigating Wednesday Night Shooting
The Danville Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 100 block of Piney Forest Road on Wednesday night. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at approximately 8:30. An adult male victim was located at the scene with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his upper torso and...
Police: 4 teens arrested after drive-by shooting in North Carolina; multiple stolen guns, vehicles found
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point police have arrested four teens in connection with a drive-by shooting on Bridges Drive last month. At about 6 p.m. on Halloween, officers responded to Bridges Drive when they were told about a drive-by shooting. Arriving officers found two juveniles in a vehicle with gunshot wounds. They were […]
Forestville Man Admits To Destestable 'DMV Board' Dogfighting Conspiracy In Region
Authorities announced that a Maryland man who helped run a violent dogfighting ring throughout the region admitted to his role in the conspiracy, which saw members viciously training and killing their animals when they lost. Forestville resident Laron Mecco “Frog” West, 46, pleaded guilty to conspiring to engage in dogfighting...
Video shows Georgia deputies punching Black inmate, prompting sheriff's investigation
A Georgia sheriff’s office said Tuesday it is investigating after video surfaced of a Black inmate being beaten by deputies while he was in custody at a county jail. The incident happened Sept. 3 at the Camden County Jail in Woodbine after Jarrett Hobbs, 41, of Greensboro, North Carolina, was arrested on suspicion of speeding, driving with a suspended or revoked license and possession of a controlled substance.
Juvenile suspect arrested for threat against Moore County high school
Moore County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday morning that a juvenile has been arrested in Aberdeen for the threat against Union Pines High School.
Woman shot in Durham neighborhood, 3 cars hit by bullets
DURHAM, N.C. — A woman was shot Wednesday in a Durham neighborhood. Around midnight, officers with the Durham Police Department responded to a home on Angier Avenue. A woman was shot and transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Crime scene tape was stretched in front of multiple...
Virginia corrections officer accused of sleeping with, covering for inmate
An officer at the Southampton County Jail Farm in Capron is accused of sleeping with an inmate as well as providing him a contraband cell phone.
4 arrested, including 3 juveniles in High Point shooting; police seized 6 guns and 6 stolen vehicles
HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police arrested four people, including three juveniles, in connection with a drive-by shooting. Two juveniles were injured in a shooting on Bridges Drive on Oct 31. Police arrested 19-year-old Demont L. Williams Jr. of High Point on Nov 8. While three 17-year-old suspects...
Orange County double murder suspect to appear in court as an adult Tuesday, District Attorney confirms
Issiah Ross, 17, is the prime suspect in the deaths of Devin Clark, 18, and Lyric Woods, 14, who were found shot to death on Sept. 18 by ATV riders off of Buckhorn Road on a train in western Orange County.
durhamsheriff.com
ARREST MADE IN ARMED ROBBERY
Durham, NC (Tuesday, November 15, 2022) --- On Friday, November 11, 2022, at approximately 12:30 a.m., a man entered the Circle K on the 3400 block of US 70 in Durham County where he selected two (2) cases of beer and began to leave without paying for them. The clerk confronted the male subject who then brandished a firearm. He drove away in a Silver Chevrolet Trail Blazer with a missing right front hub cap.
Comments / 0