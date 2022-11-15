Read full article on original website
Rosemount football's defense leads it to Class 6A semifinal victory over Eden Prairie
MINNEAPOLIS — Rosemount head coach Jeff Erdmann had two decisions to make in the fourth quarter. Rosemount held a 14-0 lead over Eden Prairie, and the Irish had the ball on 4th-and-3. Erdman could go for it, a reasonable call given the Irish averaged 4.6 yards per play in the game, or he ...
Hutchinson football wins possession battle over Zimmerman, reaches Class 4A Prep Bowl
MINNEAPOLIS — The Hutchinson Tigers defeated the Zimmerman Thunder 42-28 in the Class 4A state semifinals Friday at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Thunder offense matched a powerful Tiger offense, but special teams plays gave the Tigers the edge in possessions in the game. The Tigers finished with 30 more ...
Updated: State Girls Swimming/Diving Prelim Results
Many area swimmers and divers participated in the Class A and AA State preliminaries and semifinals at the University of Minnesota Aquatics Center Thursday. Sartell-St. Stephen diver Hailey Westrup placed 3rd in the semifinals of 1-meter diving at the Class AA State Tournament with 285.3 points. In the Class A diving preliminaries CeCe Woods of ROCORI placed 5th and is also 5th in the semifinals. ROCORI's Katelyn Motter placed 23rd in the prelims.
Minnesota high school football top games of the state semifinals
Vote now: Who should be SBLive's Minnesota Athlete of the Week? (Nov. 6-12) Lakeville South vs. Maple Grove, Class 6A, 11/17, 7 p.m. Lakeville South (9-2) and Maple Grove (11-0) face off in what should be a great game on the first day of the semifinals, and a rematch of the Class 6A finals one year ...
Gophers Sweep Michigan, Huskies Beat Colorado College on the Road
The University of Minnesota men's hockey team topped Michigan to complete the series sweep and the St. Cloud State University men's hockey team notched their first win of the weekend, while the St. John's and St. Ben's hockey teams both fell on Friday. On Saturday, the season continues for the Gopher and Bison football teams, the SJU football team starts NCAA tournament action, the Granite City Lumberjacks, Minnesota Wild, and St. Cloud Norsemen all take to the ice, and the Timberwolves will visit Philly.
willmarradio.com
State Football Semifinals Start Today
(Minneapolis, MN) -- The 2022 Minnesota High School State Football Semifinals are scheduled for this week in all seven classes, with the winners advancing to the Prep Bowl Championships in two weeks (December 2-3). There are four games on Thursday's docket in Minneapolis. Here is the semi-final schedule, with all games taking place at U-S Bank Stadium in Minneapolis:
pipestonestar.com
Johnson selected for All-Star football game
The Minnesota Football Coaches Association (MFCA) and the Minnesota Vikings have announced the 12 coaches and 88 players who will participate in the 2022 Minnesota High School Football All-Star Game (49th Annual MFCA All-Star Football Game). The 49th Annual All-Star Game will showcase outstanding senior players from the 2022 Minnesota high school football season.
SportsGrid
Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
In 13 road games over the last 2 seasons, Iowa is 6-7-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 43.2 points per game which has been on average 0.7 points under the line for those games. In 16 home games over the last 2 seasons, Minnesota...
saturdaytradition.com
Minnesota reveals uniform combo for home finale against Iowa
It will be a sea of maroon in TCF Bank Stadium this Saturday as Minnesota takes on Iowa in the last home game of the season. The school made a Twitter announcement on Thursday showing off the uniform combo for the rivalry game. Minnesota players will be decked out in solid maroon pants with maroon jerseys with white numbers outlined in yellow. Capping off the look will be a maroon helmet with full black face visors. The helmets have a gold M on one side and a representation of Goldy, the school’s mascot, on the other.
Twins Unveil Newest Jersey Collection
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) - A new era for the Minnesota Twins has begun. The team unveiled their newest jersey collection for upcoming season Friday afternoon. The new marks and uniforms pay homage to club heritage, and showcase the future. The process began in early 2020 and took nearly two years...
Winter Market Coming To Minnesota Vikings’ Facility In Eagan
The first-ever Winter Markets at Viking Lakes will take place this winter in Eagan, Minnesota. The event is slated to host 20+ market vendors, food trucks, special drinks and other activities including visits from Santa himself. The fun begins on November 26th and runs through December 18th from 10 a.m....
Jackknifed semi closes down I-35 in southern Minnesota
RICE COUNTY, Minn. – A jackknifed semi caused some big backups on I-35 Tuesday evening.The Minnesota State Patrol says it totally blocked the interstate near the town of Hazelwood in Rice County. Crews finally moved the truck, opening up at least one of the lanes late Tuesday night. It's not known if there were any injuries.The state patrol says it responded to at least 190 crashes Tuesday. That's on top of more than 500 Monday.
Video: Fighting bald eagles get stuck together in Paynesville
PAYNESVILLE, Minn. – A wild sight was caught on camera Thursday west of the Twin Cities metro.Tessa Christenson shot video of two eagles near her home in Paynesville that appear to be fighting and stuck together.Christenson said they were there for more than two hours, but broke up and flew away before the warden got there.There was a similar sighting in Plymouth last year. In that case, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said the birds were fighting over territory
Vehicle fire catches townhome on fire - Eagan, Minnesota
EAGAN, MINNESOTA - Around 12:12 PM on Thursday, November 17, 2022, 911 operators received a call about a pickup truck that was on fire close to a townhome in the 3200 block of Valley Ridge Dr in Eagan, Minnesota. This is the Cedar Bluff Townhomes area. According to the scanner traffic, the call was quickly upgraded to a vehicle and structure fire with the caller confirming the fire had now spread to the townhome.
New Prague Times
Vehicles collide on icy roads
Two vehicles collided Thursday morning shortly before 8 a.m. on icy roads between New Prague and Montgomery. The accident occurred just south of Minnesota 13 and 300th Street South. According to the Minnesota State Patrol report, a 2009 Ford Explorer driven by Robert Shippman of New Prague and a 2002 Oldmobile Bravada driven by Katie Young of Buffalo ended up in the west ditch. Young was taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health Systems in New Prague with non-life threatening injuries. Shippman sustained no injuries. Both parties were wearing their seat belts.
What’s The Deal With The Minnesota “Toaster Tree”?
You have to admit, there is so much to see in Minnesota. The abundance of beautiful lakes, beautiful Lake Superior, Paul Bunyan Statue, the world famous Mall of America, Target Field, US Bank Stadium and isn't the famous giant ball of twine somewhere in Minnesota? So much to see, it's difficult to choose.
The Weekender: The Nutcracker, Made in MN, and More!
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Looking for something to do this weekend? Our latest central Minnesota entertainment guide has something for everyone. Enjoy the classic story of The Nutcracker Ballet at the Paramount Theatre, catch a unique basketball game in Holdingford, visit with Santa at Back Shed Brewing, check out Minnesota made products at the Made in MN Expo and help the community with a Night at the Park event in Waite Park. Read more in The Weekender!
Princeton Picks Up Grant
PRINCETON (WJON News) - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has announced 34 communities will benefit from over $20 million in Small Cities Development Grants. Among the recipients, Princeton will receive $600,000 to help with a planned road construction project. City officials say the money will be used to help reconstruct a...
gowatertown.net
Fire destroys western Minnesota restaurant
NELSON, Minn.–Fire has destroyed a bar-restaurant in western Minnesota’s Douglas County. Sheriff’s Sargeant Ron Boyden says authorities were notified of the fire at The Corral Saloon and Eatery in Nelson, Minnesota just before 11 o’clock Monday morning. Fire departments from Osakis responded, and requested mutual aid...
Today Might Just Be The Worst Day Driving In Central Minnesota…Here’s Why
So we are on day 3 of snow falling here in Central Minnesota. We've seen the temps fall below freezing during the nights, and with not much salt and sand on the roads, compared to later in the season I'm thinking we are going to have overconfident drivers hitting the roads today.
