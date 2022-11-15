Eagles TE Dallas Goedert to miss weeks after suffering shoulder injury vs. Commanders

One of the NFL’s healthier teams is now facing adversity as Mike Garafalo is reporting that Dallas Goedert will miss an extended period of time with a shoulder injury.

Goedert likely suffered the injury on the play late in the second half in which he was faced masked on the play and subsequently fumbled the football after landing awkwardly.

With Goedert out, Philadelphia has Jack Stoll and rookie Grant Calcaterra and this could open up a roster spot for Tyree Jackson’s return.

One of the top five tight ends in the NFL, Goedert has 43 catches on the season for 544 yards and three touchdowns.

He’s also among the league leaders in yards per catch and yards after the catch.