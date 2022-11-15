Read full article on original website
Durant gets candid about Nets amid Irving absence, Simmons struggles
Not long after the Brooklyn Nets suffered their largest defeat of the season on Tuesday, Kevin Durant didn't hide his feelings about his 6-9 squad. In an interview with Bleacher Report, Durant said that while he's enjoying his current tenure with the Nets, he acknowledged the reality of the situation he's in, especially with Kyrie Irving suspended and Ben Simmons struggling to return to form.
Joel Embiid, short-handed 76ers rally to beat Bucks 110-102
Joel Embiid had 32 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists and the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers overcame a 13-point deficit to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 110-102 on Friday night.
Eagles place TE Goedert on IR; sign veteran DT Joseph
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles placed tight end Dallas Goedert on injured reserve with a shoulder injury Wednesday and signed veteran defensive tackle Linval Joseph. Goedert was injured in Philadelphia's 32-21 loss to the Washington Commanders on Monday night. The 27-year-old Goedert has 43 receptions for 544 yards...
College Football Playoff Rankings: How SEC could land three teams in Final Four
There was nothing spectacular about the College Football Playoff selection committee’s Week 12 offerings on Tuesday night — not on the surface. For consecutive weeks, the Suits chose to go with chalk, leaving us only to wonder how far down Oregon would fall (No. 12) after its thrilling loss to Washington, and if this might be the first time in recent memory that the Pac-12 boasted more ranked teams than the SEC (yes).
AP source: Ndamukong Suh joining Eagles on 1-year deal
Three-time All-Pro defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh is joining the Philadelphia Eagles, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The Eagles and Suh agreed on a one-year contract on Thursday, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t announced the signing. Nuh bolsters a defensive line that also added veteran Linval Joseph this week.
Chiefs missing top 3 wide receivers to injuries, illnesses
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was missing his top three wide receivers in practice Wednesday because of injuries and illness, and the situation might not be a whole lot better when Kansas City visits the Chargers this weekend. JuJu Smith-Schuster remained in the concussion protocol...
NBA Front Office Confidential: KD wants drills? And who wants Wembanyama?
The latest from the never-ending mess that is the Brooklyn Nets is apparently that superstar forward Kevin Durant wanted to be traded — and wanted former head coach Steve Nash fired — because, in part, the team’s practices weren’t hard enough and didn’t include enough defensive drills.
NFL Week 11: Predictions, analysis, key matchups and stats for every game
FOX Sports' staff of NFL reporters lays out everything you need to know going into Week 11. We'll tell you what games, players and matchups to watch out for, as well as give a prediction for each game coming up this week. Thursday, Nov. 17. Tennessee Titans (6-3) at Green...
Philadelphia Eagles sign veteran DT Ndamukong Suh
The Philadelphia Eagles continued to fill a void Thursday, as FOX Sports NFL Insider Jay Glazer reported that they signed former All-Pro defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh to a one-year deal. Suh presumably confirmed the signing via Twitter shortly after Glazer's report. Earlier in the week, Philadelphia signed veteran defensive lineman...
No. 18 Alabama routs Jacksonville State 104-62
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Brandon Miller continued a dominant freshman campaign with 28 points, eight rebounds, three assists and a block in No. 18 Alabama’s 104-62 win over Jacksonville State on Friday night. Miller shot 9 for 12 from the floor and made seven of his nine 3-point attempts while playing just 25 minutes. “That’s as efficient as you’re going to see,” Alabama coach Nate Oats said. “He’s special. He has the size to shoot over guys, he can handle the ball so you can’t crowd him, he’ll get by you and get in the lane. He’s able to make plays for other guys, too.” Alabama (4-0) also got 18 points each from Mark Sears and Nimari Burnett. Sears scored 16 of his points in a first-half onslaught. Burnett made five of his six 3-point attempts. Rylan Griffen scored nine points and Noah Clowney had eight.
Injuries at receiver a concern for both Chiefs, Chargers
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fans usually expect a passing duel when Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs face Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. That might not be the case on Sunday night, with both teams unsure of who will line up at wide receiver. The Chiefs...
Joe Gillespie carrying TCU's defensive legacy forward
When TCU coach Sonny Dykes called Joe Gillespie and offered him his first opportunity to coordinate a defense at the Power 5 level, you might think Gillespie felt he'd been given a gift. It would be an hour's drive from his hometown of Stephenville, Texas, after all, giving him the...
No. 18 Alabama sinks 21 3-pointers to bury Jacksonville St.
Behind 21 3-pointers overall and a season-high 28 points from true freshman forward Brandon Miller, No. 18 Alabama cruised to
Now with Panthers, Mayfield set to face Jackson again
Sometimes, as a motivational technique, a player might make a point of remembering everyone at his position who was drafted ahead of him. It doesn't seem quite that personal for Lamar Jackson. “I was motivated when it took forever for me to get drafted. That’s all," he said. "It doesn’t...
Elon visits NC State after Joiner's 26-point showing
Elon Phoenix (1-3) at NC State Wolf Pack (3-0) BOTTOM LINE: NC State faces the Elon Phoenix after Jarkel Joiner scored 26 points in NC State's 107-74 victory against the Florida International Panthers. NC State went 11-21 overall with a 7-10 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Wolf...
Northeastern visits Syracuse after Mintz's 20-point outing
Northeastern Huskies (0-3) at Syracuse Orange (1-1) BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse plays the Northeastern Huskies after Judah Mintz scored 20 points in Syracuse's 80-68 loss to the Colgate Raiders. Syracuse finished 16-17 overall a season ago while going 11-5 at home. The Orange averaged 77.4 points per game while shooting 45.1%...
Jenkins leads Old Dominion against Furman after 24-point game
Furman Paladins (2-1) vs. Old Dominion Monarchs (2-2) BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion hosts the Furman Paladins after Chaunce Jenkins scored 24 points in Old Dominion's 75-71 loss to the Virginia Tech Hokies. Old Dominion finished 13-19 overall with a 10-4 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Monarchs shot...
NFL Week 11: Should you bet on Commanders-Texans to be a high scoring game?
FOX betting analyst Sammy P breaks down the week 11 upcoming Washington Commanders vs. Houston Texans matchup. Sammy P states that the line is going up and he likes the full game going over 40.5.
No. 7 USC can earn spot in Pac-12 title game by beating UCLA
Here are some things to watch this week in the Pac-12 Conference:. No. 7 USC (9-1 overall, 7-1 Pac-12, No. 7 CFP) at No. 16 UCLA (8-2, 5-2, No. 16 CFP), Saturday. For USC, the road to the Pac-12 championship game boils down to a simple scenario: A win over the Bruins guarantees the Trojans a spot. Along with it, they get city bragging rights. There remains a path to the league’s title game for UCLA but it's not as straightforward. The crosstown showdown features two dynamic passers in USC’s Caleb Williams and UCLA’s Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Williams has thrown 31 TD passes and rushed for six. Thompson-Robinson has 20 TD passes and has run for seven more. USC enters as a 1 1/2-point favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. To the winner goes the Victory Bell, which is a nearly 300-pound bell from a freight locomotive.
The time has come for Cowboys to sign Odell Beckham Jr.
The Dallas Cowboys, from their owner on down, have spent more time talking about Odell Beckham Jr. over the last two weeks than they have about any of their own players. They haven't signed him yet makes two things pretty clear:. Beckham isn't healthy enough to play yet. And Beckham...
