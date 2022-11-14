Earlier this week, the sixth episode of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, titled The Fire, impressed fans with its quality of animation that showcased one of the most highly-anticipated fights from Tite Kubo's popular manga series. Genryūsai Shigekuni Yamamoto, the leader of the Gotei 13, unleashed his powerful Bankai during his fight with Yhwach, the emperor of the Wandenreich army. Unfortunately, the Soul Reaper captain failed to defeat the Quincy villain, and after the tragic scene, fans are wondering how the next episode will continue the intense war between the Soul Reapers of Soul Society and the Wandenreich army.

