Trump trolls Ron DeSantis for once putting his baby in a MAGA onesie

By Breanna Robinson
 2 days ago

Former President Donald Trump poked fun at Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fl.) by resurfacing a video campaign ad that featured his baby wearing a MAGA -onesie.

Following Tuesday's midterm Election Night results, which were considered a Trumpian disappointment for Republicans, the party began to dump on him.

However, DeSantis prevailed, winning his reelection by a whopping landslide, which definitely made its way on Trump's radar, as indicated by his attacks on his potential rival.

Still, Trump gave the Florida governor and other Republicans that have negative things to say about him a little glimpse of what can be expected if he announces his 2024 presidential run tonight (15 November).

Taking to his Truth Social platform, the former commander-in-chief re-shared a post of DeSantis' 2018 campaign ad that supported him.

"Thanks, Ron!" Trump's caption read , which featured the Democrat-based platform Patriot Take's post that included the video.

"Never forget that Ron DeSantis made an ad with his baby in a MAGA onesie and called himself a 'Pitbull Trump defender," the organisation captioned their post.

DeSantis' ad, which is not on his YouTube anymore page, shows him performing things such as "building the wall" with children's toy blocks and leaning over his child's crib, who was wearing the MAGA onesie.

DeSantis also references a line from Trump's business book with Tony Schwartz called The Art of the Deal in which he said, "You're fired."

"I love that part," the politician told his son in the clip.

The politician's wife, Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis, was also narrating in the video.

People on social media couldn't help but feel creeped out by the "cringy" video.

One person on Twitter wrote: "Cringe then and still cringe today."

"Really REALLY thought this was an SNL skit

"Keep sharing for 2 years!!!!" another quipped.

A third wrote: "Yeah, I remember this. This is some real sick cult s***. And this dude wants to be president? Really?"

In the recent days, Trump has made comments that demanded to be credited for DeSantis'political success. Trump even called him "Ron DeSanctimonious" as he encountered blame from others in the Republican Party for the poor showing of his chosen candidates in the midterm elections.

Indy100

Indy100

