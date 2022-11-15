ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

GOP future fraught ahead of Trump announcement

By Max Greenwood, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Brett Samuels
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VY3Kj_0jBjRorL00

( The Hill ) — Republicans are staring down a looming fight over the future of the GOP as former President Donald Trump prepares to announce a 2024 White House campaign this week.

Trump is poised to charge ahead with the announcement from his Mar-a-Lago estate on Tuesday, despite protests from some Republicans who are still sifting through the aftermath of underwhelming midterm elections that they blame partly on the former president.

That poses something of a conundrum for the GOP, who are aware of the vise-like grip Trump maintains on the conservative base but are also concerned that Trump could prove to be a liability among the broader electorate, which has already rejected him once.

“There’s no doubt that his greatest strength is going to be in the primary,” one Republican strategist said. “The problem is — and the thing I just don’t think he’s come to terms with — is that for a lot of voters, he’s toxic, and that’s part of what you saw in the midterms.”

While Republicans went into Election Day expecting voters to sweep them into the House and Senate majorities, that “red wave” never materialized; Democrats held their narrow Senate majority, and while control of the House hasn’t yet been finalized, the GOP appears likely to win only the narrowest of majorities.

Indeed, many Republicans say that Trump is largely to blame for the party’s lackluster midterm performance. In the nation’s most competitive Senate contests, Trump’s endorsed candidates were struck by disappointing losses. Exit polls showed that the former president is less popular than President Biden, whose approval rating has been underwater for much of the year.

“The midterms basically showed that he wasn’t as strong as people perceived him to be,” said Saul Anuzis, a Republican strategist and former Michigan GOP chair. “The exit polling showed that among independents and moderate Democrats, people turned out to vote against him.”

Five questions hanging over Trump’s big Tuesday announcement

That Trump’s influence may be waning could prove problematic should he move forward with a campaign announcement on Tuesday. Months ago, it appeared likely that Trump could scare off most potential primary challengers by announcing a campaign of his own, Anuzis said. Now, there may be more of an appetite among GOP luminaries to challenge him.

“I think you have a good 20 other alternative candidates, and I think there are a lot of people who wouldn’t mind moving on,” Anuzis said. “Six months ago I would have said nobody could beat him. Today, I think there’s at least an opening to that.”

One potential challenger is Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who won reelection last week in a 19-point landslide. While DeSantis hasn’t directly addressed his plans for 2024, he’s refused to rule out a White House bid — a decision that made him the recent target of Trump’s criticism.

John Thomas, a GOP strategist, is planning to move forward with plans to launch a super PAC backing a DeSantis presidential bid. Thomas had put the plans on hold in the months leading up to the midterms.

A number of elected Republicans have also urged the party to take the midterm results as a sign that it’s time to move on from Trump.

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R), who easily won reelection, has repeatedly said it would be politically unwise for Trump to announce a White House bid before Christmas.

Outgoing Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) said Sunday that Trump had cost the party in the last three election cycles and said it would be “a mistake” to nominate him and see it happen in a fourth.

Virginia Lt. Gov Winsome Earle-Sears (R), who backed Trump in 2020, said she would not do the same in 2024. Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), meanwhile, sought to downplay the notion that Trump was the standard-bearer of the modern GOP, ticking off a list of fellow Republicans, including DeSantis and Sen. Tim Scott (S.C.), whom he said are key leaders in the party.

“When any party is out of power, as Republicans are now, we don’t have a single leader,” Cotton, who has ruled out a 2024 presidential bid of his own, said on CBS’s “Face the Nation” on Sunday. “The former president is obviously very popular with many of our voters, but we also have important other leaders as well.”

Meanwhile, Trump’s Tuesday announcement will play out against a backdrop of uncertainty among congressional Republicans. The House majority is still undecided, but members like Reps. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) and Jim Banks (R-Ind.) have already issued statements voicing support for Trump should he run in 2024.

In the Senate, Trump loyalists like Sens. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) and Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) have pushed to delay leadership elections amid calls from Trump and others to remove Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) from his post.

In a bid to show his strength with congressional Republicans, Trump has invited some members down to Florida to attend Tuesday’s announcement, according to a person familiar with the matter, though it was not clear who would be there given House GOP leadership elections are scheduled for the same day.

Even some members of Trump’s orbit are torn on the Tuesday announcement.

Pence says Trump chided him over pushback to election scheme: ‘You’ll go down as a wimp’

Kayleigh McEnany, who served as Trump’s press secretary on his 2020 campaign and in the White House, said last week that Trump should postpone his announcement while Republicans focus on winning a Georgia Senate runoff in early December.

Jason Miller, a longtime aide to Trump, said last week he was advising Trump to delay the announcement. But by the end of the week, he was matter-of-factly stating that Trump would hold a “very professional, very buttoned-up announcement” of his candidacy for 2024.

One former Trump campaign adviser said they weren’t sure how many aides with ties to Trump would attend Tuesday’s announcement. Still, the former adviser said the announcement is likely to generate attention for Trump and remind party members that he still carries significant influence over the party.

“It is remarkable this amount of consistent support and stranglehold President Trump has within a Republican primary,” the former adviser said. “He’s got that 30-35 percent that ain’t going anywhere.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

Republican Arkansas governor ‘seriously’ mulling 2024 White House bid

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) on Thursday said he’s considering a 2024 presidential run and urged the Republican Party to move on from former President Trump. “I’m looking at it, I’m looking at it very seriously,” Hutchinson told “CNN This Morning” host Kaitlan Collins. “I’m encouraged that a governor who’s actually solved problems, who has […]
ARKANSAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

Trump 2024 bid won’t deter DOJ amid criminal probes

What does Donald Trump’s announcement that he plans to seek the White House in 2024 mean for the numerous criminal probes into the former president? Not a whole lot. “The Justice Department opened a criminal investigation into Donald Trump even though he was the former president, a likely candidate, and the de facto leader of […]
GEORGIA STATE
KLST/KSAN

Jeffries announces bid for House Democratic leader

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (N.Y.) on Friday formally announced his bid to replace Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Calif.) at the top of the Democratic Party in the House next year, one day after the longtime leader said she would step out of that position in the next Congress.  Jeffries, the chair of the House Democratic Caucus, has […]
KLST/KSAN

Attorney General Garland names special counsel in Trump probes

Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed a special counsel to oversee the Justice Department’s investigations into Donald Trump just days after the former president announced his intent to seek the office again in 2024. Garland said Jack Smith, a longtime prosecutor and current war crimes investigator, would take the helm of two investigations, one into […]
TENNESSEE STATE
KLST/KSAN

Letters to South Texas inmate were laced with meth —now sender going to prison

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 54-year-old South Texas woman will serve time in prison herself after mailing papers laced with methamphetamine to an inmate. Gail Hostetter was sentenced Tuesday for knowingly and intentionally possessing and attempting to provide meth to an inmate at the Coastal Bend Detention Center, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office […]
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KLST/KSAN

End of an era: Pelosi steps down as House Democratic leader

The Nancy Pelosi era has come to an end. After leading the Democrats for the last two decades, the House Speaker announced Thursday that she will step down next year from her spot at the top of the party, closing a momentous run for the most powerful woman in U.S. history while clearing the way […]
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

Trump jumps into 2024 race with GOP at crossroads

President Trump is mounting a comeback bid with the hope that the GOP will once again rally behind him — just as some Republicans worry nominating him for president for a third time is a recipe for failure at the ballot box. The former president announced the launch of his 2024 presidential campaign from his […]
WISCONSIN STATE
KLST/KSAN

Ex-Trump defense chief: ‘He’s unfit for office,’ shouldn’t run

Former Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Wednesday that former President Trump is unfit for office, and he does not want him to run for president in 2024.  Esper said on “CNN This Morning” that both parties should move on to a “next generation of leaders” who can unify the country and work on policy issues instead […]
KLST/KSAN

Couple indicted for kidnapping and murdering pregnant Arkansas woman

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Pineville, Mo., couple has been indicted by a federal grand jury for their roles in the kidnapping and murder of a pregnant Arkansas woman. Amber Waterman, 42, and her husband, Jamie Waterman, 42, were charged in a two-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Springfield, Mo. Today’s indictment replaces […]
PINEVILLE, MO
KLST/KSAN

H-E-B: Recall for ground beef products in Texas stores

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — H-E-B supplier Tyson Foods Inc. has issued a recall for Hill Country Fare and H-E-B ground beef products on Tuesday. Nearly 94,000 pounds of ground beef products may be contaminated with “foreign matter, mirror-like material,” according to a news release from H-E-B. The recall involves five and 10 pound chubs of […]
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

House GOP expected to eliminate climate crisis committee

Republicans are expected to eliminate the House’s Select Committee on the Climate Crisis when they retake power in the lower chamber next year. “We don’t see a scenario where the ‘Climate Crisis Committee,’ a creature of Pelosi, will continue to exist,” the office of Rep. Garret Graves (La.), the top Republican on the panel, said […]
KLST/KSAN

McDaniel endorsed by majority of RNC members for chair as Zeldin considers challenge

The majority of Republican National Committee (RNC) voting members signed on to a letter on Friday endorsing current RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel for another term despite retiring Rep. Lee Zeldin’s (R-N.Y.) recent statement that he is mulling a challenge. “We, the undersigned members of the Republican National Committee, are proud to offer our endorsement for […]
KLST/KSAN

Hoyer won’t seek House leadership, Clyburn eyeing run for No. 4 spot

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) announced Thursday he will remain in Congress next year but won’t seek a leadership position, joining Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) who had announced the same decision moments before.  The surprise development clears the way for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (N.Y.), the current chairman of the House Democratic Caucus, to jump […]
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy